AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Another month, another step towards financial freedom!

I’m sorry this monthly update is a bit late - December has been a busy month for me thus far. I’ve started a new weekly article series which is not available to Dividend Kings subscribers. I’ve also re-started my YouTube channel - Nicholas Ward Investing, so if you’re someone who enjoys video content, make sure to stop by! Lastly, I’ve been busy with a series of trades, largely related to some year-end rebalancing. I’ll discuss those trades in the December update in a few weeks, but in the meantime, let's take a look at my November portfolio performance and activity.

November was my second best month of the year, in terms of year-over-year dividend growth, which came in at 23.59% (during June, my y/y dividend growth was up 27.57%, which is my best monthly performance thus far in 2021).

This 23.59% y/y growth during November pushed my year-to-date dividend growth rate up to 14.42%.

This keeps me on track to hit the 15% y/y growth market overall for 2021, assuming that I see another strong double digit result in December.

It feels wonderful saying that.

My retirement plans are based upon 10% growth every year, so 15% growth would accelerate that journey a bit. If I’m able to sustain this pace of dividend growth (via a combination of organic increases, re-investment, new cash additions, and active portfolio management) then my passive income stream will double every 4.8 years. This means that 10 years from now, my passive income stream will be more than 4x higher than it is today. Compound interest is a wonderful thing, indeed!

Total Returns

I say this every month, but I know that there may be new readers stopping by…so it's time to talk about total returns.

Frankly, I don’t pay much attention to short-term share price movements. I do my best to take advantage of irrational weakness provided by the market when it comes to buying low; however, since I don’t really have plans to “sell high” the direction that my holdings head is of little significance to me.

I believe that the vast majority of short-term volatility in the market is irrational (especially in this day and age where algorithms and passive trading vehicles are driving so much of the day-to-day trading volumes).

My focus remains directed towards the reliably increasing passive income that my portfolio generates.

This focus allows me to ignore short-term volatility and instead, focus on what matters most: the underlying fundamentals of my investment positions.

The income that my portfolio generates is what I’m basing retirement/financial freedom plans on. And with that in mind, I’m usually rooting for my shares to head lower so that I can add more with a lower cost basis and a higher yield on cost. Doing so allows me to augment my passive income stream and accelerate my journey towards financial freedom.

In a perfect world, I never liquidate my blue chip holdings. Ideally, I’d like to hold them all forever, collecting their rising dividends, and then eventually, pass my dividend growth machine onto my offspring so that they can benefit from the cash flows that the wonderful management teams that I’ve partnered with as a long-term shareholder generate.

Honestly, my displeasure with the traditional 4% rule was what caused me to become a dividend growth investor. The ideal of slowly, but surely, liquidating assets in retirement was terrifying. I didn’t like the idea of working hard my entire life to build up a nest egg, only to see it erode away as I aged. And, the thought of running out of money in retirement (due to becoming a forced seller during a prolonged bear market period) was enough to inspire me to look for alternatives.

Obviously the world isn’t perfect and from time to time I end up selling shares. But, for the most part, I am a very disciplined buy and hold investor (so long as the dividends that my holdings continue to sustainably rise in a fashion that meets my expectations, I’m happy to hold) and therefore, short-term market movements of my holdings don’t change my long-term outlook.

With all of that being said, I know that I’m unique in this regard. It seems that most of my readers are interested in total return results, so I’m pleased to provide them.

Historically, my focus on reliably increasing dividends, which requires strong fundamental growth, has allowed me to generate outperformance, as far as total returns go.

In short, owning the best companies in the world is a great recipe for success in the markets, so even though beating the markets isn’t my primary goal, it tends to happen because of the strategy that I employ (buying blue chips into weakness and then holding them over the long-term as mean reversion leads to outsized gains).

Coming into 2021, I had outperformed the S&P 500 during 7 out of the last 9 years.

But, I have to admit, that thus far, 2021 has been tough when it comes to this comparison because I remain woefully underweight several of the best performing sectors of the year (namely energy and financials).

