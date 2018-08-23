jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recently, we discussed Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in an article here, highlighting our view that the company is likely to underperform the market going forward. As a part of this, we hit a consistent issue of conflicting expectations on the company's production growth, which, along with margins, is what defines the company's earnings potential.

As we'll see throughout this article, the company's planned expansions simply mean more capital obligations without giving the company the production capacity to justify its valuation and required returns.

The Tesla "Gigafactory"

Tesla's car model operates under the "Gigafactory" model. These multi-million square foot factories produce massive amounts of volume and are where the company centers its operations.

Tesla - Fremont

Tesla's largest factory is in Fremont. The 5.3 million square foot facility is by far the company's largest, and it's expected to reach roughly 600 thousand vehicles/year. That includes the potential for 100,000 refreshed Model S/X vehicles. However, that's significantly above current demand. Still, it represents consistently the company's largest.

The company then has the original Gigafactory 1 in Nevada. Despite building additional gigafactories, the company's never finished the Nevada one. The company is building a massive number of batteries here. The company's next gigafactory is in New York. However, it's a much less relevant one, focusing on the company's solar business. It'll also add energy storage products.

After this comes the in-production gigafactories. These include Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin, and Giga Texas. Giga Shanghai is already producing cars, and currently targeted towards ~400-450 thousand vehicles/year. The factory is expected to be able to reach 1.0-1.5 million vehicles/year. However, in true Tesla fashion, we expect it to happen behind schedule.

Giga Berlin and Texas are still under construction. Giga Berlin has hit numerous delays. However, production for these two combined is expected to be roughly 1 million vehicles per year. Together, the company's announced plans for Gigafactories are for roughly 2 million vehicles/year, with the potential for them, by the late-2020s to expand towards 5 million vehicles/year.

With each gigafactory a multi-year multi-billion dollar effort, along with the company's history of ramp struggles, we see this 5 million vehicles/year number as the company's upper bound by the end of the decade.

Electric Vehicle Market Growth

Driving demand for Tesla's growth is expectations for growth in the electric vehicle markets.

EV Market Outlook - Back Button

The electric vehicle market is expected to grow significantly, especially in places like China with massive government support. The global EV market as a share is ~30%. That points to 2030 sales of roughly 30 million electric vehicles per year. Out of this, almost half of these vehicles will be sold in China, one of the largest markets in the world.

This presents a risk to the company because Tesla has significant homegrown competitors in China, such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY). The company isn't currently leading in China, and we don't expect its lead to grow from here. In Europe, the company is seeing a similar issue, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and other homegrown competition is becoming larger.

In the United States, we expect the company to potential dominate, but the 2030 market size is expected to be 4-5 million vehicles/year peak.

Tesla Competition

Tesla continues to outperform, but it's also facing significant and growing competition.

Tesla Competition - CleanTechnica

Tesla is seeing competition across the board. In China, the company isn't leading in the market anymore, and in Europe, it's steadily losing ground as new companies (Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, etc.) enter the market in a significant way. That competition could still extend to the U.S. (with Lucid (LUCD), Rivian (RIVN), and Ford (F)).

Tesla is continuing to expand its production, but it's hitting the point where it's starting to lose out to other companies. Lucid's Sedan is heavily competitive with the Model S and Model X, where Tesla has seen sales declining dramatically for the company. Rivian and Ford have beaten Tesla to the market for a pickup truck, and both have much more demand than production.

Dominant US EV - EV Adoption

The effects of this are visible in the U.S. Tesla's market share in the US is expected to decline significantly as demand goes up. By 2030, the company's market share in the company is expected to be back below where the company was in 2015. That decline means the company's vehicle sales will be much slower than the overall market.

More so, the peak of 1 million vehicles/year lines up with Austin + Fremont gigafactory production for Tesla in 2030. That seems like a reasonable limit for where the company is trending.

Our View

As stated through our math in this article, the optimistic case for Tesla, gated by both competition and gigafactory growth, is 5 million in global 2030 vehicle sales. Tesla's current ASP for vehicles is roughly $60,000, although we expect this to decline significantly as the company moves towards mass-market adoption and growth. Tesla China is aiming for a $25k vehicle.

However, we will be optimistic and assume that $60 thousand ASP remains for 5 million vehicles. That implies total annual revenue of ~$300 billion. For perspective on how optimistic this is, that would imply 2030 revenue higher than the current largest automaker globally, Toyota's (TM) most recent annual revenue.

Even with that optimistic assumption, and assuming Tesla's net margins remain as high as the almost 10% it's seen in recent quarters, which again is much higher than other automakers. That would imply ~$30 billion in annual profit. Given the volatility of the vehicle markets and the lower P/E ratio, they normally have due to capital requirements, that would imply a $300 billion market cap.

That's ~30% of Tesla's current market capitalization. The company, to develop historic market average returns, needs to double by 2030. It's extremely unlikely given what, in our view, is an incredibly optimistic profit scenario. Taking it one step further, even if all 5 million vehicles sell full self driving at $10 thousand each, with no additional expenses, that still wouldn't justify the valuation.

Hence, our view that Tesla is a poor investment.

Tesla Valuation Requirements

One aspect that we feel Tesla investors don't understand while looking forward is the growth requirements for the company to simply match the market. Since the original index, the S&P 500 has averaged roughly 10% annualized returns. That means, given a $1 trillion valuation, by 2042, Tesla would need to reach a market capitalization of $8 trillion to match S&P 500 historic returns.

Inflation since the same time has been ~3%, which means that $8 billion will need to be closer to $5 billion in today's dollar. Given the average car company P/E of ~15, that would imply the need for ~$330 billion in today's dollars profits by 2041. Given 10% net margins, that would imply $3.3 trillion in net sales needed.

As discussed above, the company's ASP is ~$60 thousand. The company is moving towards mass market vehicles of ~$25 thousand, so we're going to optimistically assume a continued ASP of ~$50 thousand as the company expands. For reference, that's an incredibly high valuation for the company to sustain, given that the Model 3 makes up 98% of car sales.

That means, at this lofty average selling price, the company would need to sell almost 70 million vehicles/year.

Global EV Sales - Green Car Congress

Given that that would require Tesla to be selling 1.1x the entire size of the global EV market, even with EV sales skyrocketing to a substantial % of global vehicle sales, and our assumption that Tesla will get 1.25x the global ASP of a vehicle. For perspective, that would imply the company gets a full $10 thousand in autopilot on top of current ASP.

This shows how outlandish the Tesla thesis is when viewed from a long-term perspective to generate returns.

Thesis Risk

The risk to the thesis is that there's currently significant demand for Tesla's vehicles. The classic assumption was that other companies simply had to design a sufficient vehicle, and they would eat all of Tesla's lunch. However, these other companies have had their own growing pains in the same way as Tesla. That's allowed Tesla to maintain its market strength.

Conclusion

Defining Tesla's value involves defining the company's production growth. Tesla's gigafactory ramp-up, with a substantial amount of growth, involves heading towards the ability to produce 5 million vehicles per year by 2030. Current plans, once factories are finished in the next few years, represent 2 million vehicles/year. 5 million should be seen as an upper 2030 limit.

Even if the company manages to accomplish its goals here, with stronger margins than normal (i.e. minimal pricing pressures), we don't see the company as being able to justify its current valuation. Keep in mind to match historic S&P 500 (SPY) returns, the company's market capitalization would need to more than double by 2030.