JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Accelerating revenue momentum in the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise segments makes shares of AMD (AMD) an attractive buy. Besides strong internal free cash flow generation, the approval of AMD’s Xilinx acquisition could be a catalyst for the stock. Relative to Nvidia (NVDA), AMD’s growth is still available at a discount!

Strong revenue momentum set to last into FY 2022

AMD is looking back on a record year in many respects. The semiconductor firm saw rapid revenue acceleration in its core businesses in FY 2021 and raised its revenue outlook in each of the last two quarters. AMD saw revenue growth of 54% year over year in the third quarter and generated record revenues of $4.31B due to strong execution in the firm’s main businesses. Computing and Graphics, which produces Ryzen, Radeon and AMD Instinct processors that are sold chiefly to gamers, generated $2.40B in revenues in Q3’21, showing growth of 44% year over year. Average selling prices/ASPs for processors continued to rise in the third quarter due to strong demand from end-markets. The fastest growth, however, occurred in AMD’s Enterprise business which sees accelerating customer uptake of EPYC server processors. AMD’s Enterprise revenues surged 69% year over year to $1.69B in the third quarter. AMD’s trend of revenue growth is unbroken and the firm projects 65% total revenue growth year over year in FY 2021.

(Source: AMD)

AMD’s Xilinx deal situation

Nvidia and AMD both have announced acquisitions that are currently reviewed by regulators. Nvidia wants to buy U.K.-based ARM to get access to its chip architecture and save money on licensing fees. AMD wants to acquire Xilinx (XLNX) to strengthen its data center business and reap synergies from a business combination. To this end, AMD offered 1.7234 shares of AMD for every Xilinx share in a proposed $35B deal last October. The deal is currently under review by China's State Administration for Market Regulation and a decision is expected shortly. Because AMD has made concessions to the anti-trust regulator and given a guarantee that the deal won’t hurt competition, a deal approval has become much more likely. Reports also suggest that the deal will be approved.

Shares of AMD went through a 16% drop in pricing lately, in part because the market is cautious before the Chinese regulator makes a deal decision. Should the acquisition get approved, AMD’s shares are likely set for a bounce.

Data by YCharts

AMD free cash flow

AMD’s free cash flow saw a dramatic improvement in FY 2021, due to strengthening processor demand from end-markets, higher product pricing and margin growth. AMD’s free cash flow prospects are still undervalued, however, because market conditions are strong and AMD's products remain in high demand. In the third quarter, AMD generated $764M in free cash flow on sales of $4.13B… which calculates to a free cash flow margin of 18%. Total Q3'21 free cash flow increased by a factor of 2.9 X year over year due to AMD's massive revenue ramp and improved revenue-to-cash conversion. AMD’s free cash flow margin for the first nine months of FY 2021 is 21%. If pricing in client processor ASPs remains strong in FY 2022, AMD could see a free cash flow margin of 30% next year.

AMD 2021 2020 million $ Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $849 $952 $898 $554 $339 Purchases of property and equipment ($85) ($64) ($66) ($74) ($74) Free Cash Flow $764 $888 $832 $480 $265 Free Cash Flow % Of Net Revenues 17.7% 23.1% 24.2% 14.8% 9.5%

(Source: Author)

AMD's free cash flow yield is 1.68%, materially higher than Nvidia's free cash flow yield...

Data by YCharts

Revenue and free cash flow catalysts 2022

AMD is currently having one of the strongest product lineups in recent years. Ryzen gaming processors are flying off the shelf, and so are AMD's Radeon graphics cards, which are especially popular with gamers. A shortage in GPUs, in part driven by demand from cryptocurrency miners, has led to a surge in pricing in the graphics card market, driving average selling prices higher. AMD also has had massive success with its third-generation of EPYC server processors, which are based on AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture and deliver faster application performance and improve business productivity.

AMD is set to launch new processors next year, which could lead to an acceleration of revenue growth and higher free cash flow margins as a new upgrade cycle kicks off. In Q1’22, AMD is set to debut a new server chip, the Milan-X CPU, which is built on AMD's new 3D V-Cache technology and promises a 50% performance uplift for some workloads. The release of the new Milan-X processors could lead to an acceleration of server CPU sales in AMD's already booming Enterprise segment in FY 2022.

A comparison of Nvidia’s and AMD’s valuation and sales potential

AMD and Nvidia are both great companies with great products, but I believe AMD is the better deal here because of its discounted growth, relative to Nvidia. AMD is expected to generate $19.1B in revenues in FY 2022, an estimate that highly undervalues AMD’s real potential for revenue growth. I believe that AMD will generate $21.7B in revenues in FY 2022 +/- $0.8B and that the firm will continue to grow materially faster than market predictions because product pricing and demand for processors remain strong heading into FY 2022.

But if we just go with the prediction of $19.1B in revenues for next year, AMD has a market-capitalization-to-sales ratio of 8.7 X while Nvidia - based off of a FY 2022 revenue estimate of $31.5B - has a market-capitalization-to-sales ratio of 22.1 X. Nvidia is expected to grow sales faster than AMD between FY 2021 and FY 2025, but revenue estimates for AMD imply a significant moderation in revenue growth next year that I just don't see. Again, I expect $21.7B in revenues in FY 2022 +/- $0.8B, not $19.11B.

AMD and NVIDIA Valuation AMD Market capitalization $166.35B FY 2021 Est. Revenues $16.13B FY 2022 Est. Revenues $19.11B Market-cap-to-sales (FY 2021) 10.31 X Market-cap-to-sales (FY 2022) 8.70 X Est. Revenue Growth FY 21-25 55.6% Nvidia Market capitalization $695.02B FY 2021 Est. Revenues $26.67B FY 2022 Est. Revenues $31.45B Market-cap-to-sales (FY 2021) 26.06 X Market-cap-to-sales (FY 2022) 22.10 X Est. Revenue Growth FY 21-25 126.3%

(Source: Author)

Risks with AMD

The biggest short-term risk for AMD stock is a regulatory rejection of the Xilinx deal. I believe AMD will continue to grow rapidly in the server market and will do well without Xilinx. A Xilinx acquisition, however, would still be an accelerant for AMD’s commercial growth, so it is likely that the market reacts disappointed if the deal breaks.

As a long-term risk, I see a revenue slowdown that may correspond with a gross margin decline. Declining gross margins and moderating top line growth would likely add significant pressure on AMD’s valuation. AMD’s gross margins improved 4 PP in the third quarter, year over year, and I estimate that AMD will be able to expand on recent margin gains in FY 2022 due to strength in GPU pricing and growing demand from server markets for high-performance processors. Lower gross margins and decreasing average selling prices for CPUs and GPUs would likely be a warning sign that foreshadows a slowdown in revenue growth.

(Source: AMD)

Final thoughts

Shares of AMD are back in a buy-the-drop situation. The drop in pricing creates an opportunity to buy AMD’s discounted revenue and free cash flow growth while the market waits for a regulatory decision on the Xilinx deal. AMD will continue to grow its core business rapidly in FY 2022, especially in the server business. Even a revenue acceleration compared to FY 2021 is not out of the question considering that AMD will launch new high-performance server chips next year that will kick off an entirely new upgrade cycle!