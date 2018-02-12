Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I've recently sold Meta (FB) stock. I chose to sell even though I view the company as one of the best opportunities on public markets on paper. The company's valuation seems extremely low given its growth and profitability prospects.

Off paper, however, the picture is very different for me. I see powerful headwinds against the company including negative investor, user, and regulator sentiment, increasing regulation and higher taxation, normalizing COVID trends, saturated market, privacy headwinds, and misinterpreted antifragility.

While the stock offers lots of optionality outside digital advertising and social media, none of the initiatives turn me bullish on the stock. I also see a risk in the recent name and focus change and think that they could be a leading sign of worse things to come.

The valuation may be attractive but I don't think that the market will award Meta the multiple it deserves on paper. Moreover, the underlying fundamentals could deteriorate and result in underperformance. I'm on the sidelines on Meta.

Meta Seems Like One of the Best Investments on Paper

Meta screens as possibly the best opportunity in public markets. The company dominates the highly attractive social media market. The company is highly profitable with >80% gross, near 50% EBITDA, and near 36% net income margins. Its ROE has historically been upwards of 20% and reached 32% over the past twelve months versus a WACC in the single digits. Profitability comes with revenue growth. The company managed to grow its revenues with a 30% CAGR over the past two years and a 35% CAGR over the past 5. The financial results are truly impressive.

The business model is favorable as well. Its software-based business is highly scalable. It requires relatively little investment in product production due to its marketplace nature. Moreover, the product is sticky. There are significant switching costs to leaving Meta's networking platforms. Barriers to entry are sizeable. A critical mass of users is very difficult to attain but is necessary to launch a social media platform. Meta has one of the best business models out there.

I used to own Meta stock. I updated below the work I did when I purchased the company's stock several years ago which showcases the opportunity. I use a metric called profitable growth to judge mega-cap tech companies. The metric is based on the Rule of 40 used in valuing SaaS companies. Profitable growth is the summation of forward revenue growth expectations and forward profitability margins. I've used consensus estimates for CY21-23 revenue CAGR and CY23 EBITDA margins in this case. I went on to compare my profitable growth metric with forward EBITDA multiples.

The chart clearly shows Meta's favorable position. Meta effectively ties in top place as the company producing the most profitable growth at the far right of the chart. But it has the lowest valuation of any peer despite its top position in profitable growth placing at the lowest position.

I always thought that the market would eventually come to its senses and re-rate the stock at least 50% higher than where it trades. Recently, though, I've sold the stock. The reason behind the sale was my realization that the company would likely never be awarded these multiples, at least not so in the foreseeable future. Moreover, I began to see significant headwinds against the company which could cause the profitable growth value of Meta to deteriorate on both its growth and margin components before the time needed for multiple expansion.

Negative Sentiment Will Put a Cap On Multiples

Meta's favorable characteristics are unlikely to result in multiple expansion anytime soon. There is significant consumer and investor distaste for the company that I've seen only replicated by big tobacco and fossil fuel producers. This is a big headwind against Meta.

The company's governance issues and scandal after scandal have caused many investors to shy away as evident in the company's attractive trading multiples. This sentiment is very difficult to change. The investors that left the Meta train did so acknowledging the company's superior financials and undemanding valuation. It'll be difficult to bring these investors back with strong financial results and/or a more attractive valuation.

I believe that the old adage that goes "a stock is never a sell because it's expensive or never a buy because it's cheap" is very apt here. The reasons that make Meta cheap are structural and cannot be easily changed. Thus I see very limited room for multiple appreciation in the stock.

Regulation is a Headwind to Profitability and Valuation

Consumer and investor negative sentiment towards the company is shared by regulators. There is a dislike of Meta across the aisle in the US as well as in Europe. It's very difficult to get regulators to agree and act but given that the overwhelming consensus view calls for more regulation and that regulation would be welcomed by the public, it'll eventually come to fruition.

Increasing regulation will cause financial headwinds. Regulators will ask for more liability of the company which will result in stronger moderation. Stronger moderation means more opex. Regulators are also likely to call for data security. This will result in heavier investments in infrastructure. Perhaps the most important regulatory action could be towards data privacy (more on this below). Data privacy means worse targeting for Meta and likely a loss in advertiser wallet share. Although not imminent, regulation will eventually hurt Meta.

