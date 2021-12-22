LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Since my last article, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has kept pace with and outperformed with most comparative indices, including the S&P500. In my last piece, I denoted a certain amount of upside to the company. In this article, I intend to update this stance and see what sort of upside this company offers for the coming year.

Let's look first at how the company has been doing.

(Source: Whirlpool)

How has the company been doing?

Whirlpool continues to be a beneficiary of the current strong homebuilding and renovation trends. It is not just because of these trends, but they do play a part in delivering a recent 3Q21 YoY return increase of just south of 4% in terms of sales and continued strong cash conversion of nearly $1.3B in terms of adjusted free cash flow.

(Source: Whirlpool)

As a result of a strong 3Q21, the company recently also increased its 2021E guidance, bringing it to $26.25. Whirlpool also completed nearly $450M worth of share buybacks at relatively low valuations and acquired a majority interest in Elica PB India. Company inventories also recovered slightly.

There were certain positives during the quarter that we've been waiting for some time, including expansion of the margins, not just sales. However, and this is where we need to keep looking, despite margin expansion from Price/Mix and Net costs, these were more than eaten away by Raw material inflation, currency and CapEx spend for marketing/tech.

So while the company is growing sales, it has a harder time translating these sales increases into actual earnings increases due to factors affecting most of the market. The company is still guiding for some increases in margins, especially compared to 2020, but they will likely stay below or around 10.8%, as opposed to around 11.5%.

(Source: Whirlpool)

Whirlpool maintains its 30% of TTM net earnings payout target for the dividend and seeks to repurchase another $300M worth of shares in 4Q21, followed by over $1.5B left in the authorization. It certainly is a climate of share repurchases currently on the broader market, and Whirlpool is absolutely no exception to this.

Aside from this, the company seeks not to increase its gross leverage above 2X.

A quick confirming glance at the regional segments tells us that NA was absolutely stable in the quarter, with slight, 5% sales increases, near-flat EBIT, and margin due to consumer demands. However, this segment is still heavily impacted by SCM.

(Source: Whirlpool)

Things were worse in EMEA, seeing EBIT drops related to inflation, as well as LATAM, with EBIT and margin drops despite 17% sales increases. The Galanz Group recently completed its buy of Whirlpool China, acquiring 51% shares of the segment, and enhancing the company's capabilities in the market. As a result, the Asia segment saw revenue declines because of the divestiture, but non-recurring EBIT spikes of nearly 270%. Still, business in the China segment came in positive, with EBIT growth related to price increases.

Whirlpool continues to operate in a difficult environment. With Inflation running wild and SCM being constrained, Whirlpool faces daily challenges in its operations, yet despite this is on track for another all-time-high year in terms of performance. This is for the fourth year in a row.

It confirms management expertise, company quality, and the long-term thesis of Whirlpool, outside of overvaluation, being a very interesting investment. The company has, despite my earlier words, exceeded initial margin expansion targets by far, and sales revenue, as well as cash flow targets, are being consistently exceeded.

(Source: Whirlpool)

The company's targeted mid-single-digit sales growth is expected to come from a number of factors that won't change for the coming few years.

Home inventory is aged and needs replacing

Pent-up demand from new consumer groups.

Very low interest rates

Trough years for replacements of 2016-2020 are behind, with new replacements now necessary.

High backlogs

Increased disposable incomes, and record home equity levels

Interest in owning as opposed to renting.

These underlying trends form the backbone of what Whirlpool believes to be very strong growth trends for the company. In addition, the company has been absolutely exploding in terms of digital sales.

(Source: Whirlpool)

3Q21 is an essential confirmation that Whirlpool is able to operate even in a headwind-heavy environment and do so well. Given 2021 results and targets, I'm comfortable moving my target range up to the positive end of the spectrum for Whirlpool.

Let's look at valuation to see what this means.

What is the valuation?

Company valuation, despite some outperformance, remains at appealing overall levels. Ever since valuation spiked back in 2014, the company has been on a careful downward trajectory, with my first buy back in the company's trough years of 2017-2018, with further buys once COVID-19 started to impact things. With Whirlpool now delivering ever-increasing numbers of EPS, it's time to look at what a positive or flat scenario could bring us here.

(Source: Whirlpool)

WHR certainly doesn't yield as much as it did back when I first bought it. At 2.53%, it's actually only a modest yield, and I don't regret my sale of the company's shares (80%) at what turned out to be quite a price high, in hindsight.

However, now I see more upside. Even forecasting Whirlpool on the basis of a 10.5X forward P/E, which should be a no-brainer given a double-digit EPS growth trend until 2023, your annualized RoR would be close to or above 20%.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

In this market environment, that's something to take note of. Whirlpool is neither risky nor in any way a "dangerous" company with extreme highs and lows. It has its cyclicality, but it's usually kept within bounds. Even considering that 2022 results will come in below 2021, the trajectory the company is on seems clear at this point.

Even if you considered Whirlpool trading relatively flat from today's 8X P/E in the face of such massive EPS increases, the company would still outperform the broader market at 8-9% annualized, and it would take quite a bit of distrust from the market to make a growing stalwart like Whirlpool traded this way in the face of such upside in results.

I, therefore, consider the 9-11X P/E target range to be more valid, in which case there is a definite upside to the business here. That upside is around 11-20% annually, and even this is relatively conservative when you look at the average P/E-ranges of 10-20 years historically.

So, considering the fact that Whirlpool has outperformed for some time, that analyst accuracy for this company's forecasts is fairly high, and the underlying fundamental upside of some of the things we're seeing here - including macro and trends in the US and abroad, I believe it's a good time to stay bullish on Whirlpool here - perhaps even "BUY" more as your allocation targets allow.

Current analyst targets for Whirlpool have a range of $137 on the low end and over $300 on the high end. Obviously, either of these are extreme. The average target is around $240/share, coming to an ~8% upside from today's target.

(Source: Tikr.com)

For once, I am fully in agreement with these 7 analysts and their average target. Now, at the current time, over 80% of them have a "HOLD" rating on Whirlpool, but even if we forecast a $240/share price to a 2022E target, this comes to a p/E of 9.5X, a total upside of nearly 12% - well above the market.

I do not share the "HOLD" view here. I believe things are good enough and the future is clear enough to justify taking a more aggressive, positive stance on Whirlpool.

Is this company the best investment opportunity on the market, as I currently see it?

No. It is not.

However, Whirlpool is solid. It's a good cyclical with excellent fundamentals and a great upside.

This deserves highlighting and a "BUY" rating with a PT of $242 based on my analysis and forecast.

Thesis

My current thesis for WHR is:

A fundamentally attractive cyclical in a segment likely to enjoy further tailwinds from ongoing construction, replacement, and renovation. I see 2021-2023 as being very good years for this company and valued at below 9X P/E, this company has upside.

While I don't see catalysts for massive, positive surprises from the company here, the low-ball side alone brings market-beating returns.

This is enough for me to consider the company a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Whirlpool is a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.