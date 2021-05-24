Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Andina Bottling Company (NYSE:AKO.B)(NYSE:AKO.A), or Embotelladora Andina, is a Chilean bottler company that holds the licenses to commercialize Coca-Cola (KO) products in parts of Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. Sometimes it is also called Coca-Cola Andina.

With more than 30 years operating at its current capacity, Andina has demonstrated ability to generate consistent margins and profits. A robust balance sheet and low debt help the company produce increasing amounts of free cash flow. Andina currently trades at 10 times P/E. Although growth prospects are not good, we believe Andina is a great buy and hold.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from AKO's filings with the SEC and AKO's investor relations website

Consistent operations amid changing environment

The company started operations in 1946 with the license to sell Coca-Cola in Chile. In the 1980's the company divested some regions of Chile, concentrating in the metropolitan area. During the 1990's Andina acquired the companies that held the licenses for half of Argentina, all of Paraguay and some regions in Brazil.

Andina's regions where it holds the exclusive license of Coca-Cola products. Source: Andina's 20-F 2020 annual report filed with the SEC

During the last decade, Andina has either acquired companies or signed exclusive distribution agreements to expand its product mix towards other soft-drinks (Ades, mate-based drinks, mineral water), energy drinks (Monster), ice-cream, beers and spirits.

With this expansion the company tries to combat the change in customer tastes that will be commented further below.

Andina's operations are relatively simple and do not require important amounts of capital. Its most valuable assets are the licenses to exclusively distribute certain products. Besides the licenses, the company also owns the bottling plants, warehouses and distribution equipment.

The company buys the concentrates to produce most of Coca-Cola's products from Coca-Cola's controlled companies in each country. Coca-Cola has the right to unilaterally define the price it charges for the concentrate, and it seems that Andina has not a lot of leverage in that negotiation.

However, in comparison to other licensed businesses (like McDonald's ARCO), Coca-Cola seems to have chosen a path that has led to sustained profitability for Andina. The company's gross margin has remained at 40% for the last 10 years.

Additionally, and although Coca-Cola is not obliged to do so, advertising expenditures have been shared on a 50-50 basis between the two companies.

Because of this, its low capital requirements, and the tremendous value of Coca-Cola's brands, Andina has proven specially resilient to the economical and political crises that have riddled the markets it operates in for the last decade. Particularly, the depression and political chaos in Brazil, political turbulence in Chile and economic collapse of Argentina have not affected the company's margins and revenue.

Conservative financing and strong balance sheet

Although Andina is based in Chile, one of the best countries in Latin America when it comes to debt markets, the company has taken a very conservative approach.

According to its last annual report, Andina has current assets for $1 billion against current liabilities of $500 million and long-term debt of $1,2 billion. For a company producing $200 million in FCF seems like manageable debt.

The average rate of Andina's debt is 5% and therefore the company has interest expenses of some $50 million a year.

Andina's debt is divided among Chilean foment units (UF) and dollars. Foment unit is an inflation-indexed Chilean monetary unit with a value in Chilean pesos that is adjusted daily to reflect changes in the official consumer price index.

Andina has also entered into long-term swaps that have transformed the UF debt (indexed to inflation) into Chilean pesos debt, and dollars debt into Brazilian reais debt. In this way, the company has reduced its sensitivity to the currencies of the countries it operates in, all of which have suffered from substantial depreciations and inflation in the past.

In 2020 the company refinanced a portion of its long-term debt issuing bonds for $300 million with a maturity of 30 years and an interest rate below 4%. These rates and lengths are rarely seen in Latin American companies, usually paying near 10% for debt maturing in less than five years.

Consistent free cash flows, dividends and return on equity

Andina's business does not require a lot of capital investments to remain competitive. It rather requires marketing investments to maintain the strength of its brand.

Its yearly capex has remained consistently around $110 million (C$100 billion) for the last few years, the same figure it charges for depreciation on its income statements.

According to the table shown below, Andina has enough spare capacity to increase its production without requiring significant capital investments in any of the countries it operates in.

Andina's capacity installed and utilized by country and segment. Source: Andina's 20-F 2020 annual report filed with the SEC.

With low capital and interest expenses, and consistent margins, the company has been able to produce an increasing amount of free cash flow.

Its FCF has compounded at an average rate of 15% for the last decade, standing at $1.6 per share according to data from 2020.

Currently cash flow from operations stands above $350 million with capital expenditures below $120 million and interest payments of $50 million.

An interesting aspect is that instead of investing in lower return assets the company has decided to pay most of that free cash flow in the form of cash dividends. Part of this strategy is mandated by Chilean corporate regulation, according to which 30% of income has to be paid as dividends unless unanimity votes against it. Yearly dividends have usually been above $0.5 during the last decade, with many years above $0.7.