Regulation has already caused Meta to lose its agility. The company's acquisition track record includes amazing purchases like Instagram and WhatsApp. Historically, acquisitions have been a huge source of growth for the company and a way for it to maintain its throne. The age of acquisitions for the company is over. Regulators will scrutinize Meta for any acquisition and will never allow it to acquire a competitor of importance like it did before.

The regulatory overhang affects the company's new initiatives as well. I was very bullish on Meta's Diem (more on this below) for example but I don't think that it'll be allowed to properly scale. The initiative had a lot of benefits to its users and more for Meta. Had it been launched 5-6 years ago, it'd probably go through without hurdles and Meta would be praised for its innovativeness. But things changed with the company's scandals and it received criticism from regulators across the globe. Given the current worries about Meta's governance, I highly doubt that it'd be allowed to create its self-regulated financial ecosystem. Libra/Diem's legal scrutiny showcases the uphill struggle Meta has to give.

A key regulatory hurdle will be taxation. The company paid an effective tax rate of 15.4% on its trailing-twelve-month earnings which is comically low and below the corporate tax rate of any serious country. Tax legislation, much like other legislation, is unclear currently but inevitable. An increasing tax rate will directly affect Meta's margins.

Overall, the regulatory picture is unclear as parties struggle to agree on legislation but all parties agree on the need for regulation. Increasing regulation is an eventuality Meta cannot avoid. Regulatory developments will likely result in higher costs and lower margins for Meta.

The Covid Tailwind is Changing Direction

Covid was a boost for digital advertisers. Ad budgets grew dramatically as companies tried to target stimulus-fed consumer wallets. As consumers were stuck indoors and distancing, advertising had to move online. Digital advertising captured ~61% of all advertising in 2021 up from 51% in 2019. Digital advertising was a key beneficiary of the pandemic.

Ad-supported social media platforms were the primary winners as the extraordinary advertiser demand was met with a larger ad inventory. Consumers had a lot of spare time while working/studying from home and not socializing. A good portion of excess time was spent on social media. Platforms like those of Meta saw a strong rise in users as well as in ARPU.

Now though, the wind is changing direction. The fiscal drag will mean fewer discretionary purchases and will likely result in relatively lower advertising budgets. With people moving outdoors, the demand for non-digital ads should normalize. Social media use should wane as people get back to school/work/socializing. Growth of Meta is likely to mean revert.

Despite Meta's relatively undemanding multiple, this isn't the consensus expectation. While digital advertising as a whole is expected to grow 15%, which I think may be very difficult, the consensus calls for 19% Meta revenue growth in 2022. I see room for disappointment in revenue estimates due to mean reversion in pandemic-era trends.

Meta's Social Media Advertising Revenue is Likely Near its Peak

We may be approaching saturation in Meta penetration which should be a headwind to revenue growth in core operations. Meta's Family Monthly Active People (MAP) as defined as a registered and logged-in user of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp who visited at least one of these family products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement is at 3.58 bn per company filings. This is more than 45% of the world's 7.9 bn population.

If we adjust the global population for social media eligibility, the picture gets even direr. 3.4% of the world is older than 75 and most likely not a Meta/social media customer. 16.75% is below 14 and 8.7% is below 5 years old. ~16% of the world population is below 13 years old if we assume that the distribution between ages 5 and 14 is uniform. 13 is the minimum age for a Facebook account. Thus, by my calculation, 19.4% of the world population isn't at the appropriate age group for Meta's platforms. Furthermore, 41% of the world population doesn't have access to the internet. If we assume uniform internet access across age groups, we get social media aged world population with access to internet of 3.76 bn people (7.9 bn global population x (1-19.4%) appropriate age x (1-41%) internet access). This would mean a Meta MAP penetration rate of ~95%.

Bulls will say that MAP users can be turned to DAUs but even the DAU penetration rate from the 1.93 bn DAUs last quarter comes out to >51%. More than half the world's eligible population are daily users of Meta's platforms. There aren't many incremental users left. Let's also not forget that the world population that doesn't have access to the internet, isn't monetizable. Incremental Meta user is rare making future growth more difficult.

Meta's share of the ad market is also extremely high. The digital ad market is a competitive one and is getting more competitive over time. Meta shares its digital advertising market with the behemoth that is Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and its social media niche with strong competitors such as Twitter (TWTR), Snapchat (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS). E-commerce platforms are also pushing into digital advertising after the successful foray of Amazon (AMZN). Meta has a digital marketing share of 26% which, I think, is vulnerable to erosion.