Source: Fidelity

As you can see below, my portfolio is heavily weighted towards technology. This is because of the strong, long-term secular tailwinds that I believe technology is likely to benefit from over the coming decades. I’m also heavily weighted towards consumer discretionary stocks, several of which have underperformed in a big way in 2021. I believe this near-term performance to be an aberration and over the long-term, I suspect that the blue chip DGI stocks that I continue to focus on will continue to produce the outperformance that they’ve been known for over the prior decades. Only time will tell, but overall, I still feel really comfortable with my asset allocation decisions.

During November, we did see a resurgence of the underperforming stocks that I’m heavily invested in, which means that my portfolio posted gains of ~0.8% (during this same period of time, the S&P 500 fell roughly 0.8%).

However, through the end of November, I’m down underperforming the broader markets on a year-to-date basis. My portfolio was up 16.2%. The S&P 500 was up approximately 21.8% during this same period.

At this point in time, it appears very unlikely that I will beat the market again in 2021. While I suppose it’s possible that my holdings could skyrocket during the last month of the year, I’m certainly not counting on that. And therefore, it appears that my record versus the S&P 500 is going to fall to outperformance during 7 out of the last 10 years.

However, I’ve been adding heavily to beaten down names over the last 6 months or so, many of which have not recovered yet (I’m talking about defense stocks, industrials, and fin-tech holdings). Therefore, I am bullish on my potential to regain the upper hand in 2022 as I benefit from multiple expansion via mean reversion.

And, regardless of where my holdings go in the near-term relative to the broader market, I have a very high degree of confidence that my passive income stream will continue to grow at a reliably rapid rate, meaning that I remain on track to meet my long-term financial goals!

That being said, I continue to sleep well at night with my holdings and my current portfolio weightings.

November Trades

I made 30 trades in November. 27 of them were purchases, 3 were sales.

I’ll discuss the sales quickly. First of all, I liquidated the Orion Office REIT (ONL) that I received from the Realty Income (O) spin-off as soon as I received them. I don’t really have an interest in owning an office pure play REIT. I have exposure to the office sector via W.P. Carey and via my Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) shares. Frankly, I’m not very bullish on that sector as a whole and therefore, the pure-play ONL wasn’t an asset that I was happy to hold over the long-term. I sold my ONL shares with an average cost of $22.10/share and used the proceeds to buy Realty Income shares in one account at $70.77 and in another at $77.78. I feel much better about holding O over the long-term and am pleased with this move.

The other sales that I made weren’t really sales at all, but simply maneuvers to shift shares around from various brokerage accounts for tax purposes. I sold my stake in the ARK FinTech ETF (ARKF) and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and then immediately rebought those shares in another account (so no real difference as far as my exposure goes, though my cost basis did change). And, as you’ll see on my portfolio tracker below, I no longer own either position; I have since liquidated all of my ARK ETFs for tax loss purposes (that will be discussed in the December portfolio review). But, for the sake of transparency and November’s action, I sold ARKF at $48.48 and then rebought at $48.45. I sold ARKG at $66.19 and then rebought at $66.21.

Now, onto the purchases.

On 11/1/2021 I made my monthly selective re-investments, putting the dividends that I pooled up throughout the month of October to work.

I added to my positions in O at $70.38, Agree Realty (ADC) at $70.71, Enbridge (ENB) at $42.32, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) at $58.79, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) at $42.11, Tyson Foods (TSN) at $81.55, Hormel (HRL) at $42.61, PayPal (PYPL) at $230.53, and Palantir (PLTR) at $26.58.

Overall, this was a fairly classic barbell approach, with regard to high yield coming from the REITs and ENB and high, speculative growth prospects coming from PYPL and PLTR.

I was also pleased to continue to build up my packaged foods/protein exposure via TSN and HRL; these are names that I continually purchase each month when making re-investments because I’m underweight to the industry as a whole and wanted more defensive exposure long-term.

Moving onto purchases that came from my monthly savings/cash pile, on 11/2/2021 I went ahead put some of my dry powder to work, buying a basket of high quality dividend growth stocks, focusing primarily on blue chip industrial names, as well as Comcast (CMCSA), bolstering my exposure to companies that I expect to do well in a reflationary environment (remember, in early November the word Omicron wasn’t on anyone’s mind).

