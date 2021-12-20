adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is one of the most popular choices among investors looking to generate higher income through their portfolios. Especially during today's market environment of rising inflation, many investors are searching for income-generating options in the stock and ETF market. SPYD, however, in its short life span since 2015, has failed to make a strong case for investors to consider, both in terms of performance and volatility. In this analysis, after a brief overview of the fund, I will analyze Total Return and Dividend performance while also taking a more thorough look at the risk profile of the SPYD ETF.

The Fund

Created on October 21, 2015, SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is one of the largest funds in the Value/High yield space, with $5.3B of Assets Under Management (AUM). SPYD seeks to match the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. With a competitively low expense ratio of only 0.07% and a well-diversified portfolio across sectors, consisting of 79 holdings, SPYD might initially appear as a safe, promising choice. The fund's top ten holdings include brand names like Pfizer (PFE), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), among others. Combined, SPYD's 10 largest holdings are responsible for just 15% of the total allocation. That fact alone, appears interesting, especially when considering that S&P 500 funds like SPY or more growth-oriented ETFs like the popular Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) have their top 10 holdings responsible for more than 30% -and sometimes up to 50% - of their aggregate equity positions.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

In terms of sector diversification, SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF maintains an adequately spread-out allocation. With sectors like Utilities, Real Estate, Financials and Energy presenting the higher yields opportunities within the U.S stock market, it is no surprise that SPYD assigns these sectors its largest weightings. While in most broad-market ETFs technology stocks occupy a significant weighting, SPYD -in its search for high yield offerings- has shied away from the Information technology sector. While this choice definitely differentiates the fund for almost all other ETFs on the market, it has also proven to be very costly in terms of performance, as I will discuss in the next segment.

Source: State Street Global Advisors

Performance

When it comes to overall performance, the fact is that there are probably better choices for investors. The initial attractiveness of the dividend yield should fade, when we consider that over the past 5 years the fund has significantly underperformed. Compared to SPDR's S&P 500 ETF that has delivered a Total return of 154% since 2016, SPYD has only achieved a 79.6% Total return. Even compared to a fund that uses a similar investing style (Large-cap value exposure), SPYD still falls short. Vanguard's most popular Value ETF (VTV) has delivered a 107.5% Total return, versus SPYD's 79.6%.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Yield

While the dividend yield SPYD currently pays measures well compared to what other investment options in today's market offer, dividend growth history fails to meet expectations. Currently, the fund pays a 3.84% dividend yield, significantly higher than the S&P 500's 1.3% yield. Dividend growth history data goes back to 2015, when SPYD was formed. Since then, distributions have been struggling to increase, with CAGR levels at 1, 3, 5, years rates of -5.08%, -1.46% and 0.46% respectively. Seeking Alpha offers an A+ score for dividend yield, but also a troublesome C- score for dividend growth. Overall, the fund receives a C+ dividend score. Poor dividend growth history and a below-average score definitely cast some doubt over SPYD being a viable, attractive investment for income-oriented investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In recent dividend news, SPYD announced on December 20, a $0.1276 quarterly dividend per share, payable on December 22 for shareholders of record on December 20.

Risk Profile

The unimpressive performance SPYD has exhibited over the last 6+ years, since its inception, could possibly be justified in the case that the fund displayed low volatility levels. Even with its minimal exposure towards Technology stocks and selection of more mature Value-companies, that is not the case. In fact, SPYD has been significantly more volatile than the market and the majority of its peers.

To examine volatility metrics in an attempt to gauge SPYD's risk profile I employed the tools offered by Portfolio Visualizer. Risk metrics were calculated for a group of ETFs consisting of SPYD, an S&P 500 ETF, and three more funds. Vanguard's value ETF was selected for its significant exposure towards Value stocks, JPMorgan's Premium income ETF for its high distributions yield, and Invesco's High Dividend-Low Volatility ETF for its strategy to provide high income at a low-risk exposure. As the data provided below points out, all alternatives perform considerably better in terms of reducing volatility. SPYD carries the second-lowest Sharpe and Sortino ratios while having the higher Maximum drawdown. These two metrics alone could remove the fund from investors' consideration. On top of that, however, SPYD has the highest negative returns during its worst year and the highest Standard Deviation in the group.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Putting it all Together

While a high dividend yield in a popular ETF initially raises investors' attention, after a more thorough look all data suggests that SPYD is at best an average choice, lacking performance and volatility advantages. For all the reasons I detailed in this analysis, I would refrain from investing in SPYD, especially when considering the wide range of high-yield choices in the market that appear far more attractive.