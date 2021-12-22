Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) can't seem to catch a break. It's difficult to remember that earlier this year, Sumo Logic was still considered a very popular recent IPO. Investors chased this stock upward and Sumo Logic even rallied alongside the "meme stock" trade in late January/early February. Then, it was all downhill from there: it's difficult to pinpoint the exact point at which sentiment flipped on a dime for Sumo Logic, but it is fair to say that the majority of the decline is rooted in sentiment rather than fundamentals. Yes, it's true that Sumo Logic's growth has decelerated from the levels it was showing near its IPO - but with a stock price that's less than half of what it was at its peaks, I think that deceleration is already baked into the company's valuation.

The good news here: with the markets taking a risk-off attitude heading into 2022, I think Sumo Logic's ultra-low valuation doesn't leave much more room for downside. To me, Sumo Logic represents a perfect way of remaining exposed to tech and growth, while not risking paying a bloated valuation multiple. In my view, stocks like Sumo Logic that have been severely cut down both in absolute dollar terms as well as valuations have a substantial opportunity to rebound in 2022.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Sumo Logic. To me, this is a long-term hold for your portfolio. When we take a step back from the near-term noise, we have to remember that big data is still a nascent space, and many companies are still adopting analytics into their core operational workstreams for the first time. It will take years, perhaps even a decade or more, for this space to reach relative maturity, and part of that maturation may mean that smaller players like Sumo Logic get acquired. Certainly, with the stock trading as cheaply as it is now, there are bound to be larger software companies without any big data products doing some window shopping.

That being said, Sumo Logic has plenty of merits to stand on its own. Here's a refresher on the bullish thesis for this stock, for investors who are newer to the name:

Big data has limitless use cases across industries and functions. Think about it in these terms: Sumo Logic is not a product, but a platform. It's a tool by which you can do many things. As more and more companies attempt to harness the value of big data, use cases will explode - and though Sumo Logic is in a competitive space with high-profile competitors, this is a large enough market for multiple key players. Sumo Logic estimates its TAM at a hefty $55 billion , indicating that it's currently only about ~0.5% penetrated into this overall market.

The biggest draw to investing in Sumo Logic at the moment, of course, is its ultra-low valuation. At current share prices near $14, Sumo Logic trades at a market cap of $1.54 billion. After we net off the $362.1 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.17 billion.

For next fiscal year FY23 (the year ending in January 2023), Wall Street analysts are expecting Sumo Logic to generate $284.9 million in revenue, representing 19% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Against this revenue outlook, Sumo Logic trades at a 4.1x EV/FY23 revenue multiple, whereas many of its peers in the ~20% growth range trade at a high single-digit or low double-digit valuation multiple.

The trading environment in 2021 may have felt like winners keep winning and losers keep losing, but if you believe that the market is a weighing machine in the long haul (a famous mantra attributed to Warren Buffett), then eventually bargain stocks like Sumo Logic that continue to produce good results and provide a very meaningful product will rebound, whether organically or through acquisition chatter. Stay long here and hold this stock through next year.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Sumo Logic's latest Q3 results, which demonstrate the fact that the stock's decline is purely sentiment rather than a result of anything uncovered in fundamentals. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Sumo Logic Q3 results

Source: Sumo Logic Q3 earnings release

In Q3, Sumo Logic grew revenue 20% y/y to $62.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $60.8 million (+17% y/y) by a three-point margin. Note as well that Sumo Logic's revenue accelerated one point versus 19% y/y growth in Q2.

Drivers for growth, at a customer segment level, came from strong sales momentum in North America, plus a greater contribution from channel and reseller partners. We expect that as Sumo Logic continues to grow in scale and stature that resellers will continue to provide "free marketing" and be a great source of growth for Sumo Logic. In addition to this, at a product level, Sumo Logic notes that more and more customers are embracing its security and observability products. The company also grew its total customer count by 10% y/y, while the number of larger customers who drive >$100k in ARR grew 26% y/y to 438 such customers.

Sumo Logic is a proponent of the "land and expand" business model which is prevalent among SaaS software stocks. The idea here is that the initial sale or deployment may be small and limited to one team or use case, but over time as the software's value is proven, it gets proliferated to multiple departments and teams purchasing multiple products. From a cross-sell perspective, Sumo Logic has noted that its security products are tremendously successful, with attach rates of over 50% in its deals.

Here's some helpful anecdotal commentary from CEO Ramin Sayar's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call that detail why security continues to grow and act as a tailwind for Sumo Logic looking ahead:

The market we serve is rapidly growing, being driven by digital transformation across every geography and vertical. This is leading to new application and cloud infrastructure architectures, and also creates exponential amounts of new machine data each year. Due to the increase in cloud migration and application modernization, as well as the rise in IoT with more connected devices, it’s also creating an unprecedent rise in various types of security threats, which have become increasingly harder to identify, given the mountains of data and noise being created. As such, we believe that our cloud-native Continuous Intelligence Platform is the answer to many of these DevSecOps challenges. This is applicable to organizations of all sizes, who are trying to mature and evolve their application in cloud architectures and/or improve the security posture and practices. Therefore, our platform does three things to help solve these challenges for our customers. First, ensure application reliability. Second, manage and optimize multi-cloud infrastructure. And third, secure and protect against modern security threats."

Note as well that Sumo Logic received recognition from Amazon AWS (AMZN) as one of its key global partners, a move that adds both legitimacy and exposure to the brand.

Sumo Logic's trailing twelve-month billings also clocked in at 30% y/y, in line with last quarter and indicating that growth won't slow down substantially below 20% y/y anytime soon.

And while Sumo Logic's operating margin losses widened in Q3 (to -22% this year, versus -2% in the year-ago Q3), driven primarily by increased R&D spend as well as the added costs of now operating as a public company, offset by a 5-point reduction in sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenue, the company's YTD free cash flow burn of -$21.7 million was less than half versus -$47.8 million in the prior-year period. With Sumo Logic currently carrying ~$360 million of cash on its balance sheet, this means we don't have to worry about the company needing to raise additional capital anytime soon.

Key takeaways

Sumo Logic has certainly been a disappointing trade in 2021, but to me, the company's merit as a growth stock trading at a reasonable value (a "GARP" candidate) is not going to go unrecognized in 2022, especially with investors rotating out of the more high-flying tech stocks. Stay long here.