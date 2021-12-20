noLimit46/iStock via Getty Images

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) bumped up its production guidance for Q4 2021, but overall 2021 was still disappointing. Ring's full year 2021 production still looks like it will end up around 5% below initial guidance despite capital spending and the number of new wells completed coming in above guidance for the full year.

That being said, Ring looks like a reasonably good value at its current share price if its 2021 production miss isn't indicative of a deeper issue such as a higher than expected base decline rate.

2021 Results

Ring initially provided guidance for 9,000 to 9,500 BOEPD in production in 2021, with $44 million to $48 million in capital spending. It indicated it would drill 6 to 8 new wells and complete 8 to 10 new wells.

Source: Ring Energy

Based on Ring's results to date and its updated guidance for Q4 2021, it may average around 8,550 BOEPD for the full year (if it ends up near the high end of its Q4 2021 guidance) while its capital spending may end up around $52 million. It also is drilling 11 new wells in 2021 while completing 13 new wells.

Ring's production was affected by various temporary issues such as the winter storm in February and third-party facility processing capacity constraints, as well as larger than expected impacts (on producing wells) from well completions activities.

I would have to wonder if Ring's base production (or its production from recently completed wells) is declining faster than previously expected though. Even with the improved guidance it appears that Q4 2021 production is only going to end up around the level originally expected for all of 2021 (and close to flat compared to Q4 2020 as well). This is despite several more wells being completed in 2021 than originally expected. Upcoming quarters should show whether Ring can successfully grow production at expected levels.

Potential 2022 Outlook

I've modeled Ring's average 2022 production at 9,700 BOEPD (85% oil). This assumes that a one-rig development program for most of 2022 can result in roughly 6% production growth from Q4 2021 levels.

At current strip prices ($70 WTI oil), Ring is projected to generate $218 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges. Ring may continue to realize well above Henry Hub for its natural gas due to relatively strong prices for NGLs. Natural gas will only account for a single-digit percentage of Ring's revenues still.

Ring's hedging situation is improved for 2022, with 3,129 barrels per day in oil hedges at an average swap price of $46.60 per barrel. These swaps would have negative $27 million in value at $70 WTI oil.

Thus Ring is projected to generate $191 million in revenues after hedges in 2022.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 3,009,425 $67.50 $203 Natural Gas 3,186,450 $4.75 $15 Hedge Value -$27 Total Revenue $191

Source: Author's Work

If Ring goes with a one rig development program through most of 2022, it may end up with around $75 million in capital expenditures. Ring would be able to generate $43 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

$ Million Production Expenses $37 Production Taxes $13 Cash G&A $12 Capital Expenditures $75 Cash Interest Expense $11 Total Cash Expenditures $148

Source: Author's Work

This would reduce Ring's net debt to approximately $242 million at the end of 2022. If the 20.3 million remaining common warrants (with an exercise price of $0.80) are exercised, that would further reduce Ring's net debt to $226 million.

Notes On Valuation

Ring currently appears fairly priced for a long-term $60 WTI oil environment. I estimate its value at $2.00 to $2.50 per share in that oil pricing scenario, increasing to $2.50 to $3.00 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil scenario.

This assumes that Ring can generate mid-single digits production growth (from Q4 2021 levels) with a one rig development program (through most of 2022) and that its capital expenditures end up around $75 million to achieve that growth.

If Ring runs into similar challenges as 2021, with production results coming in noticeably below expectations, then I would reduce Ring's estimated value by around $0.50 per share. This would give it an estimated value of $1.50 to $2.00 per share in a long-term $60 WTI oil environment, increasing to around $2.00 to $2.50 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment.

Ring's current price is a much better price to own it at than when it was at around $3.50 (or higher). Ring's upside depends on whether the various issues that cropped up in 2021 repeat themselves in 2022.

Conclusion

Ring Energy is finishing 2021 on a better note with its upgraded Q4 2021 production guidance. It should also be able to generate more positive cash flow in 2022 due to a smaller amount of negative value hedges. Ring did fall well short of expectations for 2021 though, with production still on track to end up around 5% below the low end of its initial guidance range.

If most of the issues that plagued its 2021 production are not repeated in 2022, then Ring should have reasonable upside at its current share price. If it struggles to get production to average above the low 9,000 BOEPD range with a one rig development program (for most of 2022), then it is probably fairly valued for a long-term $65 WTI oil scenario currently.