I bought Raytheon Technologies (RTX) for $87.69. At that price point, RTX was trading with a forward P/E ratio of approximately 17.7x. Shares were trading at a slight discount to my $90 fair value estimate. And, they were yielding 2.32%. Overall, I like RTX below $90 because of the strong EPS growth expected to occur in 2022 and 2023 (right now, the consensus estimate from Wall Street for these two years here at 18% and 22%, respectively. These growth estimates have fallen in recent weeks due to COVID shutdown/economic growth fears. When I bought RTX, analysts were calling for 20% growth in both 2022 and 2023. However, overall, I’m still very bullish long-term. RTX yields nearly twice as much as the S&P 500 and I expect to see high single digit/low double digit dividend growth in 2022, meaning that RTX shares will also likely produce dividend growth which exceeds the SPY’s as well. This company continues to check nearly all of my accumulation boxes and therefore, I’m happy to continue to buy shares.

I bought Deere and Co. (DE) at $354.60. At that price point, DE was trading with a forward P/E ratio of ~15.7x. Like RTX, DE was trading at a discount to my fair value estimate (which currently sits at $379.00). DE was yielding just 1.18%. However, I don’t mind this relatively low yield because I believe that DE is likely to continue on its recent double digit dividend growth path into the near-term, due to strong growth prospects in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (right now, the analyst consensus EPS growth rates for the company’s next 3 fiscal years are 17%, 12%, and 15%, respectively. I really like DE’s leadership in the agricultural space. They’re investing heavily in automation and I believe that we’re going to see a lot of capex from large scale farmers over the coming decade or so as they attempt to increase yields and lower cost via more efficient machines. DE is another industrial name that I’ve been building throughout 2021 and so long as shares trade below my fair value estimate, I’ll be happy to continue to build this position until it's full (a ~1.5% portfolio weighting).

I bought Lockheed Martin (LMT) at $327.75. LMT is a part of the defense basket that I’ve been building throughout 2021. I have recently lowered my fair value estimate to $375.00 because of near-term growth concerns related to inflationary/supply chain issues; however, even with that downgrade in mind, LMT shares still looked cheap. At ~$328, they were trading with a forward P/E ratio of approximately 12.2x. This is significantly below the stock’s long-term average near 18x. And, looking at the world, from a geopolitical perspective, I don’t see any reason to believe that defense spending by the U.S. or its allies is going to slow anytime soon. LMT was yielding 3.41% at my purchase price here, meaning that its yield was nearly 3x as high as the S&P 500’s. Moving forward, I expect to see LMT continue to return billions of dollars to shareholders via buybacks and dividend raises. In 2022, I expect LMT to raise its dividend in the 5-8% range. That raise, combined with a nearly 3.5% yield is perfectly acceptable to me and I remain very happy to buy LMT shares here at a discount to my fair value estimate.

I bought Cummins Inc. (CMI) at $241.64. At that price point, CMI shares were trading with a forward P/E ratio of just 13x. This is below the stock’s long-term average P/E of 14.3x. With this in mind, CMI was trading at a discount to my fair value estimate of $277.50 and therefore, I was pleased to continue to buy shares. CMI was yielding 2.4% at that point, representing a dividend yield roughly twice the size of the S&P 500’s. And, looking at the stock’s expected EPS growth in 2022 and 2023 (analysts are calling for EPS growth of 23% and 10% during those two years, respectively) I believe that CMI will produce double digit dividend growth next year. Give me a ~2.5% yielder with 10% dividend growth prospects that is trading at a discount to fair value and I’m going to be a buyer every day of the week.

With regard to CMI, I should note that I have continued to average down into the stock’s recent weakness. On 11/15/2021 I bought more shares at $235.01. On 11/30/2021 I bought more shares of CMI at $212.50. And, I’ll go ahead and provide a December spoiler here… this month, I’ve bought CMI a couple of times as well. On 12/15/2021 I added to CMI at $218.30 and on 12/17/2021 I bought more shares at $212.02.