Another interesting aspect of dividends is that by avoiding lower return investment Andina has managed to keep its return on equity above 10% for more than a decade.

New markets and changing customers

With the brand equity that Coca-Cola has, it seems difficult that competitors will become a big problem for Andina. The company has maintained a consistent market share of 65% in the cola segment.

However, societal changes, particularly more health-conscious customers and governments, may pose a threat on the product mix.

An interesting example is Chile, where as early as 2016 "healthy labelling" regulations were implemented, obliging companies to advertise excess sugar, fats or sodium in their labels.

The trend is not completely clear yet, because only this year long-lasting studies have been published, and they only cover the period between 2016 and 2018.

Particularly, a study from Universidad de Chile published with FAO found an important fall in labelled products. Another study, published by Ciper (a Chilean journalism center) discovered that the most affected segments were the ones considered healthy before the new labeling, like fruit juice and breakfast cereals.

Effect of labelling in sales. Logarithmic quantities sold. Source: Ciper's study of the effect of labelling regulations in Chilean consumption.

The evidence is not conclusive given the short range of the studies but seems to indicate that Coca-Cola is not going to suffer as much as expected from labelling and health-conscious customers.

However, both Coca-Cola and Andina have steered their strategy towards reducing the sugar content of their products and tapping into market segments with less questioned products.

In the sugar reduction aspect, an example is Argentina, a country where sugar labelling has been enacted but not implemented, and where Coca-Cola decided to include the phrase "Now less sugar" under "Coca-Cola Original Flavor" on the front label of its flagship.

On the line expansion side, Andina has signed numerous agreements in all the countries it covers to start distributing new products. These are not necessarily healthy products, but rather products that the company expects will be less questioned by customers.

Examples of this strategy are the acquisition of Ades (a soy protein juice) from Unilever, the licensing of Monster Energy and the inclusion in Brazil of Heineken and Budweiser's beers and an extensive line of spirits in Chile.

These changes are also very young yet, most of them starting in 2017 and afterwards. Therefore, it is still too early to find out if the strategies will be successful in protecting revenue generation.

Unclear growth prospects

There are three ways for Andina to expand: open new segments, grow with the economy and obtain licenses in new regions.

We have seen that the company has opened new segments, but that it is still too early to judge whether or not this strategy will prove profitable.

Andina's management has not mentioned any plan to obtain the license for a different region from Coca-Cola or to acquire another licensee. The last time the company expanded in this area was in 2012.

Finally, the economy has been stagnant if not falling in most Latin American countries during the last decade. It is impossible to predict what will happen during the next one.

Therefore, I find it very difficult to see if Andina will actually grow independently from macro conditions. This would require analyzing the new segments in a few years when they are already consolidated.

The conservative approach may be to consider Andina as a no-growth company, as it has remained for the last decade.

Equity structure

Andina's equity is composed of two kinds of shares, both of which are traded in the US. There is an equivalent number of shares for each class. The company has not issued shares since 2013.

Interestingly, class B shares (AKO.B) trade at a 20% premium over class A shares (AKO.A).

The reason is that both classes have different rights. Both classes are equal when it comes to the residual claim on assets and income. However, class A shares can elect 12 out of 14 directors of Andina, while class B receive 10% additional dividends.

Personally, I find the A class more attractive given the discount it trades at, because not all income is paid in the form of dividends (some portion is reinvested) and because 10% more dividends do not justify 20% premium on the price.

Coca-Cola owns 14% of class A shares (around 7% of the company) and the controlling group owns more than 50% of the company. This is a good signal because management is better watched by strong shareholders.

Coca-Cola's price premium

Although both companies are obviously not the same, it is interesting to compare Coca-Cola with Andina.

While Coca-Cola's revenues have decreased during the last decade, as well as earnings, we have seen that Andina has remained stagnant in this aspect.

Both companies share the same demographic challenges when it comes to customer taste changes.

However, Coca-Cola trades at 27 times earnings while Andina trades at less than 10 times earnings (class A shares). The same happens with other multiples, Coca-Cola trades at 10 times book and 6 times sales. Andina trades at 1.4 times book and 0.7 times sales.

The reason is unclear but probably has to do with index funds and obvious market risk differences. Coca-Cola is a global star while Andina is unknown to even its own consumers.

It is also true that Andina is nothing without Coca-Cola's licenses. However, it seems very improbable that Coca-Cola will not renew the license of the operator it has worked with since 1946.

Summary

Andina is a consistent company with a clear and proven business model functioning for over two decades mostly unchanged.

It has passed many economic and political crises without losing market share or revenues, although not growing.

With sane financing, low capital requirements and consistent profits, the company is able to produce and distribute an increasing amount of cash to shareholders.

Andina seems to be a good buy and hold, given its consistent performance and not-so-bad future outlook, but particularly given its low price, compared to Coca-Cola or Latin American peers.