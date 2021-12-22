Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Apparel retailers have been very weak in recent months, with the group substantially underperforming a middling S&P 500. Labor cost inflation, and even the very availability of labor, have been issues, as well as material cost inflation. Consumer spending remains robust, but it thus far hasn’t been enough to raise the tide for the group.

One name that has been struggling to find direction is Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH), the outdoor apparel retailer with the tongue-in-cheek marketing that has made it well-known.

Duluth has been shorted heavily at times this year, and we can see evidence of a short squeeze back in late June, where shares gained about a third on very heavy volume. That rally was quickly unwound, however, and that spike higher proved to be something Duluth hasn’t matched since. There is good support in the area of $13.50 to $14.00, and we saw the stock bounce right off of that a couple of days ago, adding credence to that being a strong support level. If you own Duluth, or if you want to, that’s where your stop loss should go. If we break down below that, there’s no telling where the stock might stop falling.

The accumulation/distribution line remains very weak, so that means dip buyers are somewhere else; they’re not buying Duluth. On the plus side, this month's long consolidation has reset the momentum picture, as both the PPO and the 14-day RSI look much better and have put in positive divergences. That doesn’t guarantee us anything, but it does make it more likely that support will hold, and that rally attempts will be sustained.

All in all, the technical picture looks neutral to me, with support just below, but an obvious issue with sustaining rallies, and many resistance levels overhead. Let’s now take a look at the fundamental picture to see what’s going on in the business.

Lots of growth, but no share price appreciation to match

One thing Duluth has almost always done a good job of is growing the top and bottom lines. That is, until 2019, when growth all but stopped, and investors punished Duluth with a much lower multiple on the stock. At times, Duluth traded with P/E multiples in the 40s when its growth was at its highest, but it hasn’t seen anything close to that for four years. That multiple compression has more or less offset much of the earnings growth we’ve seen, and that is a recipe for a flat share price.

Over time, we can see Duluth’s growth has seen some eye-popping CAGRs, but investors don’t generally provide that sort of understanding when it comes to high-flying growth stocks suddenly seeing a cessation of growth. Adjusted EBITDA was actually flat in 2019, and Duluth has struggled a bit since then.

That said, this year’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA are in much better shape coming off of easy comparables during the worst of COVID in 2020. The key will be trying to replicate this success when comparables are much more difficult into next year and beyond.

Duluth, to its credit, does have a few growth levers it can pull to try and maintain its current growth stance. First, it has been aggressively expanding its Women’s business, the sales growth for which you can see below.

The Women’s business saw revenue growth average 23% from 2015 to 2020, which is really quite outstanding. This segment was quite small for Duluth in years past, but has become a revenue and profit center, and it features in Duluth’s long-term growth plans. Diversifying away from a heavy focus on Men’s apparel has been great for Duluth, and if it is to regain its former levels of growth, the Women’s business must feature in that growth.

The company continues to invest in marketing for the Women’s business to raise awareness, and the plus size segment has proven to be a particularly fast grower. This follows the playbook Duluth used to grow the Men’s business years ago, and there’s no reason to think it won’t continue to work here.

Duluth has always had a digital-first mindset, as even years ago it was touting its physical stores as simply a way to raise brand awareness in new markets. That strategy has worked well over the years, and with digital commerce remaining the name of the game in apparel retail, Duluth, to me, has a strong advantage there. It has spent years building out its digital capabilities, including marketing and fulfillment, and unlike other apparel retailers, Duluth really is a digital business that happens to have physical stores.

Duluth is building the Men’s business by continuing to build out its size offerings, as well as colors and fabrics. The Men’s business is the core of Duluth so don’t expect massive gains in revenue here; this is about incremental improvements and keeping the cash cow happy.

Longer-term concerns

I have long thought Duluth was a strong apparel retailer, and I still do. The problem is that this isn’t necessarily enough to buy the stock. After all, a strong business is one part of the investment picture, but you have to get it for a price that is attractive as well. At the moment, I’m not so sure.

One of my favorite indicators is revenue and EPS revisions, but unfortunately for Duluth, they’re both pretty ugly. We can see there’s been some improvement in fiscal 2022 estimates, which is the current year, but they’ve been modest. And estimates for the out years are way off their pre-COVID targets to be sure. Revisions like this are in no way bullish, because it means analysts are more likely to downgrade the stock rather than upgrade it. In addition, it means the valuation is likely to suffer, which is exactly what we’ve seen in recent quarters with Duluth.

Another problem is that Duluth’s long-term goals are based upon margin targets that I’m not sure are actually reasonable. Below we have trailing-twelve-months gross margin, SG&A, and resulting EBIT margin.

Gross margins declined for years into the COVID recession and while they’ve ticked up since then, we’re still well off the highs from five years ago. SG&A costs are roughly flat over that period, which means operating margins are lower than they were five years ago as well. Duluth has managed a huge amount of revenue growth during this period, but there’s been literally no improvement in the company’s profitability. That makes it difficult for me to make the leap that some massive surge of profits is coming.

Apparently, I’m not the only one.

EPS revisions look much like revenue revisions, so I won’t beat the dead horse. But the point is that when we look at the targets below, we must take a skeptical eye to them.

Duluth reckons it can hit a billion dollars in revenue by fiscal 2025, and the analyst community seems to agree based upon the revisions we saw above. That’s fine, and it fits with the company’s continued expansion of its Women’s brand, as well as building out incremental growth in Men’s. But where I struggle is with the company making 9% to 10% operating margin, and/or 14% to 15% adjusted EBITDA.

There’s simply no evidence to suggest to me that these are reasonable targets given Duluth has been completely unable to produce even profit stability, let alone profit growth, despite huge revenue increases. For this reason, I’m skeptical on these long-term goals, and that means I’m skeptical on the stock.

Let’s finally take a look at the valuation since the initial panic of COVID subsided, a period of about 18 months.

Duluth’s valuation today is below its average over this time, which comes to 23X forward earnings. Today, we’re at 17X, which is much nearer to the bottom of the range than the top. I suppose on this measure, the stock looks cheap, but I can’t help but think that’s for good reason, given what I laid out above.

The bottom line on this for me is that I see a mixed bag of a stock that is rangebound on a technical basis, has a strong outlook for revenue growth but has been largely unable to monetize that revenue growth. With downward revisions being the norm, I just don’t see the bull case here, despite the relatively cheap valuation. With all this in mind, I’m neutral on Duluth until either revision improves, or the stock gets a lot cheaper.