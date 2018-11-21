Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Julian Lin, who runs Cannabis Growth Investor, returns to the podcast to remind cannabis investors the importance of focusing on fundamentals. Why the Florida market is underrated and why some are thinking about the downturn all wrong. 2022 conjectures, why SAFE Banking won't pass and long-term bullishness.

