Cannabis Stocks: Focus On Fundamentals

Dec. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETAYRWF, TCNNF, CURLF, NLCP, IIPR, GTBIF, VRNOF, CRLBF, TRSSF28 Comments3 Likes
The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • Julian Lin of Cannabis Growth Investor returns to remind cannabis investors to focus on the fundamentals.
  • Why the Florida market is underrated and why some are thinking about the downturn all wrong.
  • 2022 conjectures, why SAFE Banking won't pass and long-term bullishness.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Julian Lin, who runs Cannabis Growth Investor, returns to the podcast to remind cannabis investors the importance of focusing on fundamentals. Why the Florida market is underrated and why some are thinking about the downturn all wrong. 2022 conjectures, why SAFE Banking won't pass and long-term bullishness.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
6.76K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
Follow
28 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.