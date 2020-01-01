Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is one of the leading Brazilian airlines. Just like its regional competitors (Gol (GOL), Latam (OTCPK:LTMAQ), Avianca (AVH)), it has suffered from years of under profitability, that summed to the region's economic strains and the COVID-19 induced airline crisis, have pushed the company to the brink of bankruptcy.

Azul is not a bad company, but it is operating in a terrible industry. Without consolidation happening among Brazilian airlines none of them will be profitable. If Azul is not profitable, then it does not matter what price it trades at or if it's over or under capitalized. Our position is not to invest in Azul until more airlines are removed from the Brazilian market.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information below has been obtained from Azul's filings with the SEC and Azul's investor relations website

A terrible industry

The airline industry in Brazil is a peculiarity worth being investigated by economists. It is an industry where the major competitors can consistently produce operating losses, and still absorb increasing amounts of capital through equity and debt.

Neither Gol nor Azul have ever produced an operating profit that justifies their market cap, and to this they have added continuously increasing amounts of debt to service. Two of Azul's biggest competitors, Latam and Avianca, have filed for bankruptcy in the last three years.

Airlines require constant capital investments in the form of new airplanes. Newer airplanes provide operating cost advantages, like lower fuel consumption. However, these cost advantages are quickly absorbed by customers because of the competition operating in the industry.

The industry's customers are very price-conscious and can easily compare the fares and services offered by different competitors. This is any marketer's nightmare.

Regional factors add to the negative situation. Latin American major cities concentrate most of each country's population, with the interiors much less densely populated. This reduces demand for air transportation. Latin Americans' income is much lower than their developed countries' counterparts. This makes customers more price-conscious, putting pressure on pricing.

Azul's default risk is lower than its peers'

As was mentioned, two of Azul's main competitors have already filed for bankruptcy, Latam and Avianca. Latam has the biggest market share in Latin America and is still operating, waiting for restructuring under Chapter 11.

Another of Azul's competitors in Brazil, Gol Intelligent Airlines, is also facing the risk of bankruptcy, unless it finds more equity injections or capital.

Azul's balance sheet is terrible as well, with R$3 billion in negative equity. The company has current payment obligations around R$6 billion, with 2021's revenue of R$9 billion of which R$2 billion come from already sold tickets (deferred revenue that produces no cash).

The situation would be much worse accounting-wise if the company did not register non-existent assets like non reimbursable deposits with lessors and right-of-use leased PP&E.

During 2020 the company had to open a credit line with commercial banks to pay its suppliers, to whom the company also requested to extend payment terms.

Lease interest rate, a fundamental financial factor because most of Azul's airplanes are leased, doubled between 2019 and 2020, with data for 2021 not available yet.

However, the company also issued R$1.7 billion in convertible debt maturing in 2026 that will probably be exercised because its conversion price is attractive. This, and refinancing of long-term debt has somewhat improved the long-term debt aspect of the company. This and only this aspect makes the company a little better positioned than Gol, or the already bankrupt Avianca and Latam.

In the same fashion as Gol, it is not possible to know if the company will file for bankruptcy because that depends on the availability of capital to further sustain the company's negative operations.

Azul's operations

Azul's business model is different to that of Gol in several aspects.

First, Azul does not have a single aircraft scheme, but rather several different capacity aircrafts, ranging from Cessna (9 passengers) to ATR (70 passengers), Embraer's 195 (130 passengers) and Airbus 320/330 (220 passengers and more).

This seems like a logical decision given that Brazil has enormous differences in population density between its regions. Some Brazilian routes would not sustain a medium capacity airplane (like Embraer 195 or Gol's Boeing 737).

Second, Azul does not brand itself as low-cost, and its average revenue per kilometer per passenger is 30% higher than that of Gol. In addition, the company claims to have average trip costs 30% lower than those of Gol.

In fact, according to Azul, competition with Gol is minimal, given that they operate in different airports, sometimes monopolizing the route. According to Azul, its network overlaps with that of Gol in only 18% of its routes. Additionally, Azul claims to be the only provider in 77% of its routes, with average load factor (passengers over available seats) of 80%.

Azul was even recognized as the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor in 2020, the first time a Brazilian company obtained that distinction.

The question then is, given that Azul has no competition in most of its routes, and supposedly obtains more revenue at a lower cost than its main competitor, then how come that the company is still not profitable?

A strange shareholder structure

Azul has two classes of shares. Economically they are entitled to the same rewards, but common shares have 1 vote while preferred shares have no votes. Azul's controllers have all the common shares, and the market float is composed of preferred shares only.

Therefore, Azul's controllers are entitled to only 10% of the company's profit, but control 70% of the votes.

To this analyst such a structure makes no sense. Given that Azul's main controller (David Neeleman) has participation in other companies in the aerospace sector, why would he put Azul's shareholders interest first, without an important economic incentive?

In my personal opinion it is always good to have an important controller that has skin in the game, for any company. However, in this scheme, the controller shares little economic interest with minority shareholders.

Summary

Brazil's airline industry is excessively competitive, and its companies cannot produce even moderate operating profits.

Because of this, and because part of their operational costs are hidden under financial expenses, these companies accumulate debt and in turn their equity becomes negative.

Azul is no exception, even although it has a business model that is different from that of its main competitors.

The unprofitable structure that haunts the Brazilian airline industry was in place even before COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic may have accelerated the necessary bankruptcy and posterior consolidation process that may give new life to an industry dealing with over-capacity.

However, in the meantime, neither Azul nor any other Brazilian airline is a desirable buy. As was mentioned in a similar article about Gol, the reason is not only the company's risky financial situation, but rather the unprofitable operations that led to that situation.

Brazil's airline industry is worth following, waiting for either more bankruptcies or new consolidation strategies that may provide profitability to a terrible industry.