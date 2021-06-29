monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Monster Energy (NASDAQ:MNST) has a significant amount of cash and know-how accumulated. In my view, if management continues to implement a successful marketing strategy, the fair price would stay at close to $121-$103. While I identified several risks from the company's relationships with distributors, the downside potential is not that significant. In my view, the current market price does not correctly represent MNST's future free cash flow.

Monster Energy: In Close To 90 Years, The Company Has Accumulated A Significant Amount Of Know-How

Monster Energy develops, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and other concentrates under many names. Management has accumulated a significant amount of know-how. Take into account that according to documents delivered by MNST, the business model was initiated in the 1930s.

Source: 10-K

The company also appears to be an expert in the M&A markets. In 2020, the company sold a significant number of brands to bottlers and distributors. In my view, MNST may be making good money not only by selling beverages but also by developing and selling brands: Source: 10-K

Considering the know-how accumulated in the United States, I believe that in the near future, MNST will most likely grow internationally. Notice that clients in the United States represented 50% of the total amount of sales, but their importance is decreasing. In my view, the company is selling more and more to the international buyers:

Source: 10-K

Correct Sales And Marketing Strategy Could Lead To A Target Price Of $103-$121:

MNST's revenue mainly depends on the company's sales and marketing strategy. In my opinion, if the company successfully develops brand awareness and promotional events, the company's brands will be more valuable, and revenue will grow.

Notice that there are many communication strategies that management uses, including outdoor posters, social media, concerts, print, radio, and television advertising. In this regard, I believe that MNST will continue to do a great job. Monster Energy is much more researched online than in 2004.

There is more. Management will most likely design new types of beverages to complement MNST's existing product lines. If everything works as in the past, revenue growth would remain elevated. In my opinion, the company has accumulated a significant amount of know-how. Employees know very well the type of packaging to be used, flavors, and pricing strategies. Finally, under this case scenario, I would also expect an increase in MNST's distribution network, as the company announced for the years 2020 and 2021. As a result, I would expect the target markets and revenue to increase:

We continued to expand the distribution of our products in both our domestic and international markets. Source: 10-K

With regards to the DCF model, I took into account the growth of the company's Monster Energy division and all the other divisions. I assumed that Monster Energy division, which represents close to 93% of total sales, would grow at a CAGR of 7%. Likewise, I assumed that the Strategic Brands division would grow at 6.14% y/y. My numbers were taken from the expectations of market experts:

Source: 10-Q

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future, "Energy Drinks Market Information by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2026", the market is projected to reach USD 86 Billion by 2026 at 7.0% CAGR. Source: Energy Drinks Market Valuation to Reach USD 86 Billion by (globenewswire.com). Revenue in the Drinks segment amounts to US$823,558m in 2021. The market is expected to grow annually by 6.14% (CAGR 2021-2026). Drinks - Worldwide | Statista Market Forecast

With the previous considerations, I believe that the Monster Energy division would grow its sales from $4.89 billion to $9 billion in 2031. Besides, the company may report $9.6 billion in revenue in 2031:

Source: Author's Compilations

If we also assume an EBITDA margin of 37% from 2021 to 2031 and a tax rate of around 21%, the EBI after-tax would stand at $2.72 billion in 2031:

Source: Author's Compilations

MNST's changes in working capital are very conservative, and pretty much similar to those in the past. With capital expenditures close to 2.46% from 2021 to 2031, the FCF would grow from $1.21 billion in 2021 to $2.47 billion in 2031:

Source: Author's Compilations

Source: YCharts

MNST's competitors report a WACC of around 5.51% and 15.28%. Taking into account that MNST is an established business model, I felt conformable using a WACC of 7.8%:

Source: Author's Compilations And GuruFocus

I also took a look at the comparable multiples of other peers. They trade at 5x-24x. MNST operates in the energy drinks sector, which grows a bit faster than other beverage market segments. With this in mind, I believe that MNST may have a better EV/EBITDA margin than other competitors. In this case scenario, I used an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17x-x14x:

Source: YCharts

Putting everything together in a ten-years-DCF model, the net present value would be close to $28-$18 billion. The IRR would be close to 3%-5%, and the fair price would be close to $103-$121:

Source: Author's Compilations

Source: Author's Compilations

A Deterioration In Relationships With Bottlers And Negative Perception Of Energy Drinks Could Lead To A Stock Price Of $85-$100

In my view, MNST's most serious risk comes from a deterioration in the relationships with bottlers. Take into account that MNST relies on bottlers and other contract packers to produce its products. Any problem in that part of the production line could lead to a decline in sales. Besides, if the company has to negotiate contracts with bottlers, the free cash flow may decline significantly. Among other problems, I believe that the increase in the price of aluminum cans, costs of co-packing, or shortages of aluminum may be very problematic. Among the potential supply chains that management may face, MNST may have to increase its prices, or will see a significant decline in its free cash flows:

Source: YCharts

Under the previous conditions, I assumed sales growth of 5%, which would imply revenue of $7.8 billion in 2030-2031:

Source: Author's Compilations

With approximately the same EBITDA margin used in the previous case scenario, I increased the capital expenditures/sales ratio to 2.5%. I also increased the changes in accounts receivables to 1.5%. Finally, the free cash flow would be equal to $2 billion in 2031:

Source: Author's Compilations

If we assume a WACC of 10%, 14x EBITDA, 2021 market capitalization of $47 billion, and 2031 market capitalization of $45 billion, the IRR would remain close to 1.45%. The implied fair price would stand at $85. With an exit multiple of 17x, the IRR would increase to 3%, and the fair price would equal $100.

Source: Author's Compilations

Source: Author's Compilations

In the light of these results and the previous case scenario, I believe that the upside potential is larger than the downside risk. Notice that MNST is currently trading at $81-$99:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet: Plenty Of Cash In Hand

Management has sufficient liquidity to buy new brands, develop new products, and launch marketing campaigns in Europe or Asia. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported $1.71 billion in cash, $1.22 billion in short-term investments, and close to no financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

I also appreciate that the company reports $45 million in deferred revenue. It means that certain clients are ready to pay in advance for certain products:

Source: 10-Q

Risks From Inventory Management

I believe that the biggest risk could come from unsuccessful inventory management. If the company cannot anticipate the future demand for certain products, revenue may be lower than expected. Keep in mind that MNST may also suffer damage in the relationships with distributors. As a result, they may be willing to negotiate their agreements, and the FCF may fall:

We could damage our relationships with distributors and/or retailers, increase our distribution costs, and/or cause sales opportunities to be delayed or lost. In order to be able to deliver our products on a timely basis, we need to maintain adequate inventory levels of the desired products. If the inventory of our products held by our distributors and/or retailers is too high, they will not place orders for additional products, which could unfavorably impact our future sales and adversely affect our operating results. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

MNST has a significant amount of expertise accumulated and plenty of cash in hand. Management has sufficient resources to launch marketing campaigns and develop new brands. In my opinion, if MNST continues to successfully implement its marketing strategy, the fair price could be close to $121-$103. There are several risks coming from relationships with distributors and supply chain risks. With that, the current market price does not really represent MNST's future cash flow. I believe that the company is a buy.