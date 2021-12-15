wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

On December 15th, 2021 Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) CEO Ricks spoke on CNBC. During his interview he stated

the company has launched 16 medicines since 2014, with five more positioned for release. Ricks noted that this includes a high-profile Alzheimer's drug that he believes could become the "standard of care" for the disease.

The Alzheimer’s drug Ricks was referring to is a monoclonal antibody, named donanemab, targeting beta-amyloid within plaques.

Anyone following Alzheimer’s drug development should be aware of the failures of drugs targeting beta-amyloid production, from inhibitors of beta- and gamma-secretase to monoclonal antibodies.

One of the implicit responsibilities of a publicly traded company’s CEO is pleasing shareholders - usually achieved with rising share price. Shareholders must have been pleased, share price reached an all-time high a day after speaking on CNBC. However, given the intractable challenges drug developers face I wondered if Lilly is on to something or an overstatement of facts.

My two articles on Cassava Sciences (SAVA) required a considerable amount of research of the numerous aspects of Alzheimer’s, in particular the amyloid cascade hypothesis which proposes initial changes in beta-amyloid concentrations in the cerebral spinal fluid is followed by beta-amyloid accumulation in the brain, increasing cerebral spinal fluid protein tau, hippocampus and grey matter volume losses, decreased glucose metabolism, memory impairment and finally dementia. Donanemab attempts to lessen the pathological burden by reducing beta-amyloid accumulation in the brain which should reduce cognitive and functional decline.

To assess CEO Ricks’ statement I will review a phase 2 clinical trial and opine prospects for both shareholders and Alzheimer’s patients.

In the phase 2 trial, Lilly enrolled 257 individuals with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s by assessing cognition, and evidence of both tau and beta-amyloid deposition.

The primary measure of effectiveness was the Integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale - iADRS scores range between 0 to 144, with lower scores indicating greater cognitive and functional impairment. Secondary measures included additional cognitive and functional measures, biomarkers and physical parameters.

The trial was designed to demonstrate a 6-point difference in iADRS from baseline to 76 weeks between placebo and donanemab. The primary goal was not achieved nor were most secondary measures.

In the figure above, panel A: change of iADRS from baseline for donanemab and placebo appears to indicate a sizable difference. However keep in mind the values are not absolute, they represent changes from baseline values of 105.9 for placebo and 106.2 for donanemab as seen in the table below.

During 76 weeks, iADRS declined 10.06 for placebo and 6.86 for donanemab, a difference of 3.20 which was not statistically significant. A larger trial is necessary to determine if donanemab caused the reduction in cognitive decline or if it was by chance.

While donanemab without question engages its target demonstrated by decreased amyloid plaque load, donanemab not only failed to reduce whole brain volume decreases and failed to reduce ventricle volume increases, donanemab seems to exacerbate brain atrophy. Those two parameters are not subjective as is it for many cognitive and functional measures.

A clinically meaningful treatment would reduce brain atrophy comparable to individuals without Alzheimer’s instead of various subjective cognition measures. Unfortunately, with the approval of Biogen’s (BIIB) aduhelm, the FDA has set the efficacy bar very low. Aduhelm received FDA approval based on amyloid reduction, not efficacy. The medical establishment correctly has not bought into this as demonstrated by aduhelm’s low revenue numbers.

Judging by phase 2 clinical results, donanemab marginally decreased cognitive and functional decline but paradoxically didn’t decrease brain atrophy. The approximate 3% reduction in cognitive and functional decline are not statistical significant. Secondary measures were also not statistically significant. Despite these results, Lilly has decided to push forward with a much larger and longer phase 3 trial.

Because donanemab is effective at reducing amyloid plaques, I expect donanemab will receive FDA approval based upon aduhelm’s approval - even without demonstrating meaningful efficacy.

Lilly’s current share price partially reflects donanemab revenue expectations, which likely has been reduced based upon aduhelm’s lackluster revenues. Fortunately for investors, donanemab will be one of several new product launches. If donanemab revenue don’t live up to expectations, share price is unlikely to see the same share price pressure seen with Biogen - whose share price has been cut nearly in half since aduhelm’s approval.

CEO Ricks made the bold statement that donanemab may become the standard of care for Alzheimer’s. From my perspective that statement is a stretch of the imagination, except in CEO Ricks’ mind, and a sad indicator of Alzheimer’s drug development.

I am not medical researcher nor a financial analyst, the statements above are my opinions based on clinical and research data. Because of lack of insight into Lilly’s many business segments, I cannot form an investment opinion. However, if I were to make a decision based solely on donanemab, it would be a sell. Therefore, I give Lilly a neutral rating.