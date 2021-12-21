Through Week 51 of 2021, the Premium Portfolio has gained +6.8% compared to the S&P 500 +21.6% YTD. The Premium Portfolio compound annual growth rate of +25.57% compares favorably to the S&P 500 of +14.31% from 2018. While it has consistently remained positive through many challenging years, it was unfortunately the only portfolio from January offered to members that failed to reach double digits this year.
(V&M Breakouts)
The Premium Portfolio cumulative total return of +248.6% over four years has outpaced the S&P 500 with +170.8% returns over the same period. Both the S&P 500 and the Premium Portfolio have consistently outperformed all the leading hedge fund measures on the Barclay Hedge fund index +5.59% and the Aurum Hedge fund index +5.81% compound annual returns from 2018.
The Premium Portfolio began in 2018 and is currently the only portfolio offered with live buy/sell alerts for members. Next year a new actively traded ETF portfolio will begin with the same format as the Premium Portfolio but only trading ETF/ETN funds. This active portfolio follows the Momentum Gauge® signals, so when the gauges turn negative the portfolio moves to cash and remains in cash until the Momentum Gauge® signals turn positive again.
Returns on the Premium Portfolio in every year have been obtained in fewer trading days than their benchmark S&P 500 index and Hedge Fund benchmarks. Currently more than ten portfolio types have beaten the S&P 500 over the past 4 years through major downturns in 2018 as well as the 2020 Covid correction. All the portfolios from January remain positive with returns shown below through Week 51.
Unlike traditional hedge funds and other portfolios, the Premium portfolio is interactive and transparent, allowing continuous member feedback, critiques, requests for charts, analysis and explanations or justifications on a daily basis. It serves both as a model to try to beat the benchmark indices as well as a platform to instruct and share the rationale behind many trades throughout the year. Additionally, every transaction is sent as an alert to members and often includes charts, analysis, and some review of the MDA selection criteria from my doctoral research. Prior year portfolio returns are shown below
(V&M Breakouts)
Prior year's Premium Portfolio report cards are available here:
2021 was unique from prior years as we saw very strong divergence between large / mega cap stocks and the smaller cap stocks that struggled to keep up with the S&P 500 index. We also saw record breaking short squeeze events that crippled and closed hedge funds this year. Several major hedge funds like Melvin Capital, White Square Capital, Light Street Capital, and Alphadyne suffered billions in losses leading to closures of funds and even shutting down of the hedge fund company in the case of Melvin Capital. These were a few of the funds on the wrong side of retail traders extreme 500%+ squeezes in stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) earlier in the year. Additionally, there were many frequent sector rotations in many weeks of furious fund flow changes that saw the S&P 500 moving higher while underlying sectors took significant losses.
Goldman calculates that just the five most popular tech names - AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL - have contributed 51% of S&P 500 returns since April. After contributing over double their starting weight to the index’s return, these stocks now make up 22% of the S&P 500 by market cap, a 4% increase from the start of the year. ~ Source
Gains in the S&P 500 continue to come from fewer of the mega cap names in the S&P 500 index as the breadth of the market return has declined significantly in 2021. Generally this is caused by herding effects to chase momentum into fewer top performing stocks. In an autocorrelating cycle, these top stocks also happen to be those stocks that benefit most from the large inflows of passive index funds obligated to buy the top names even into high valuations. In non-technical terminology, this is how a bubble forms with overcrowded trading into a few top names that overweight the measured stock market indices regardless of valuations and underlying fundamentals.
The chart below of the Premium Portfolio shows the weekly returns for each of the actively traded weeks (full and partial) following the Momentum Gauges® and a change to the S&P 500 Momentum Gauges® from May onward. You will notice 3 strong periods of gains that are discussed at the end of the article in the comparison section with hedge fund index performance.