We're already seeing signs of saturation. Meta's US & Canada DAUs showed no growth Yoy and grew just 3.7% Yo2Y while European DAUs grew 1% YoY and 6.8% Yo2Y even with the pandemic effect. User growth in these geographies is key as the company makes significantly more per user. Meta is near full penetration in its high-value markets.

More importantly, younger users are leaving the platform. Whistleblower Frances Haugen's leaked SEC complaint showed that the engagement of younger generations is dramatically falling. Teens are spending 16% less time YoY on Facebook and young adults are spending 5% less. Fewer teens are signing up and those that sign up are doing so years later according to the documents.

Younger generations are important for many reasons. First and foremost, they are adopters. They play a big role in cultural trends. They were the first adopters of Facebook (though perhaps because Facebook was founded as a college networking site). Them leaving could be the beginning of a larger exodus.

Teens are important for advertising. They don't have set consumption habits which makes advertising conversion better for them. Finally, they are the consumers that will consume for the longest time. They're at the early stages of their lives and winning their loyalty at this stage will result in most future sales all else equal.

We say that valuation is attractive but that is only with today's expectations. If my worries of regulation, investor sentiment, market saturation, and macro headwinds play out, the valuation won't look nearly as attractive over the revised estimates. Meta may have a low multiple over its current earnings but it's still capitalized near $900 bn. If earnings erode so will its valuation.

The Platform May Not be as Permanent as Imagined

The permanence of Meta's platforms ties into a potential loss in users. Many assume that Meta's platforms will be a permanent part of our lives. They probably will be in some respect but Meta's profitability may prove much more temporary. I don't see a world where the good old Facebook platform is replaced by another as a networking utility. The switching costs are big and likely not worth switching.

Meta, however, doesn't make money from people networking. It makes money from ads people see scrolling feeds and watching videos. It's difficult to make >$52 per user per quarter (Meta's Q3 ARPU) from just connecting people. Meta must engage its users to make money. While I expect to use the Facebook platform and the Messenger App to connect with friends for the rest of my life, I highly doubt that users will be spending as much time as engaged to the platform as they are today. If Meta loses its share of the screen time of its users, it will struggle to deliver financial results.

We've already seen companies succeed against Meta's platforms. The platform's moat isn't as wide as say Alphabet's search engine. Instagram completely stole the stage from Facebook. Facebook acquired it. But it likely won't be allowed to pursue M&A at such scale again. It may even be pushed into divesting Instagram. Snapchat succeeded in taking young users away from Meta despite Meta replicating Snapchat's story-style format. TikTok was also successful against the company despite Meta replicating TikTok's reels-style format. We've seen user losses to competitors more than once and we'll likely see it again. Consumers dislike the company and are looking for other places to direct their attention.

Transition to a Cookie-less World Appears to be a Mega-Theme

Data privacy is the theme of the day when it comes to user data. With Europe's GDPR and Apple's (AAPL) IDFA changes, cookie-dependent advertisers are under pressure. User data is key for digital advertisers as it enables targeting. Better targeting is the main advantage of digital advertising over traditional. It's getting harder and harder to track users which is putting pressure on digital advertisers.

Meta was harmed by Apple's recent changes but seems like it will be able to navigate through the current headwinds. This is not without cost, though. Meta is both hurt over the near term as well as the longer term. We've seen the near-term pain in the earnings. Long-term pain will come from heavier investments in infrastructure. This is forcing Meta to heavily invest in new technologies.

While Meta might be able to navigate through the current issues, I don't think that we've seen the end of this. Consumers appreciate privacy. Data privacy wins easy votes for regulators. They get to protect their consumers and clamp down on hated mega-cap tech at the same time. Further regulation regarding data privacy seems inevitable.

Pressure from the private sector should continue as well. Apple's business is to satisfy consumers, not Meta. It will continue to protect user data. Alphabet is significantly less likely to make similar changes on Android ad tracking as it also benefits from digital advertising spend but it may be forced to do so. Increasing consumer awareness could affect company actions. There is a level of public pressure where Alphabet will choose to satisfy user needs at the cost of sales. Google's exposure towards such data privacy changes is significantly less than that of Meta. Moreover, it could legally be forced to enact privacy measures. Regulations are heading towards protecting consumer privacy.

