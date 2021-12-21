Naypong/iStock via Getty Images

With the market's 2021 gains centered around a few select winners while many stocks have lost at least one-third of their value, stock pickers are presented with an interesting scenario. Yes, we hear the readers' confusion. Altria Group (MO), Intel (INTC) and Zillow (Z) in the same article? Give it a chance.

Our most recent article on Altria evaluated the stock's in-progress turnaround and due recognition. The thought process of looking at more beaten-down stocks for turnaround plus Seeking Alpha's list of under-covered tickers led us to ruminate about the concept of value investing and fallacies in general, and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) in particular. After a nearly 60% fall year-to-date, is Zillow a safe bet to turnaround in 2022? Does Zillow offer value here?

What is Value?

But, what is value? Is it your random price target? Is it determined by price to earnings ratio? To us, value investing means finding opportunities where the company continues doing what it does best while seeking scalable new opportunities but the market has not reacted favorably or even better, adversely. This is no bulletproof way to win either as randomness has a huge say in investing in general. But you increase the odds of finding many winners in a basket if you spot these asymmetric scenarios.

We Are in Our Own Way

Investors stand in their own way of looking into the future. Most are smitten to quite a few fallacies but we'd wager that the most prevalent ones are "sunk cost fallacy" and "they always come back" myth.

Sunk cost fallacy, in a nutshell, is investing for the past. How many of us are guilty of throwing money at something just because it has gone way below our original purchase price? We raise our hands as we type. The logical part of our brain will agree this is not prudent but the emotional part of our brain usually overrules.

"They always come back" refers to the sentiment that just because a stock reached an absurd price once, it is guaranteed to go back there. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Case in point, Intel (INTC). An excellent company by any objective means but the stock has not seen its 2000 high of $75 in 21 years. The stock below reflects the price action after Intel's last stock split.

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

But How is Zillow Different From Altria?

Most long-term investors may have heard the adage "when they raid the house, they take them all" referring to the fact that no stock is immune to sell-offs. But not many think about the converse that when a basket of stocks run, some masqueraders run undeservedly. To quote a few examples, stocks like Zillow and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) ran hard with the "tech basket" during the height of COVID in 2020. The impact that a stay-at-home economy had/has on online retailers (where you shop 10,000 things a year) is significantly different from the impact on home buying, which is usually a once-in-a-lifetime activity for most.

So, without the benefit of hindsight, how can one compare Altria's venture into iQOS and Zillow's iBuyer? This is a good comparison as the market currently views both these steps as "mistakes" and failures. Altria had already established a $100B empire doing what it knows best and has a high barrier to entry. Its foray into e-cigarettes is still the logical extension as its main product is not under threat if you take out the sporadic regulatory threats.

Zillow already faced heavy competition due to the likes of Trulia, Redfin, and more to the point Opendoor (OPEN). OPEN had the first-mover advantage in the iBuyer market and companies like Redfin and Offerpad even had the 2nd and 3rd mover advantages. Successful companies and concepts tend to expand in clusters. Opendoor had established its presence in key markets like Phoenix before expanding into about 25 cities as of now. In spite of being a late bloomer, Zillow went ultra-aggressive in buying across the country, resulting in a huge inventory and a 25% layoff.

Looking Forward and Conclusion:

Macro-economic conditions aren't in Zillow's favor either with the projected rate increases in 2022. Not to forget the huge inventory sitting on the sidelines as admitted by Zillow. The only silver-lining could be the eventual cycle of home prices falling as a result of higher rates, which would invite more buyers into the market looking for bargains.

The intent is not to beat down on any company or stock but to help readers through the process when it comes to spotting turnarounds, as the current market presents many such opportunities. If you are convinced that Zillow's stock is primed for a turnaround, please leave your reasons below, as long as your reasons are not (a) you are averaging down or (b) that they always come back.

What are your metrics to spot turnarounds?