Clearly, I feel confident building this position into weakness. Right now, CMI remains one of my highest conviction buys in the market.

But, back to November…

On 11/2/2021 I completed my basket of stocks, buying shares of Comcast at $52.57. At that level, CMCSA was trading with a forward P/E ratio of approximately 14.1. This is below CMCSA’s long-term average P/E ratio of 16.8x. My fair value estimate for CMCSA shares sits in the $55 area, meaning that I believe the stock was undervalued here. CMCSA was yielding 1.9%. Historically, CMCSA has provided investors with fabulous dividend growth and while I expect the stock’s double digit dividend growth rate may slow (due to ongoing M&A as the media industry continues to consolidate) I still believe this is a stock that can provide 8-11% dividend growth over the medium term while also reducing debt and repurchasing shares.

I will quickly note that I’ve been adding to CMCSA more recently as well. On 12/15/2021 I added more shares of this company’s stock to my portfolio at $47.91.

That wraps up my 11/2/2021 purchases.

On 11/15/2021, I used more of my monthly savings to buy another basket of blue chip stocks.

On 11/15/2021, alongside the O shares that I bought with my ONL proceeds, I added to long-term positions in Prudential (PRU) at $110.58, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) at $220.87, RTX (again) at $89.07, CMI (again) at $235.01, PayPal (again) at $211.99, and Square (SQ) at $233.46.

Overall, this basket just represents a trend of my continuing to take advantage of market weakness, buying shares of blue chip stocks that were trading at discounts to my fair value estimates.

I’ve already touched upon CMI and RTX. I won’t spend time discussing PYPL’s and SQ’s fair value estimates because frankly, these remain low conviction and highly speculative. I have been buying both PYPL and SQ into their recent sell offs (since these 11/15/2021 purchases, I have continued to average down my cost basis, buying more shares into weakness) and I will continue to do so because I want long-term exposure to these new-age fintech companies.

But, I will happily provide quick breakdowns of both PRU and LHX, which are solid dividend growth plays with strong, predictable cash flows (making them easier to evaluate).

Prudential is a non-fintech play that I’ve been adding to because I want more exposure to financials due to my belief that rates will be headed higher in the coming years and therefore, I’m going to want to have more stocks that are positive rate sensitive plays. I think PRU’s fair value estimate lies in the $110 range, so I was essentially taking a play from the Buffett playbook with regard to buying a wonderful company at a fair price. At my $110.58 purchase price, PRU was yielding 4.16%. This is a safe, solid high yielder in today’s market and I expect PRU to not only buy back a lot of shares over the next year or so, but to also provide a mid-single digit dividend increase in 2022 as well. PRU was trading with a 8.9x forward P/E ratio at my $110 purchase price. At this valuation level, I like the risk/reward, even with ongoing COVID-19 threats to the life insurance industry.

L3Harris Technologies is another defense stock that I’ve been buying (using the same defense spending rationale quickly discussed with regard to LMT and RTX above). At $220, LHX was trading for approximately 16.1x forward EPS estimates, which is below its long-term historical average of 20.5x. LHX’s EPS growth is likely to slow down a bit in the coming years; however, I don’t mind paying 16x forward for a blue chip DGI stock with high single digit EPS growth prospect and low double digit dividend growth prospects that gives me exposure to the secular tailwinds that I see playing out in the aerospace/space arena over the coming decades.

On 11/30 I bought CMI (already discussed) and RTX (again) at $81.26.

That wraps up my busy November trading activity. Now, with all of that in mind, let’s take a look at where my portfolio currently stands (because of the late nature of this article, I’m using cost basis and portfolio weighting figures which are accurate as of 12/21/2021 on the chart below).

I look forward to speaking with you all in the comment section about the ongoing growth of my portfolio, my passive income stream, and my journey towards financial freedom! I hope you all are experiencing nice gains as well. Every dividend raise and re-invest is a step closer to financial freedom and I wish that everyone here gets to experience a comfortable and happy retirement!

