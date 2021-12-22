C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is an enterprise AI software company that enables developers to build enterprise-level AI applications. Its cloud-agnostic approach also allows its customers to deploy their solutions in a multi-cloud/hybrid cloud environment. As a result, the company considers itself in the early innings of a $300B enterprise AI software market opportunity by 2025. Moreover, it also believes that its solutions are highly scalable. As a result, it sees potential applications across multiple industries and business verticals.
However, the stock has also been battered severely since it was listed last year. Its rich valuations back then also turned us away. However, its price has since fallen significantly. Currently, it's trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of just 8.6x and is still expected to grow north of 30% over the next two years.
We also observed that it's trading way below its high-growth SaaS peers. Consequently, we discuss why we think the time has come for speculative investors to consider adding exposure.
C3 stock YTD performance and EV/NTM Revenue trend (as of 21 December'21).
Readers can easily glean C3 stock's astronomical valuations as it started the year. The stock went on to attain a YTD gain of more than 20% by February. However, the valuation game soon caught up with these investors/traders who attempted to run the stock up towards the sky. Its upward momentum abruptly swung and turned bearish. It lost all its YTD gains soon after and is now trading way below its $100 opening price upon listing. Therefore, C3 stock has been a huge drag for its investors in 2021 as it's down 75.8% YTD.
C3 revenue YoY change, EBITDA margins, and gross margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Readers can quickly glean that C3's YoY revenue growth has consistently improved throughout 2021. However, its GAAP EBITDA margins have progressively gotten worse over time. Its inability to garner operating leverage as it scales could have spooked investors. Moreover, investors should note that its revenue base is also heavily concentrated towards two market partners; Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and ENGIE SA (OTCPK:ENGIY). C3 added that both partners collectively accounted for 39% of its FQ2'22 revenue. We don't think that is a major cause of concern per se as these partners have multi-year agreements with C3. However, what really concerns us is the lack of operating leverage coupled with its revenue concentration.
C3 SG&A margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
The company adopts a land-and-expand model in its go-to-market (GTM) strategy. But, it seems like C3 needs to expend a significant amount of time and resources to generate its enterprise sales momentum. CEO Tom Siebel emphasized (edited):
I'd say it's definitely land and expand. We have 40 turnkey enterprise applications. And so once we go in and solve the first problem, then they seem to come up with 5, 10, 12, 17 other use cases and our footprint can get quite large. So this is clearly a market share game. So, what's unique about what we've done, is the applicability of the codebase to a wide range of problems, be it in energy, precision medicine, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, financial services. (5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit)
Readers can also refer to C3's SG&A margins where it clearly demonstrates that the company's GTM strategy has not led to operational efficiencies. We believe that the company should provide more clarity over its attach rates for investors to better assess the momentum in its land-and-expand model. C3 needs to demonstrate that it can generate improved efficiencies as it scales. Otherwise, despite solid topline growth estimates, we believe that the market might be unwilling to re-rate its valuation multiples upwards. A high-touch sales approach for enterprise-level applications is entirely understandable. However, C3 needs to revise its GTM strategy to improve its efficiencies.
We believe one of the core partnerships that C3 has is with the Cloud hyperscalers. The company's platform is cloud-agnostic. Therefore, it can participate in the growth with the hyperscalers as their enterprise AI SaaS partner. In addition, C3 believes that its applications can be used widely in multiple industries and verticals. Therefore, we believe that it increases the leverage with these hyperscalers. Even Software King Microsoft (MSFT) has partnered with C3 as they go to market together. Siebel articulated (edited):
We go to market with the hyperscalers in a pretty big way. We have a huge selling and service motion going on with Microsoft. And I think we've closed in excess of a couple of hundred million dollars worth of business with them, and we have a very, very large pipeline that we're working. So we're using a lot of market leverage to be able to expand into these markets very quickly. (5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit)
We believe that if MSFT finds C3's software applications valuable as a partner to expand its Cloud SaaS ambitions, then C3 must be offering a highly competitive offering. Therefore, we are not surprised that C3's offerings are also well received by the folks over at Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG). Being the #3 hyperscaler, Google Cloud is penetrating the market through its hybrid/multi-cloud strategy as it competes against Azure's and AWS' (AMZN) leadership. Therefore, it needs reliable and superior enterprise AI software applications that can deliver for its customers. Siebel also emphasized the success of their partnership (edited):
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian wanted to approach it by delivering tried, tested, proven, enterprise AI applications that run on top of Google Cloud that deliver solutions rapidly to the customer. It just gets you there a lot quicker. So if you were in the market and you wanted to partner with somebody that they had 10, 20, 30, 40 turnkey enterprise applications that are run on top of Google Cloud; that address the value chains of oil and gas, utilities, energy, manufacturing, health care, financial services, manufacturing, et cetera; I would argue this is actually one door in the world that you could knock on, okay? That's the relationship we put together. And now we're jointly selling these applications globally, and it's a really interesting and productive relationship. (C3's FQ2'22 earnings call)
Therefore, we believe that C3 has demonstrated clearly that it has the ability to partner with the hyperscalers as their preferred enterprise AI software vendor due to its scalability. We believe that the opportunities in the Cloud Computing market can be tremendous for the company. If the company can leverage the opportunities with the hyperscalers productively, then the road towards operating leverage might be clearer moving forward.
C3 stock EV/NTM Revenue trend.
High-growth SaaS peers EV/NTM Revenue comps.
C3 stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of just 8.6x. It's way below its high-growth SaaS peers median of 16.6x. Moreover, the company's topline is still estimated to increase at a CAGR north of 30% over the next two years. While the concerns over its profitability and GTM efficiencies are valid, we believe its valuations have also accounted for it.
In addition, management has also authorized a $100M buyback program to demonstrate its confidence with its current stock valuation. Siebel underscored: "We see this as an attractive use of capital while still allowing us to invest in our growth."
Nevertheless, we caution investors that its momentum rating is extremely bearish now. Therefore, readers should continue to expect volatility moving forward. Moreover, it's also a short-sellers favorite, as its short percentage of float was 18.17% as of 30 November. Consequently, it could contribute to increased volatility in the stock price.
However, we believe that the opportunity to add the stock has arrived at 8.6x NTM sales. Nevertheless, we would like to emphasize that we consider it a speculative opportunity if you choose to add.
Therefore, we rate AI stock at Buy for speculative investors only.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.