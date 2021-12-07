tomap49/iStock via Getty Images

"Not all that glitters is gold, but they can be platinum." - Aanchal Mishra

Investors looking for access to a product that tracks the price of physical platinum may consider the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT). This is the oldest ETF in this space with a history of over 10 years and an AUM figure of $1.15bn.

Platinum hasn't been a particularly rewarding investment for precious-metal aficionados; over the last 5 years, it is the only precious metal that that has managed to erode wealth even as the other metals have delivered returns ranging from 39%-56%.

This wasn’t always the case; as pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, prior to the GFC crisis, platinum had actually traded at a significant premium to gold.

Regardless, given the prolonged underperformance of platinum in recent years, investors can be forgiven for feeling some sense of trepidation whilst approaching PPLT. In this article, I will highlight some of the notable factors that prospective investors ought to be mindful of.

Platinum market conditions

2021 has been a difficult year for the automobile industry, mainly on account of the chip shortage and other supply-chain-related issues. This has weighed heavily on platinum demand as well, as the auto sector typically accounts for one-third of the total demand. For the uninitiated, platinum is used as a catalytic converter in automobiles to help reduce harmful emissions. Now as long as the auto slump persists, it is hard to see a sustained rally in platinum. Latest reports suggest that whilst one will see a sequential improvement all through 2022, the overall sales next year will still be ~6% lower than the pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Conversely, any positive surprise here could also give a leg-up to platinum momentum.

I think one underappreciated aspect of the platinum story is the level of substitution that is taking place vis-à-vis palladium in gasoline engines. The World Gold Council estimates that the current level of substitution in the auto market could result in demand for an additional 200,000 ounces of platinum. In markets such as China, there is limited disclosure to the level of palladium loadings per car and the relative platinum/palladium substitution, and this could perhaps explain why recent platinum imports into that country were well above the domestic demand. This aspect of the platinum story may well prove to be something of an ‘X’ factor.

Industrial applications are another avenue where platinum is used and this looks to have gone off the boil in the last few months. In addition to that, recently we’ve also seen some negative news flow tied to the Build Back Better Bill which now looks unlikely to pass. As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report yesterday, the industrial sector appears to be the sector that will most keenly be impacted by this. To sum up, the total demand for the metal is expected to dip by 5% in 2021.

At the other end of the spectrum, there looks to be an overdose of supply of the metal. From a low mining base last year, supply will likely grow by 25% this year. Secondary supply from scrapped cars and industrial recycling will also likely contribute. Then also consider that investor sentiment per se with platinum hasn’t been particularly robust and this has resulted in significant outflows from platinum ETFs which has only bumped up the supply even more.

All in all, in Q3, the platinum market saw its biggest quarterly surplus (592,000 ounces) in 8 years prompting the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) to increase its 2021 surplus outlook to 769,000 ounces, from the previous forecast of 192,000 ounces. Worryingly, this surplus is expected to persist even next year, with the WPIC forecasting a surplus of 637,000 ounces for next year.

One aspect that could maybe serve as a potential wildcard here is the omicron issue and how it could impact South African mining. As things stand, more than two-thirds of the palladium supply comes from mines based in the Bushveld region of South Africa. So far, South Africa has not laid out any draconian lockdown measures to stop mining, but as we’ve seen last year with the delta variant, this virus situation is quite fluid and could coalesce into something bigger in 2022.

I'd also be keeping an eye out on any massive regulatory or policy-related developments tied to green technology and the hydrogen fuel cell industry in particular. Platinum looks like something that could be a key beneficiary of this movement as it is used as a catalyst for fuel cells and polymer electrolytes.

Conclusion

As you can glean from what I’ve covered in the section above, we’re essentially staring at something of a mixed outlook for platinum, with the potential for things to go either way. Having said that, what I’ll sprout in favor of platinum is the notion of mean-reversion in markets. If you’ve followed my work over the years, you’d note that this is something I swear by. Given the prolonged underperformance that we’ve seen in platinum over the years, perhaps it is due some catch-up relative to the other precious metals.

I don't want to jump the gun but we may be seeing some signs of this; over the past week, platinum has proved to be something of an outlier, comfortably outperforming all the other precious metals. Perhaps this is a sign of things to come? Fingers crossed.

