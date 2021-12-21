ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

I began my Seeking Alpha coverage of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) in September of last year with a bullish outlook based on the company's ability to generate strong free-cash-flow and the outlook for strong dividend growth (see Amdocs: Time To Play Catch-Up). While I was correct on both accounts, the stock has returned only 27.8% since then, trailing the 34.1% return of the S&P500. While that obviously isn't too impressive, the two straight 10% dividend increases arguably is impressive and the company continues to generate strong FCF and buyback stock. With a forward P/E = 13.9x and a 2% yield, DOX is trading below the market multiple and is cheap. DOX is a BUY.

Investment Thesis

Amdocs is a global software & services provider that focuses on collections for media and communications services companies. DOX has a large, diversified, and global customer base of investment grade multi-national corporations:

Source: November 2021 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the graphic above, DOX's customers include some of the largest telecommunications companies in the world including AT&T (T), Bell Canada, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telecom as well as cable and satellite providers like Comcast and Rogers Communications.

Going forward, DOX should be a beneficiary of the multi-year secular growth trends in 5G, IoT, and cloud-based digitization. The company ended FY21 with a record backlog and the balance sheet is strong.

Let's take a closer look at recent operating results.

Earnings

The Q4 and full-year FY21 EPS report was quite bullish in my opinion. While top-line annual revenue of $4.3 billion was up only 7% yoy note that was an acceleration of ~2.4% CAGR of the recent past. GAAP EPS of $5.32 was up 43.4% yoy but included a one-time gain on the sale of the OpenMarket asset. On a non-GAAP basis and backing out the divestiture, DOX earned $4.81, up 8.3% yoy (or 9.8% on a pro-forma basis).

But what I like about DOX is its ability to generate strong free-cash-flow. In Q4, non-GAAP operating margin was 17.5%, up 30 basis points yoy. FCF generation in Q4 was $138.8 million and for the year DOX generated $715 million, or an estimated $5.64/share based on the 126.82 million average diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q4. In comparison to the current annual dividend obligation of only $1.58/share, that kind of FCF generation obviously bodes very well for shareholders going forward.

Shareholder Returns

Speaking of the dividend, note this was the second year in a row that DOX increased the dividend by 10% (from $0.36 per share to $0.395 per share).

Meantime, the company bought back $140 million of stock during Q4. The average number of fully diluted shares in Q4 fell from 132.661 million last year to 126.820 million this year, a decline of 4.4%. That being the case, and unlike many companies these days, DOX's share buyback program is easily out-running its employee stock incentive program and is, therefore, meaningfully reducing the outstanding share-count.

For full-year F21, DOX spent $680 million on share buybacks.

Going Forward

Amdocs' outlook for FY 2022 is shown below:

Source: Q4 and full-year FY21 EPS report

The notes reference the fact that pro forma results exclude the financial impact of the OpenMarket divestiture on December 31, 2020. Overall, the forward guidance is more of the same: solid if unspectacular revenue growth with continued strong free-cash-flow generation. That said, DOX has a great opportunity to accelerate growth in the coming years because adoption of its customers' 5G offerings is broadening out and evolving into a monetization phase:

Source: November 2021 Investor Presentation

The year-end backlog was a record $3.7 billion. That is up $100 million sequentially and +10.5% yoy.

Risks

The collection and billing market is wide-open to competition and technological innovation with relatively low barriers to entry. That said, many of these systems have significant friction and the billing interruption risks of switching to a new vendor means Amdocs accounts are relatively "sticky". In other words, investors can expect stability in DOX's revenue.

AT&T is Amdocs' biggest customer and represents ~25% of total revenue. From that standpoint it is crucial that Amdocs make AT&T a happy customer and not only retain, but grow the relationship. On the Q4 conference call, CEO Shuky Sheffer indicated that that is indeed the case:

During Q4, we made significant progress across each of these pillars. In cloud, we are thrilled that AT&T has selected us for next-gen cloud operations of its business support system evolution, BSSe, under the long-term agreement. BSSe is a technology modernization and certification program focused on increasing speed-to-market, improve customer experience and long-term cost efficiency effectiveness. As previously announced, Amdocs is already in the process of modernizing AT&T consumer mobility domain. And this new award expands its activity. Under the new BSSe agreement, Amdocs will provide its deep set of cloud-native products and next-gen cloud operation under a long-term agreement. Moreover the project will be run on a Microsoft Azure starting with AT&T's consumer basis units which includes mobility, broadband and IoT. Additionally, I'm pleased to share with AT&T's extended 2026 the managed service agreement signed in 2019 for the consumer domain.

Sorry for the long quote, but I believe it is important for shareholders to understand the breadth of the evolving Amdocs/AT&T relationship along with the move to Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure cloud platform. Long-term, this is a positive development for DOX because it will enable and support future growth opportunities in the mobility and IoT markets.

The balance sheet is strong: Amdocs ended FY21 with $965.5 million in cash and $644.5 million in long-term debt. That is a net-cash position of $321 million.

Summary & Conclusion

Amdocs continues to post solid if somewhat unspectacular revenue growth. That said, all indications are that the company is starting to grow a bit faster than the recent past, and its ability to generate strong free-cash-continues to be excellent. That is leading to strong dividend growth and significant share buybacks that are meaningfully reducing the outstanding share count. With a forward P/E of only 13.9x, a very strong balance sheet, and two straight 10% dividend increases, I find shares of DOX to be attractive and a BUY.

I'll end with a five-year price and total returns chart of DOX versus the S&P500 as represented by the (SPY) ETF:

Data by YCharts

I would buy that big dip in DOX toward the end of this year.