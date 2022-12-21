imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) made a material acquisition in July and followed up with another one for the fourth quarter. Costs are likely to change materially and there will be nonrecurring costs associated with the acquisitions. Some of those costs will be workovers and other deferred maintenance that accumulated while the sales closed. That sort of thing is routine in these deals. But an impatient investor may mistake early results for a less than stellar management. These deals appear to have been good deals. But it could take a good six months after the deal closes until the benefits of the acquisition begin to appear.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 21, 2022.

As shown above, the stock soared in the second quarter and really has now backtracked substantially from that initial excitement. Despite the stock retreat, management is still sticking with the strategy mentioned. The newly acquired acreage has a higher oil percentage of production. That is going to change a lot of material data that the company regularly reports. It will likely increase margins and overall company profitability as well.

However, these kinds of changes tend to be gradual because current production will decline slowly. So, it will take time for the newer wells to have a material effect on the company. Management already has stated as such with practically every announcement and presentation. Still, the chart above shows a very impatient Mr. Market.

The problem with acquiring existing production is that production is likely to be on the expensive side. Owners that want to sell properties normally do not have a lot of drilling activity leading up to the sale. Therefore, the production purchased is likely to be on average older than many investors would expect along with the costs of older production. Many times, there are reworks and other one-time expenses that will bring production costs in line. But production costs usually go up first after an acquisition so that production costs become optimized down the road.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

It always seems like the bad news happens first as a result. The primary item here is the rise of the lease operating expenses and the taxes. Lease operating expenses will change as the oil percentage increases. A reasonable expectation would be that the selling price of oil will more than make-up for the change in lease operating (and other) expenses. Cash flow should also improve as the hedges roll off and the percentage of oil produced increases.

In fact, despite the reduction in overall production, cash flow performed rather well. Going forward, the development of these purchased properties promises a faster cash flow buildup than does the development of the legacy acreage. That cash flow build comes from a faster payback than was previously available to the company.

But shareholders will have to wait to see how that faster payback is achieved. Higher costs due to the greater percentage of oil produced are likely. But the margin gain should be achieved by sales value eclipsing any cost increase. We are now at the point where management got what it wanted. Now management needs to demonstrate the viability of the plan to validate the "adding value" claim for these purchases.

The other thing is that Howard County and Western Glascock are the locations that will yield a higher oil percentage of production than is the case for wells drilled in the past before the acquisition. That should ensure greater profitability at various pricing points will decrease the company's reliance on decent natural gas pricing (which is hard to come by in Texas where the company is located).

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides.

Whenever a company can claim that the wells produce 100,000 barrels of just the oil part of production at roughly the 180-day mark of production, there is every chance the investor is looking at a very profitable situation. Even with the $10 BOE rounded expenses shown above, these wells likely gross about $4 million after cash expenses in the current environment (even considering the hedges). That is the kind of result that ensures investors that the payback is short enough for the company to potentially drill 2 wells with the same capital in a fiscal year.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides.

This means that the company needs to spend less than it would on the legacy acreage to grow cash flow. Naturally, such a future meant that the debt could be and was upgraded. That will lower future borrowing costs.

The company did issue stock as part of the acquisition which has led to more shares outstanding. But those shares outstanding "jump started" the process of lowering leverage to market acceptable levels.

Investors may have noticed that the more highly leveraged companies are not performing quite as well as their lower leveraged competitors. Whether that trend continues is another matter. But Mr. Market appears to be making a lower debt ratio one of the key conditions to move the price higher. As shown above, management already has made more progress than anyone could imagine a year ago. Now the promises of a higher oil percentage of production should portend more debt ratio progress as well as some market desired free cash flow.

Management is likely to continue to shop for deals in the future. This appears to remain a buyer's market. Laredo happens to be shopping in a lower-valued area of Texas for some acreage that competes with the top valued acreage. This is what shareholders pay management to do. Value creation through bargain hunting should be a priority for those that can shop in the first place. The bonus came in the form of a balance sheet improvement and improved future cash flow outlook. Stronger commodity prices are simply icing on the cake.

There is some consternation about the hedging program here. In the past, this company hedged forward regardless of the situation. That hedging program served the company very well in 2020. Not many saw 2020 coming ahead of time when the hedges were placed. That lack of foresight is often used as the main excuse to hedge. This industry tends to have a lot of surprises. So, a hedging program often reduces the cash flow and earnings volatility that goes with those surprises.

Probably the key though about the hedging program is that the "mark to market" cost is only an opportunity cost and not really a cash cost. To that extent, it distorts whether or not the company actually made money with the selling price that was locked in with the hedges. Companies only make or lose money when the hedges settle. The hedging program this year has definitely hindered the progress of the selling prices. However, it also provides a floor for cash flow should that become an issue. There are very few successful opportunistic hedging strategies. Most companies consistently hedge, or they do not.

Laredo Petroleum should have a much-improved year in fiscal 2022. The rest of this year will be used to assimilate the acquisitions. It may take a while of drilling new wells for the results to become significant enough to appear on the cash flow statement and the income statement. But it does appear that the company has changed for the better. Mr. Market is likely to wait for those material results. Management will not have to do anything extraordinary to achieve those results. But it will have to meet the goals it set out before all the acquisitions were made. Right now, that does not appear really difficult. But shareholders should know for sure in the next fiscal year.