(V&M Breakouts)
Additional statistics of the Premium Portfolio in 2021
This year the average return per stock was +3.28% with the average gain among 129 positive stocks was +13.84%. The largest gain was in Tellurian +93.9%. Even though the trading rules set a fixed 10% stop loss for the portfolio, there are occasions when after hour declines create a larger loss at the open than -10%. 25 stocks delivered worse returns than the -10% limit and as large as -19.1% through 2021. The average decline among losing stocks was -6.5% with a larger downside average than prior years. Overnight adverse reactions to earnings were very strong this year and reflected highly reactive trading with short holding periods.
The top 25 largest gaining stocks this year are listed in the table below:
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Sector
|Gain
|(TELL)
|Tellurian Inc.
|Energy
|93.94%
|(AMRC)
|Ameresco Inc.
|Industrial
|34.77%
|(AHT)
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|Real Estate
|33.33%
|(FANG)
|
Diamondback Energy Inc.
|Energy
|28.52%
|(QFIN)
|360 DigiTech Inc.
|Financial
|26.42%
|(CARA)
|
Cara Therapeutics Inc.
|Healthcare
|23.85%
|(DVN)
|Devon Energy Corp.
|Energy
|23.44%
|(SKLZ)
|Skillz Inc.
|Communications
|23.15%
|(HES)
|Hess Corp.
|Energy
|23.04%
|(INMD)
|InMode Ltd.
|Healthcare
|22.77%
|(HLX)
|
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
|Energy
|21.79%
|(DVN)
|Devon Energy Corp.
|Energy
|21.54%
|(UWMC)
|UWM Holdings Corp.
|Financial
|21.37%
|(MOS)
|Mosaic Co.
|Basic Materials
|21.28%
|(RSI)
|
Rush Street Interactive Inc.
|Consumer Goods
|20.82%
|(VLRS)
|
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV
|Industrials
|20.81%
|(GOEV)
|Canoo Inc.
|Consumer Goods
|19.91%
|(EOG)
|EOG Resources Inc.
|Energy
|19.32%
|(SITM)
|SiTime Corp.
|Technology
|19.19%
|(ASXC)
|
Asensus Surgical Inc.
|Healthcare
|18.09%
|(LOW)
|
Lowe's Companies Inc.
|Consumer Goods
|17.88%
|(QFIN)
|360 DigiTech Inc.
|Financial
|17.26%
|(PENN)
|
Penn National Gaming, Inc.
|Consumer Goods
|17.24%
|(GRWG)
|
GrowGeneration Corp.
|Consumer Goods
|17.22%
|(QD)
|Qudian Inc. - ADR
|Financial
|17.19%
The waterfall chart of performance by sector through 2021 for the Premium Portfolio shows that Energy, Technology, and Consumer Goods sectors contributed a majority of the gains this year. Healthcare was the worst sector for the portfolio with many disruptions from the Covid pandemic and related high volatility from news of the variants of Delta and Omicron. Related this the Biotech sector has nearly inverted with stronger YTD gains of -7.0% in the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear -3X fund (LABD) compared to -60.1% losses in the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X fund (LABU).
(V&M Breakouts)
No Utility sector stocks were selected again for the portfolio and that is consistent with the growth strategy of the investment model.
(V&M Breakouts)
The average stock holding period in 2021 was 9.09 days compared to 8.99 days in 2020 and 13.94 days in 2019 with very different years of market volatility. For example, in 2020 we experienced 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500, with more daily +/- 2% moves than these 7 prior years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED.
The duration is based both on the MDA timing criteria and Momentum Gauge® signals. One of the most common questions I receive regarding the Premium Portfolio is whether stocks currently in the portfolio are still good enough to buy days after the purchase alert was given. That is always a new buy decision that members should consider whenever deciding to join the portfolio, but stocks always remain in the portfolio for as long as they are expected to go higher.
The Premium Portfolio follows a set of rules and MDA selection criteria designed for larger growth stocks with lower dividend yield. The primary trading rules of the Premium Portfolio are as follows:
For the more adventurous trader, the halted periods of the Premium Portfolio also correspond to the negative Momentum Gauge® ETF signal to buy inverse bear funds to further increase annual returns. The chart below of member selected combo funds shows the compound annual growth rates over the past 4 years from following the Momentum Gauges® in each tracked fund. More details will be addressed in the 2021 year end article for the ETF combo trading model.
