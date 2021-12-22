zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) is one of the most prominent ETFs covering publicly traded companies domiciled in China that are available to foreign investors. This is exemplified by a sizeable AUM of nearly $1.5bn. GXC appears to be one of those ETFs that offer a relatively stable portfolio of stocks as the annual turnover rate is almost two times lower than the sector median at 15%. GXC currently offers a yield of 1.4%.

A rough ride this year opens up conversations on the valuations and relative positioning

At the outset, I’d like to state that GXC has had quite a brutal 2021, delivering negative returns of 22% on a YTD basis; closer home, and at the other end of the spectrum, the SPY has managed to deliver positive returns of roughly 23% during the same period.

This strong juxtaposition doesn't exist purely with the US market; in fact, if one were to look at the relative strength of GXC vs. global stocks as a whole - as represented by the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - you’d note that this ratio has now collapsed even below the GFC lows and is currently dwindling in areas it has never seen before (below 1x).

This prolonged weakness has certainly tilted the relative valuation dynamic to more favorable levels. GXC currently trades at a weighted average P/E of just 10.8x, a significant discount to the corresponding multiples of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at 19.5x, and the SPY at 23.8x. I can't remember the last time we saw such a wide discount between China equities and global stocks.

Then, earlier this month, I put out some content in The Lead-Lag Report, highlighting how effectively China had managed to grow its GDP per capita over time relative to the other BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) nations.

It’s not too often that one finds suitable risk-reward opportunities to gain access to such a traditionally strong growth market such as China, but as you can see from the image below, the relative strength ratio compared to the BRICS cohort is now approaching a support zone.

Finally, also consider the opportunity that is germinating on GXC's own chart; as you can see, the price has now reached a point that had served as a key inflection point in 2019 and 2020.

Yields and Yuan

The irony of the Chinese investing landscape is that whilst its equities are getting plummeted, the Yuan has held up relatively well and this could support GXC as well. We know the dollar index has enjoyed a solid run in 2021, but just for some context, do note that the Yuan is still up 2.5% YTD vs. the dollar.

As posited in The Lead-Lag Report, I suspect much of this intriguing phenomenon could be down to the attractive yield differential between the Chinese 10-year bonds and the US 10-year bonds. In a world where yields are hard to come by, an almost 3% yield on offer sounds refreshing.

The pertinent question

As highlighted so far in this article, clearly there's value on offer here with GXC and it even appears to be well-positioned relative to other segments within the broad global equity universe. You also have the support of FX dynamics. But I believe the most crucial question that one ought to address - and I've written about this in last week's edition of our report - is that is the Chinese market investable at the moment? All these other factors fall on the wayside if you can't answer that question affirmatively.

Firstly, you have relentless default issues in the property market there, not limited to Evergrande alone

There are suggestions that the Chinese government would step in to provide some support but I believe that's a big risk to be betting on. Regardless, investors appear to be wary of deploying funds there, and as we have flagged in our service, fixed asset investments have nose-dived recently.

Then there's also the heavy regulatory crackdown on tech, e-commerce, and education stocks that don't appear to be going away. Most recently Weibo (WB) was fined for breaching content regulations. Regardless, this has prompted the likes of Yahoo to pull out of the country citing "an increasingly challenging business and legal environment".

All this is having serious ramifications for the tech start-up environment in China; previously China accounted for the bulk of EM-related tech funds but as pointed out in our service, this year we’ve seen a drastic reversal in fortunes.

Risks aren't linked to the tech sector alone; even traditional sectors such as banks are feeling the heat with credit quality measures fast turning sour. As per the latest data, nearly 8% of regional banks' loans are in NPA status.

Conclusion

GXC appears to offer solid value and is favorably positioned price-wise, but I remain wary about the basic investability quotient of Chinese equities.

Besides, as we've noted in our service, for much of the last two weeks we’ve seen a broad defensive pivot with the likes of healthcare, staples, utilities, and real estate outperforming the rest of the market. This does not look like an environment to deploy funds in high-beta avenues and certainly something like a GXC, whilst still, technically low-beta in nature has seen its sensitivity to the broader markets pick up significantly in recent months.