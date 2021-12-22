Plume Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is a company we formerly owned. We treated it as an option where the results of the declarative judgement by the courts would determine whether or not there would be a payoff. By our conservative estimates, we recognised that there was a decent amount of upside in Mitek given forward multiples commanded by peers on sales. With sales growth being delivered as expected, and no reason to expect it to stop for 2022, we look optimistically upon the current Mitek valuation, where the price hasn't moved much since our last analysis. The ID business, which is the real growth area and detached from old banking modes, continues to grow in the mix as well. So once the legal overhang is resolved, if the decision is favourable Mitek will be well positioned as a future-proof company with a nice fundamental model and strong profile.

Full Year Results Comments

The sales developments for the FY were generally very favourable. Revenue grew about in line with our expectations from the last article, with sales growth at almost 20%. The ID business grew by 32% bolstered by the ID R&D acquisition, with the deposit business growing only by 11% reflecting that while digitalising, it's becoming an increasingly outdated mode within retail banking. However, last year was a tough comp for the deposit business, and continued growth is still impressive and a testament to Mitek's execution ability, with their new Check Fraud Defender product already licensed by 20% of US financial institutions very soon after launch there should be a rebound when those sales start to matter more. Note that the lower growth figures for the FY were driven by the Q4 isolated results, where deposits only grew 2%, and the ID verification revenue increased 24% in the Q4, also less because some subscription based on-premises products were acquired with ID R&D. The weaker results were driven by on-premises products not doing that well, especially hardware and in the deposits business.

(Source: Q3 2021 Pres MITK)

The company is generating quite meaningful operating cash flows. The debt profile has changed substantially, and while this increased leverage with $135 million in convertibles having been issued is dragging on the income, the increase in operating cash flows is reflecting the growth in underlying profitability with operating income growing by more than 50%. Nonetheless, the company is producing a GAAP income, and the fundamentals of the business, where Mitek achieves a strong gross margin compared to other anti-fraud and computer vision companies, is being reflected in the pretty rapid improvements in profitability. The Mitek economics are very solid, especially as the sales growth in line with digitalisation trends and the markets continues to take hold.

(Source: Q3 2021 Pres MITK)

Option Valuation Updated

In our last article, we detailed how we used a Black-Scholes lookup table logic to value Mitek like it was an option. The situation was that by assuming that the deposit business is the part that is being targeted by all these patent disputes, whatever option value that business has relative to the overall Mitek valuation would imply the residual valuation for the ID business. Given that the value of the deposit business would be around $600 million absent the legal overhang, we treat that as the contingent value of the option in the positive outcome. Assuming some bolstering of that value with some residual value of the business expected even in the event of an adverse legal outcome, we can use the lookup table to establish that 57% of that project value is the value of the option with the volatility and contingent nature of the business incorporated. At the current market cap, that would imply that the ID business has a residual value of around $300 million. Since this is the growth area, and it is responsible for about $40 million of Mitek's revenue already, growing at a clip, a $300 million implied value on the ID business is very low. It implies a 7.5x P/S multiple, which is much less than the 10x multiple that is commanded by most peers with worse economics and growth rates.

Conclusions and Risks

The ID business continues to be the focus on the story. Its economics are strong with the business benefiting from an increasing share of subscription economics from the ID R&D portfolio, as well as the fact that the need for ID verification throughout customer journeys in banking has become very acute in this pandemic era. With the value of countering fraud being extremely high for financial institutions, the Mitek pricing power is phenomenal, and their products are clearly on the leading edge of ID and verification. However, the USAA legal overhang that we have discussed ad nauseam in the past remains a major problem. Without a declarative judgement, the stock has a binary value and we do not know where it stands. While on a risk-adjusted basis, Mitek looks cheap and is a good speculative exposure, the volatility in price that we could see around those major legal reveals constitute a very severe risk, where the adverse scenario will likely mean some substantial capital impairment. The path ahead is very unclear, but the tech Mitek is peddling is excellent and the markets are in growth mode. We remain bullish on Mitek.