Whether it be from the private sector or regulation, digital marketing that is dependent on 3rd party platforms seems vulnerable given the current secular trend towards increasing data privacy.

Digital Advertising May Prove to not be Defensive Growth

A lot of investors pile into mega-cap tech names for their defensive growth classification. Investors believe that software will continue to perform in a downturn relative to the rest of the market. But all software isn't created equal.

Historically, this has been the case for digital advertising as well. But I believe that this time is different. Previously, the growth of digital advertising over the rest of advertising and the growth of Meta's market share within digital advertising enabled the company to prosper even in a downturn in the broader advertising market. Digital advertising's strong share gains of the total advertising market and Meta's share gains in digital advertising enabled rapid growth for the company in any environment. But we're working off of a much larger base today, both digital advertising and Meta's share are much more saturated. A downturn in global advertising will very likely affect ad spend towards Meta. A reduction in ad budgets for whatever reason should result in a reduction in Meta revenue. At least to a much larger extent than what we've seen before. This should remove or at the very least significantly reduce Meta's "low-beta" factor qualification.

There's a distinction that needs to be made here among mega-cap names. Meta's revenues aren't recurring or based on long-term subscription contracts like those of some SaaS companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), etc. Meta makes transaction-based revenues off of advertising spend. Advertising is a cyclical business. The ratio of advertising spending to private GDP falls when the economy contracts. We're yet to see a prolonged downturn in a world where digital advertising has a strong penetration rate. This playing out could convince investors that social media perhaps isn't the place to hide in turmoil.

We're seeing a proxy of this theme play out in the current supply chain headwinds. It's not a recession by any means but imitates a recession as it reduced ad budgets. And reduced ad budgets resulted in reduced spending on Meta by management commentary. Digital advertising is likely less resilient than what the market thinks. A "safe-harbor" premium may come out of the multiple if the market changes its view.

Lots of Optionality, But Optionality Seems Like a Desperate Hail Mary

Meta has a lot of bets that could become massive. Optionality must be under focus for any investor. However, I'm not convinced in any of these ventures and, while some seem promising, they don't offset the headwinds listed above in my opinion.

The metaverse play is the sexiest of them all currently. The company's name change and recent announcements tell the story. Meta's vision of AR/VR long predates these announcements. The Oculus acquisition was a big step towards this direction and was done in 2014, 7 years ago. While I do see the metaverse becoming a key investment theme over time, I think that it's extremely premature to bet on Meta sourcing significant profits from the theme. We have no insight into the infrastructure and the landscape of the metaverse. All we certainly know thus far is that it'll be an increasing source of costs for the company.

Where I do see an opportunity in VR is in e-commerce. Of all the initiatives I list in this section, this is the most realistic and the most near-term one. Meta has e-commerce in focus. It already had brands advertising on its platform, users seeing ads, and influencers posting. It took little incremental improvement in adding shopping features. Currently, I don't see a lot of people shopping on any of Meta's platforms.

While a certain amount of transactions are likely, a huge e-commerce weight isn't over the near-term in my opinion. People view Meta as a social media platform and not as an e-commerce one. But this could change. We've seen the digitization of commerce and now we're going to see its personalization. Meta may have competitive advantages in personalizing shopping. It can target better than anyone else in product curation, especially if it begins to have purchase data from consumers. More importantly, its VR capabilities could enable it to build a virtual showroom. E-commerce is a huge market and Meta gaining any meaningful share from it would be a big opportunity. I don't view the current situation as compelling enough to turn me bullish on the stock but I'm closely monitoring developments.

One of the main arguments for a Meta investment is the untapped potential in Messenger and WhatsApp. These apps are among the most ubiquitous globally; WhatsApp has over 2 billion users and Messenger has 1.3 bn. Monetizing them, however, isn't as easy as it seems. It's been 7 years since the WhatsApp purchase and also since Messenger became a separate app, but there's been no material development on the monetization front. Advertising is not the way as it'd cause an exodus of users. Monetizing users directly with subscriptions would do the same. People don't like paying for things that they've gotten accustomed to using for free regardless of the value proposition. A similar phenomenon applies to YouTube Premium or Twitter Blue. Business communications could be the way but I would need to see more concrete use cases and stronger adoption before I turn bullish on the consolidated company's stock.