Nicholas Ward’s Dividend Growth Portfolio

Core Dividend Growth 55.08% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL) $24.26 15.55% Microsoft MSFT) $58.57 4.89% Broadcom AVGO) $234.30 3.61% BlackRock BLK) $413.84 2.60% Qualcomm QCOM) $61.34 2.61% Cisco CSCO) $32.67 2.18% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY) $49.01 1.92% Johnson and Johnson JNJ) $113.36 1.89% PepsiCo PEP) $93.35 1.27% Brookfield Asset Management BAM) $34.55 1.23% Honeywell HON) $126.18 1.10% Brookfield Renewables BEPC) $33.48 1.09% Merck MRK) $73.71 1.08% Raytheon Technologies RTX) $78.18 1.01% Pfizer PFE) $30.48 0.98% Coca-Cola KO) $39.88 0.98% Texas Instruments TXN) $95.19 0.97% Lockheed Martin LMT) $346.87 0.93% Cummins CMI) $226.00 0.91% Illinois Tool Works ITW) $130.90 0.89% Amgen AMGN) $136.07 0.89% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC) $39.19 0.82% Intel INTC) $31.16 0.63% Digital Realty DLR) $49.87 0.55% Deere & Co. DE) $363.29 0.55% Diageo DEO) $107.91 0.53% Essex Property Trust ESS) $215.29 0.49% AvalonBay Communities AVB) $148.29 0.48% Medtronic MDT) $73.94 0.45% Kimberly-Clark KMB) $129.96 0.42% 3M Company MMM) $156.42 0.39% Northrop Grumman NOC) $368.47 0.39% Hormel HRL) $42.24 0.33% McCormick MKC) $35.71 0.27% Tyson Foods TSN) $76.21 0.20% High Yield 13.01% AT&T T) $37.68 1.76% Altria MO) $49.69 1.59% AbbVie ABBV) $76.24 1.49% W.P. Carey WPC) $64.11 1.36% Realty Income O) $60.57 1.38% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT) $115.13 0.80% Store Capital STOR) $22.91 0.66% Agree Realty ADC) $68.26 0.65% British American Tobacco BTI) $37.89 0.61% National Retail Properties NNN) $36.57 0.59% Philip Morris PM) $96.12 0.53% Enbridge ENB) $34.05 0.50% Prudential PRU) $100.58 0.39% Verizon VZ) $45.20 0.37% Pinnacle West PNW) $81.67 0.33% High Dividend Growth 13.75% Starbucks SBUX) $48.10 2.32% Visa V) $72.45 2.27% Nike NKE) $59.52 2.12% Comcast CMCSA) $38.33 1.89% Lowe's LOW) $137.51 1.67% MasterCard MA) $81.40 1.00% Domino's Pizza DPZ) $355.20 0.76% Home Depot HD) $204.05 0.76% L3Harris Technologies LHX) $185.82 0.59% Roper ROP) $418.69 0.37% Non-Dividend 10.07% Alphabet GOOGL) $741.39 5.59% Amazon AMZN) $1,635.35 2.66% Facebook FB) $162.99 0.69% Adobe ADBE) $539.04 0.36% PayPal PYPL) $232.69 0.29% Salesforce CRM) $233.58 0.26% Square SQ) $205.28 0.22% Palantir PLTR) $26.27 <0.10% Special Circumstance 6.92% Walt Disney DIS) $91.69 2.67% NVIDIA NVDA) $30.53 2.30% Novo Nordisk NVO) $37.74 1.12% Constellation Brands STZ) $172.19 0.38% Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG) $153.56 0.20% Carrier CARR) $20.97 0.14% Otis OTIS) $58.65 0.11% Viatris VTRS) $13.43 <0.10% Crypto Diversified Basket n/a 0.64% Precious Metals Gold/Silver Bullion <0.10% Cash 0.53%* Most Recent Update: 12/21

*I hold the majority of my cash outside of my brokerage accounts; with the cash in my checking which is earmarked for investments factored in, my actual cash position is approximately 7%.