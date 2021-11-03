zhongguo/iStock via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) recently announced the best quarter in the history of the company in terms of absolute dollars. Now at least some of that is due to the fact that the company merged with Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) to form a larger corporation. But the per share amounts appear to lead investors to believe that this was an accretive combination that will provide more benefits as the combination of the two companies proceeds.

It also helps that this combination is taking place during a period of high commodity pricing. It is far easier to justify the benefits of a business combination to shareholders and the market during a period of strong commodity prices than it would be had prices collapsed either during the combination or just after the combination closed.

All one has to do is look no further than Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to see what happens when a company makes an acquisition and then an unexpected downturn occurs. The stock price action of Occidental is likely to bear the scars of that experience for a considerable time into the future. A lot can happen after an acquisition or merger that is beyond the control of management. In this case it appears that management has timed the business combination well for Cenovus shareholders. That can be called luck or good planning. But in either case shareholders will benefit from an optimized combined company before the next downturn.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release.

Basically cash flow has been climbing for some years. This quarter, cash flow simply exploded far above any stock dilution caused by the merger. Management is predicting more cost savings in the coming quarters. Those savings will turn this company into a very efficient cash generator.

The upstream thermal business usually generates a fair amount of cash because there are considerable upfront costs to begin any thermal project. Now the combined business adds some stability through the addition of the refining business and the upgrader. That should enable more cash flow at various oil pricing points in the future.

That funds flow reported was more than C$1 per share for one quarter. That large amount of cash flow will enable a rapid debt repayment that is very necessary in this unpredictable industry while also allowing for the announcement of a share repurchase program and a dividend increase. Clearly the integration of the two companies will provides investors with a lot of good news for years to come.

Interestingly, the thermal oil group of companies are well known for generating a lot of cash flow and free cash flow. Yet despite that prime market requirement, these companies remain as out of favor as the rest of the industry despite the generous cash flow.

The key debt ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA fell below 2.0 to 1.7 thanks to the blockbuster quarter. Most likely the company will seek to get that ratio below 1.0 in preparation for the next inevitable industry downturn.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2021, Supplemental Information.

As shown above, the upstream clearly commands the lion's share of the operating margin. What has changed is the existence of a far more material downstream margin that will help to provide a cash flow cushion when industry conditions are more hostile.

In the meantime, it appears that cash flow is set to double the annual rate set a few years back thanks to some very helpful industry conditions. That outlook appears to give management a lot of options going forward. This company has come a long way from my first article several years back.

Management over the years has cut costs tremendously while expanding production. As a result, this company is a cost leader in the upstream thermal industry with costs that rival nearly any unconventional producer. The only competitive handicap is that the selling price is for a discounted product whereas most unconventional producers sell light oil and premium condensate.

That handicap is now offset by the ability to upgrade product onsite as well as send the product to company owned refineries that will also upgrade the product to more valuable end products. So, investors have a little less cyclical tendencies in the newly merged company than was the case in the past.

Source: Cenovus Energy Third Quarter 2021, Supplemental Information.

Management has some work to do with the high-cost production that Husky relied upon before the merger. Clearly the operating costs need to decline a lot. Supposedly lower costs at the acquired locations are one of the benefits of the merger with Cenovus. That is going to take some time because the lower costs are likely to be the result of some reworks and production optimization. In fact it may take a turnaround (or some sort of shutdown for reworks and maintenance) during Spring Break for some of these locations to show material progress in cost reductions.

Management recently announced the sale of the high-cost Tucker assets for C$800 million. That price has to be a coup for management. Current operations simply would not generate that type of profit under a lot of future scenarios in a reasonable amount of time. This continues a management history of selling non-core assets for decent prices.

Older wells may have to simply age out and be replaced by newer technologically advanced wells in order for average costs to decline. Nonetheless, if management cannot get these smaller locations to have competitive costs, then they will likely shut down those locations and expand the more profitable locations.

Source: Cenovus Energy Third Quarter Earnings Presentation.

Management has been busy repurchasing debt while extending the maturity of the remaining debt. Normally the debt due in the next few years may have been cause for investor concern. But currently strong commodity prices allow the company to actually repay the debt that is due relatively soon. Clearly the debt due through 2025 is no longer a serious concern for Cenovus. Most likely management will continue to repay the 2025 debt so that there will be no debt concerns during the next industry downturn (whenever that occurs).

The larger companies in the industry have a consumer products segment and even own gasoline stations (or the companies that loan out the name for a fee). So far, this management has shown little interest in the consumer segment of the industry. But down the road that may be the next growth area to consider in the name of adding still more stability to earnings.

The challenge with any diversification is that each segment of the diversified company needs to pull its financial weight. Otherwise shareholders do not get the benefits of the diversification. So far this management appears to be focused on tight management of all parts of the company. Now let us see how the future unfolds.

Management just released a budget for the new fiscal year. That budget will likely be adjusted for the Tucker sale and possibly more sales before the fourth quarter report. The "big picture" is that this will be a year of consolidation, optimization, and debt repayment. Despite that, cash flow is likely to continue to surge from realized synergies and the startup of a brand new refinery.

It looks as though investors can look forward to a lot of large positive comparisons for the next several quarters. That could well cause a re-evaluation of the current stock price to a higher number. Should industry conditions changed for the worse, then it would be time for shareholders to decide if they want to hold through the industry downcycle or sell and buy back in at a later time. Currently, the downside appears to be limited by the huge cash flow numbers, while the upside appears to be substantial.