(V&M Breakouts)
There are many differences between the Premium Portfolio and the enormous challenges and constraints of running a hedge fund. One of the most positive differences is that the Premium Portfolio does not require anywhere near the fees of 2% management and 20% of fund performance as charged by many hedge funds.
The guiding strategy for the Premium Portfolio selection follows my MDA research in finding selections that try to front-run hedge fund selection preferences. As I have detailed in many articles, there are certain characteristics that attract large inflows of investment capital. Some of this is detailed in:
Among some of the benefits I offer members are strategies and ways to think like hedge fund managers who watch liquidity and money flows very closely. One comparison to the Premium Portfolio is the popular and actively managed ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) shown below. This fund has had a series of strong positive gaining years outperforming its peers until 2021 where it is down -23.9% YTD and down over -38% from 2021 highs.
The Premium Portfolio outperformed the ARK Innovation fund this year by +30.7% through 51 trading weeks. But we can observe strong similarities in performance patterns with 3 major periods of gains in the market in a January rally, May rally, and an October rally.
The major performance difference is that Momentum Gauge® signals reduced the Premium Portfolio downturns and especially outperformed ARK on the negative November 17th signal avoiding significant -8.3% market declines to year end: Momentum Gauge Topping Signal: The Second Largest 2021 Negative Signal To Date
(V&M Breakouts)
For 2021 the Premium Portfolio produced the worst returns of the model since inception in 2018. However, the compound average growth rates continue to significantly outperform the S&P 500 and many major hedge funds with positive returns in every year so far. Also it is remarkable that these returns are accomplished with many days and weeks out of each year moving completely to cash while following the Momentum Gauge® signals.
(V&M Breakouts)
Current hedge fund performance in 2021 according to major hedge fund performance averages show actively traded managers are not outperforming the S&P 500 or generating double digit annual returns over the past 4 years.
(V&M Breakouts)
We can see that hedge fund index continues to underperform the S&P 500 and is on track to extend the streak to 12 consecutive years of trailing the S&P 500 as this year comes to a close. The HFR index shown below underperformed the S&P 500 back in 2020 and again in 2021. This is understandable in the current pandemic environment when we have had the highest levels of volatility in more than a decade.
The continued underperformance of the average hedge funds to the S&P 500 is having consequences on the hedge fund business. As the record short squeeze events this year added to painful surprises for fund managers the trend of more hedge funds liquidations than new funds opening continues through 2021. However the increased market volatility is reportedly contributing to the first year of net inflows to the hedge fund industry in three years.
Global hedge funds are poised to achieve positive inflows in 2021, for the first time in three years, data from Preqin shows, thanks to strong returns and an investor shift to alternative assets during a period of volatility and rising inflation. ~ Thomson Reuters
For 2022 I will publish an updated outlook article as I set out to try to beat the S&P 500 again across numerous portfolios. At the start of 2019 I wrote a piece called:
Funds And Fundamentals Breaking Down: What Are Your Best Alternatives For 2019?
In this article, I tried to anticipate what some of the best strategies would be for traders back then and it still holds true again for 2022. I incorporated lessons learned from prior years and continue to make additional enhancements to apply throughout the year. Some key observations continue through today:
Major effects are disrupting the marketplace and it is very important to be sensitive to changes even if they seem to go against logic and preconceived investment ideas. Two of the strongest effects were once again the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and record levels of corporate buybacks that are sustaining the market at levels many experts never imagined. Additionally we have seen record stimulus levels from the Fed and Congress and some of the highest inflationary conditions in more than 30 years. Constant awareness of these broader market conditions is always very important to the success of individual sector and stock selections.
How this unfolds into 2022, I cannot say with certainty. But I do know that these models provide the flexibility to make change as market conditions change.
All the very best to you in the New Year!!
JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS
