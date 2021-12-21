Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The U.S. airline industry has fared better than airlines in much of the world due to substantial U.S. government aid and a massive domestic U.S. travel market which has rebounded from Covid-19 much faster than in other parts of the world. International travel remains at a fraction of its pre-Covid levels and the return of domestic business travel has been pushed back multiple times due to surges in Covid activity and new variants. Still, U.S. airlines have largely been able to see a future beyond Covid and have been building business plans based on their expectations for the industry in the medium and long-term (which typically means not more than five years for the airline industry).

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) vied with Delta (DAL) for much of the past decade for the title of the largest U.S. airline by revenue (and by extension largest airline in the world). AAL and DAL employed very different strategies during Covid with the former taking much more of a market share driven, volume strategy and the latter focused much more on returning to profitability with reduced capacity return compared to American. Over the past few months, American has publicly released some of its most detailed information about its expectations and plans for the future. There are several major initiatives which American has unveiled which will greatly impact AAL’s ability to improve its financial results which have been at the bottom of the industry for a number of years.

AAL Operating Stats 3Q2021 Source: AAL 10Q 3Q2021 p.66

Leadership Transition

The most notable change that American will be making is the retirement of Doug Parker as CEO and replacement with Robert Isom effective March 31, 2022. Parker has been the CEO since the merger with USAirways in 2013; in fact, Parker, as CEO of USAirways, engineered the takeover of American while it was restructuring under chapter 11 bankruptcy. While American had a brief run early after the merger with strong financial performance, American has lagged the U.S. airline industry in terms of profitability for at least five years pre-Covid. AAL stock has declined more than 65% over the past five years, one of the steepest declines in the U.S. airline industry, even though Parker oversaw one of the largest stock buyback programs in airline history, also pre-Covid.

Isom, at 58 years old, has been President of American for the past five years, responsible for large portions of AAL including its operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances and pricing. Parker and Isom worked together for two decades at three airlines including at America West which merged with USAirways and then ultimately at American. Parker will remain as non-executive CEO and states that the leadership transition would have happened earlier were it not for the pandemic. Isom has announced his leadership team and most positions involve promotions from within American with the position of President, which Isom is vacating, to be left vacant.

Many analysts believed that American needed fresh blood and the perspective from other industry leaders but that might have been difficult to do given non-compete agreements in the U.S. airline industry. UAL’s current CEO was part of the America West - USAirways - American management group that was not under a non-compete agreement and left AAL when it became apparent that he would not be tapped for the CEO position when it became available. Still, American has a management team with lots of experience and has the potential to perform well. AAL’s board has emphasized continuity of the management team as part of the CEO transition.

While many of the initial comments about the direction of American under Isom have come in memos to employees that have made their way onto the internet, a couple of themes are emerging and are hopeful that American under Isom will shift its focus. First, Isom has said that American will stop doing things that do not make money for American, a very positive sign given AAL’s consistent position at the bottom of U.S. airline profitability rankings. American over a period of a dozen years has lost billions of dollars on its Pacific network. Even before the pandemic, they made the decision to end a number of routes which they described as money-losing including two routes from Los Angeles to China. The majority of American’s transpacific network is now to/from Dallas/Ft. Worth, a less-than-ideal location as the primary gateway for a U.S. airline to Asia, and yet American has proven that it doesn’t generate average fares comparable to Delta and United on both its transatlantic and transpacific network where two or more of them directly compete. American also has cut a number of routes across the Atlantic where its pre-Covid margins were just breakeven.

Newfound Customer Service Focus

In addition to a newfound focus on profitability, American is committing to become more focused on customer service; many of its most loyal passengers have said they have seen a deterioration of customer service. Indeed, American’s 737-800 and MAX8 fleet types, which combined constitute about half of its domestic fleet, have up to a dozen more seats than competitors with similar business models put on the same aircraft type. In addition, American is criticized for its decision to remove seatback audio-video systems from domestic aircraft that had it and to not install them on new aircraft. Delta has offered individual entertainment systems on most of its mainline aircraft for years and United, which has not had it on most of its domestic aircraft, will add the systems with its massive domestic fleet purchase. Southwest, like American, offers content streaming to one’s own personal entertainment device onboard its aircraft.

American also gets dinged for its operational reliability although Dept. of Transportation data shows that American comes in second out of the big 4 in most metrics, behind Delta but ahead of United (UAL) and Southwest (LUV). American has had several massive operational meltdowns during the Covid era but their overall operation fares mid-tier in rankings. American’s downfall is baggage handling where it lands near the bottom of the industry but, despite changes to its Conditions of Contract which require less of the company when operational problems arise, it resolves consumer complaints better than United – but behind Delta and Southwest.

U.S. Airline On-Time Performance DOT ATCR Nov 2021 p. 8

U.S. Airline Cancellation Rates DOT ATCR Nov 2021 p. 30

Isom’s call to reduce AAL’s losses might come in conflict with its goal to improve customer service. American currently has tens of thousands more employees than Delta or United in order to generate similar levels of revenue. While American’s poorer revenue performance than Delta drives some of its labor inefficiencies, American’s network and hubs are less efficient than its peers. Outgoing CEO Parker said that American’s massive hub at DFW requires more employees; AAL’s operation is spread over multiple terminals and the largest physical space of any U.S. airline and more expansive than nearly every other airline hub in the world. DFW’s terminal configuration with gates on only one side of the terminal drives labor inefficiencies as well. While American has discussed rebuilding parts of its DFW facility into a more efficient facility, the billions of dollars that would be required are beyond AAL’s financial reach for the foreseeable future.

AAL’s final area of hope comes in promises to improve its balance sheet which boasts the most debt in the U.S. airline industry. Under the former American management group, the airline placed one of the largest aircraft orders in aviation history more than 10 years ago that involved acquiring more than 500 aircraft. All of those aircraft have since been delivered but American took on enormous levels of debt because its capex, which exceeded $5 billion/year for several years, far exceeded its cash generation and stock buyback activities. While American has slowed its fleet capex, it did not gain an operational cost advantage from its massive fleet renewal, in part because of servicing its debt load. Nonetheless, American says it is committed to debt reduction with plans to pay down approximately $10 billion in debt over the next five years, a goal which should be doable given the level of cash generation that the big 3 U.S. airlines had pre-Covid.

While American has not provided investor details of how it will improve its financial performance, the mere fact that Robert Isom intends to focus on improving its financial performance is encouraging. Despite nearly a decade of leadership at AAL, Doug Parker seemed to accept American’s financial underperformance relative to the industry. It also is not clear, but highly probable, that Parker resisted attempts by Isom and other AAL execs to improve AAL’s finances since doing so involves reducing AAL’s labor costs; Parker seemed to have a long-standing unwillingness to deal with AAL’s labor costs, perhaps in part because Parker engaged labor as a key supporter in winning the approval of American’s creditors during bankruptcy over the plan at the time for American to reorganize as a standalone company.

Network Challenges

The second major challenge and opportunity which American faces is in retuning its network to return all of its hubs to profitability – in line with the new CEO’s intentions – while also recognizing that there are major strategic challenges which AAL has not addressed with its network.

First, American is the only one of the big 4 airlines that has not closed any hubs since the last round of mergers which created the big 4. American recognized early on that its hubs in the Northeast – New York LaGuardia and JFK, Philadelphia and Washington National – compete with each other but also against other hubs in the new AAL network which also includes Charlotte (the third-largest hub in the U.S. based on total traffic but barely in the top 25 based on local market demand) and Miami, the largest U.S. carrier gateway to Latin America. Early in the merger, American increased the use of regional jets in its NE hubs to maintain routes but using fewer seats. Later on, American chose to focus on Philadelphia as its primary connecting hub to Europe and Washington National as a strong, limited access market due to slot controls. American quickly found that its shrinking position in the NYC market cut its ability to compete for major corporate accounts given that Delta and United are much larger in NYC and have their own strengths in other parts of the network.

The pandemic accelerated losses in the Northeast and eliminated most transatlantic flying, making AAL’s Philadelphia hub much less valuable. American crafted the Northeast Alliance (NEA) with JetBlue (JBLU) which is intended to allow JetBlue to service many of the routes that American needs to serve from Boston and NYC under the American booking code. American would also shift some of its slots at LaGuardia and JFK airports to JBLU – and schedules are being released where that is becoming reality. The Dept. of Justice has challenged the NEA saying that the move is anticompetitive largely because JBLU becomes less motivated to be a low fare challenger to the big 3 in the NE U.S. where slot controls make it much harder for low-cost competitors to serve as a challenge. In addition, the DOJ says that AAL and JBLU have created an alliance that provides nearly all of the benefits of a merger without going through the approvals which the U.S. requires for a merger. The ability to swap slots between AAL and JBLU is problematic given that other carriers want to be able to grow especially at LaGuardia, but are prevented from doing so because slots are kept out of the open market for slot sales and transfers. The case against AAL and JBLU is scheduled to go to trial late next summer, but American and JetBlue are working aggressively to create their alliance which they state is benefitting both airlines already.

Many companies settle with the Justice Dept. rather than face a trial, American and JetBlue have not indicated their willingness to do so at this point. It is possible that the DOJ could succeed either before the trial or at trial to roll back some of the provisions of the NEA which could become setbacks to either AAL or JBLU, or both. Further, AAL is trying to start a number of new long-haul international routes from JFK airport using the increased connecting passengers from JBLU flights to help those flights succeed. However, American has served many of the markets that it is now serving or planning to serve from other gateways or from JFK and not succeeded against Delta and United. Even with the sharing of benefits between AAL and JBLU, many passengers will not see the Northeast Alliance as comparable to single carrier service on either DAL or UAL, or even between American and its immunized European joint venture partners.

Besides the uncharted nature of the NEA, AAL and JBLU are shifting their focus to NYC, leaving American’s hub at Philadelphia in a strategic lesser place than it has been while JetBlue is facing growing competitive growth in Boston, its second-largest hub. There has been significant growth of ultra-low-cost carrier capacity in Philadelphia; the pandemic has reinforced the longstanding competitive nature of the U.S. airline industry in which routes that are dropped or cut back by one carrier usually result in new service by another carrier. Thus, American and JetBlue are taking a risk in other hubs by focusing on growing their joint presence in New York City where they will still be third behind Delta and United even if AAL and JBLU are allowed to fully combine their operations which they presently cannot do.

Further down the East Coast, American’s Miami hub is under massive competitive capacity growth. Miami airport for years was not competitive for low cost and ultra-low-cost carrier growth because of airport charges but that changed several years ago, resulting in new service from Southwest, Spirit, Frontier and JetBlue. Ft. Lauderdale airport had become the home for low fares in S. Florida and American competed by offering some of its seats from Miami at deep discount fares but still saw a loss of market share from S. Florida and declining yields in markets which were also served from Ft. Lauderdale by low-cost competitors. Because American has long had a near monopoly on U.S. carrier service to Latin America from Miami (the only primary gateway to a global region where that exists in the U.S.) the erosion of American’s market position at Miami is bound to negatively affect the company as Spirit and Frontier add flights into the Caribbean and northern Latin America.

In addition to low-cost carriers, American faces growing competition from Delta and Latam, the largest multi-national airline in Latin America. American tried to form a joint venture with Latam but the Chilean government blocked plans and Latam chose Delta as a partner just before Covid. Delta invested billions in Latam but the Chilean carrier filed for chapter 11 reorganization early in the Covid era and is expected to emerge from bankruptcy in 2022 although their Plan of Reorganization has not been finalized. Delta and Latam have committed to growing their joint presence between the U.S. and Latin America including at Miami as part of their request for a joint venture which has been approved by multiple countries in Latin America, but not by the U.S. American, Delta and Latam all operate similar business models so the DAL-Latam joint venture has the potential to further add to the competitive pressures on AAL into deep S. America while the ultra-low-cost carriers will pressure AAL further north in Latin America.

The hope will be that American will navigate the competitive changes in its core markets as well as it did in Dallas when Southwest gained the freedom to add service to a number of new cities as part of the decades-long restrictions that have restricted AAL and LUV’s operations in N. Texas, essentially locking them into their own “box” and away from each other. American did lose some local domestic market share but average fares fell; American increased volume on larger aircraft which likely resulted in lower unit costs. Southwest operates from a different airport from American in N. Texas and uses a different business model; LUV has no international flights from Dallas while DFW is American’s largest hub. AAL has multiples of times more capacity and destinations from DFW than LUV has at Love Field. The sheer number of competitors that are growing in American hub markets, especially in Miami, is much larger than in N. Texas. Further, American is facing competitive challenges in multiple hubs; while they clearly have chosen to prioritize some hubs to restore capacity so far in the pandemic, the chances are high that they will have to pick hubs to defend as competitive capacity continues to increase since they cannot fight every competitive battle they have. The chances are that they have financially underperforming hubs which will be eventually jettisoned which is ultimately good for the company as long as it can get costs out. The risk and downside are that they will not succeed at defending every hub they want to protect and will become strategically weaker in the medium to long term.

Fleet Constraints

The final challenge which American faces which could turn into a positive is fleet constraints, specifically of widebody/long-haul international aircraft. During the pandemic, American retired a total of 36 Airbus 330 (both -200 and -300 models) and Boeing 767-300ER, eliminating those two fleet types. Although American had 47 Boeing 787 aircraft on order at the time it made the decision to retire its A330 and B767 fleets, it also stated during the pandemic that between 50 and 60 of its widebody aircraft were not generating sufficient profits pre-Covid and that it would be in no rush to replace the capacity removed by the A330 and B767 fleets.

More recently, American has been negatively impacted by Boeing’s (BA) delays in delivering the 787 due to multiple manufacturing defects that have been found, reducing deliveries of the only in-production widebody aircraft type in Boeing’s portfolio. Fleet tracking sites show that American has received nine 787s over the past two years but they are now short of aircraft to meet their planned summer 2022 schedule. Still, American has started several new routes and announced others including from New York JFK airport where it is trying to rebuild its presence as part of its agreement with JetBlue. Notably among its new routes from multiple U.S. cities to Tel Aviv, a city that American did not serve for more than a decade; to India, a country American served briefly in the past; and to Shanghai from Seattle, a gateway it is trying to develop as part of its partnership with Alaska (ALK). Of those cities, Israel has sporadically opened and closed to tourism during the Covid era and China has imposed strict Covid limits on airline capacity which are preventing Delta and United from operating anywhere close to the number of flights they operated pre-pandemic. American’s JFK-Delhi flight began operating but has been plagued by operational issues because the Russian government has not granted American’s request to overfly Russia, as is required for every route which foreign airlines operate. American has requested the help of the State Dept., but the flights are taking an hour or more longer than airlines that are able to overfly Russia. Not only is American having to operate longer routes but it is having to frequently add stops for crew change.

While American is anxious to rebuild its international network, the aircraft shortages might force it to delay some of its proposed new routes and focus on proven routes which would ultimately be less risky and likely have higher profit potential. Given that American will undoubtedly have to aggressively defend its Miami hub, not having the aircraft to start new routes might be good, especially given that American has a history of financially underperforming to some of the same cities that it is now re-starting even if from a different U.S. gateway.

AAL Debt

American’s debt has long been one of the biggest concerns among investors. Indeed, American currently has the largest debt load among U.S. airlines. However, much of that debt is aircraft-related and it was accumulated in years when AAL’s capex greatly exceeded not just AAL’s cash generation, but also exceeded industry average capex. American’s capex will fall dramatically and it has committed to reducing its debt load. In fact, American has a couple years of $5 billion debt repayments. In the past, American has refinanced its debt but I believe they will begin to pay off that debt. 2025 will be challenging for the company with an uptick in capex but also a much larger increase in required debt service. Before 2025, AAL has the potential to significantly chip away at its debt.

The bigger issue, as noted above, is that AAL’s profitability has trailed the industry so that they have had much less cash to apply to debt service and capex. I believe incoming CEO Isom’s focus on eliminating money-losing activities will help provide AAL with the cash it needs to service its debt where current CEO Parker has been content to have low margins and high debt levels.

I also believe that AAL’s debt position will look better competitively because United Airlines has committed to a massive and aggressive domestic fleet acquisition plan that will rival what American spent but concentrate it into a much shorter timeframe, making it likely that UAL’s debt will swell far above AAL’s level. UAL’s margins have been higher than AAL but there are a number of issues that could limit UAL’s profit-generating potential. Competitively, AAL could look better if only because some investors will see AAL as a less risky option than UAL.

One Year AAL vs. DAL LUV and UAL Source: Seeking Alpha

AAL Stock

AAL has outperformed most of the U.S. airline industry over the past year, in part because AAL participated in the short squeeze movement that boosted a number of weaker companies. AAL’s short interest remains above 15% which is multiples higher than for any of its major competitors. Unlike other industries, airlines have been heavily supported by the federal government and have high levels of cash on hand, making a liquidity crisis unlikely for some time, unless the economy collapses or a major unexpected negative Covid turn takes place. I believe AAL could support a one-year price target in the low $20s which is above the average of Wall Street.

AAL Wall Street Ratings and Price Target Source: Seeking Alpha

American Airlines will be influenced by a number of factors that could positively impact the company. Despite the increased competitive environment that will occur in several American hubs, AAL’s new CEO says he is focused on eliminating loss-making activities while American has stated for several years that it intends to begin paying down its debt.