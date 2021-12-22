yullz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF), a leading global cement, aggregates, and concrete producer, recently held its Capital Markets Day event, outlining an accelerated path to 'Strategy 2025' following the achievement of its fiscal 2022 targets a year early. Nonetheless, the updated targets seem slightly conservative, especially in the near term, considering Holcim's plans to raise prices by 5% in the upcoming year, allowing room for flat or negative volume growth ahead. Perhaps more importantly, however, the messages below the surface on M&A-led growth and the continued focus on cash flow support a compelling ESG-led portfolio shift over the medium to longer term. In light of the positive strategy update, Holcim appears well-positioned as the clear leader on decarbonization, and with shares offering a c. 12% FCF yield (or c. 8x P/FCF), I see plenty of room for a re-rating.

Broadly In-Line 2025 Targets Could Prove Conservative

Holcim's updated financial targets offered few surprises – key targets include a 3-5% net sales growth on a like-for-like basis (equivalent to Strategy 2022), along with an increase in recurring EBIT. To achieve this, the company will accelerate growth across all markets, leveraging innovative building solutions. In addition, Holcim will also fuel the growth with bolt-on acquisitions in mature markets across the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses while also scaling up digitalization across the value chain. This should support the planned expansion of the Solutions & Products segment to c. 30% of group sales (up from the current c. 12%). Also worth noting is the double-digit ROIC target, which should ensure accretive M&A ahead.

Source: Holcim CMD Presentation Slides

While the headline 3-5% top-line growth is solid, I would note that the net sales growth target had already been outlined at Strategy 2022, implying no actual growth acceleration relative to the current run rate. In light of the secular tailwinds at play, including the growth dynamics in roofing, multiple construction megatrends, and the current elevated cost inflation to be passed on via pricing (+5% in fiscal 2021), however, there could be some conservatism embedded in these growth targets. With Firestone also posting double-digit % growth in sales and remaining on track to double to c. $4 billion by fiscal 2025 (relative to $1.8 billion in fiscal 2020) via strategic investments and acquisitions, I see plenty of upside to these numbers in the upcoming years.

Roll-Out of Sustainable Products to Underpin Shift to a 'Value-Based' Model

With a transition in the overall sales mix likely insufficient considering the weight of current and future earnings in cement, Holcim is pushing for growth in its lower CO2 alternative products while also de-carbonizing its industrial processes. Encouragingly, the ESG focus is accompanied by management's aim to achieve this goal profitably via a move away from a volume to a 'value-based' business model. This entails a commercial strategy focused on the rebranded EcoPact (lower carbon concrete) and EcoPlanet (lower carbon cement) offerings. Thus far, the approach has seen some success, with its "EcoPlanet" range already accounting for c. 12% of cement revenues on the back of a 5+% price premia.

Source: Holcim CMD Presentation Slides

I view the proposed product development strategy as challenging in light of the commoditized nature of cement, although the early traction is positive. A strategy built around de-commoditizing has not been realistic historically, but perhaps with decarbonization on the agenda globally, it makes sense to move in this direction. Looking ahead, the key will be for Holcim to move (and stay) ahead of the curve as most other producers will likely follow suit, potentially pressuring the premium pricing strategy. With this in mind, I like that Holcim is also positioning itself as a solution provider to capture the higher value products that will be needed as this trend accelerates – for instance, the company is venturing into 3D printing, which is set to considerably reduce the tonnage of material required in a project over the longer term.

Capital Allocation Policies Support Longer-Term Portfolio Shift

Looking ahead, M&A will likely play a key role in driving the overall product mix change in the upcoming years – specifically, I see a combination of cement-related divestments (especially assets in higher-risk emerging markets) and acquisitions in the Products & Solutions segment as the most likely outcome. Recent acquisitions such as Firestone have been crucial in taking Holcim into non-cementitious product categories, and therefore, the scope of future expansion appears relatively broad. The key for Holcim will be finding suitable potential candidates in line with the c. 10% post-tax ROIC target at reasonable valuations. Meanwhile, the company has also been active on divestments, delivering c. $3.1 billion in EV over the 2019-2021 period ($4.1 billion including the divestments signed for fiscal 2022 in Brazil). Additional divestments will likely focus on exiting non-strategic markets to fund strategic acquisitions while maintaining a solid balance sheet.

Source: Holcim CMD Presentation Slides (Performance)

Encouragingly, management seems confident in keeping FCF generation strong as well, on the back of a c. 45% cash conversion (up from the prior 40+%) and controlled capex spend (despite the planned ramp-up in 'green" capex). In turn, this should support a lower leverage profile at sub-1.5x (below the previous sub-2x target). At present, management has not specifically guided toward an updated scope for incrementally improved cash returns or a share buyback, leaving room for an upside surprise on the capital return front.

Final Take

The extensive insights from the CMD were positive, especially the CEO's message regarding similar pricing expected in fiscal 2022 (+5%), although the company's new medium-term targets remain broadly in line with expectations. Ultimately, the key will be in the execution, including in the implementation of its planned decarbonization and expansion in building products ahead. If successful, the market could start rewarding leaders in lower (but not yet zero) CO2 products in the existing cement business, leading to a re-rating in the shares over time as the company pivots to higher growth/return building product businesses. At current levels, shares present compelling value at c. 8x P/FCF.