Diem would be a great opportunity but is plagued by the rest of the company. I was extremely bullish when this initiative was first announced as Libra. Meta, or Facebook then, was and is perfectly positioned to grow its Cash App or Venmo. The company has the widest reach of users as well as merchants (due to its advertising network). Facilitating P2P payments would enable higher engagement on its apps as well as increase stickiness. Facilitating purchases would bring more merchants onto the platform. It would also make its network much stronger. More data would enable better targeting. Purchasing can be a very powerful tool. Conversion rates would also improve significantly as ads that are served closer to the point of purchase tend to be more effective. Libra/Diem was a great fit for Meta.

Unfortunately, I don't think that Diem will be able to prosper. Regulators are looking for things to scrutinize the company on and I highly doubt that it will be allowed to hold influence over payments. Especially now with crypto payments are also in the spotlight. Moreover, there is a significant mass of users that don't trust Meta and only use it to connect to peers. These users don't want to share data with the company and certainly won't be willing to share financial details. Diem, while being a great idea, is unlikely to be Meta's next big source of growth.

While these ventures are interesting, to say the least, I don't see any of them offsetting the negatives related to the company's core operations over the medium term. With the fact-based analysis out of the way, I want to add my highly speculative views on these developments. These are big pushes from a company that monopolizes an attractive industry. One would expect a company like Meta to focus on cornering its current digital advertising market instead of making big pushes into uncertain ventures. Perhaps I'm just a skeptic but I think that the recent developments run the risk of being bad omens. The company changing its name is the biggest warning of them all for me. The change isn't like that of Alphabet. Alphabet's change reflects the company trying to be more than just a search engine. The change to Meta seems like a Hail Mary to something other than what the company was. A negative interpretation could be that Meta's management is aware of the issues I've written about above and is looking to diversify away from the current operations.

How Remaining On the Sidelines Could Hurt

Overall, I'm sidelined on Meta. I see significant risks to both near and long-term results of the company which I don't think are fully accounted for in valuation or sentiment despite the company's attractive trading multiples. While I like some of the company's new initiatives, I don't think they'll be able to offset the negatives.

However, I want to clearly lay out potential catalysts that could boost the stock price to present a balanced view. I used to own Meta stock, after all, and a lot is going for it in addition to the headwinds I've listed.

The first of many is the e-commerce play. As I've noted in the article, Meta is well-positioned to grow its e-commerce features. If it can succeed in this endeavor, it should be able to meaningfully grow its user monetization. I'm monitoring the breadth of products on the platform as well as the people around me, anecdotally, to see if consumers are purchasing on Meta. I'm not convinced as of yet but this remains as a potential upside catalyst.

Distributions are a key reason for holding maturing companies, especially for Meta as it's unlikely to be able to close any acquisitions with the current regulator overhang. The company purchased more than $14bn of its shares in the third quarter at the end of its previous $25bn buyback program. It recently announced a new and larger buyback program worth $50 bn. This is very material at 5.5% of the market cap. Meta is ripe for distributions given its $66bn net cash position and >$36bn FY21 expected free cash flow. Distributions are an unquestionable positive for the stock currently. However, I urge investors to gauge the amount of capital investment that the company will be required to make over the coming years. Huge investments will be required in the metaverse, adapting to changing privacy settings, increasing cybersecurity, and platform moderation. These investments will weigh on free cash flow along with higher taxation. Meta should still be able to generate free cash flow despite the investments but its ability to limit capital could be constrained. Furthermore, it could deliver free cash flow below street expectations.

I think that new ad types could positively surprise the street. There are creative ads that can be more engaging and better suited for certain products (e.g. AppLovin's (APP) ad services for online games). Meta launching new ad formats could materially boost its organic earnings.

Perhaps most importantly, Meta management seems aware of the issues. The company's name change showcases both management strategy to expand beyond digital advertising and its goal to clean the company's image. Meta is working to get ahead of privacy restrictions as well as putting youth engagement in focus. Meta management is working on what needs to be done. Betting against the company would be like betting against the management, a bet that historically hasn't been lucrative, to say the least.

Meta is a large company and investors that have benchmarks could underperform by avoiding the name. Meta is the 6th largest company in the S&P 500 and represents >2% of the index. If it outperforms the market, it could carry the index causing significant negative alpha for managers that avoid the stock.