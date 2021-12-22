JoeLena/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities (NYSE:DLY) price has been slipping over the last few months. However, the fund's share price has fallen further than the NAV price. That has resulted in the fund's discount growing to below its 1-year average.

Data by YCharts

This fund has a relatively short history, as it was only launched early in 2020. Since that time, the fund has provided steady monthly distributions to shareholders. Even further, the fund is positioned as a multisector bond fund. It can invest anywhere in the world and in just about any credit investment that one could think of. Some investors might be impressed that it is a DoubleLine fund in itself, with Jeffrey Gundlach behind the driver's wheel.

Part of the reason behind the slipping prices is the 10-Year Treasury has been putting pressure on the fund. As the 10-Year Treasury rises, this puts pressure on all other fixed-income investments. In the chart below, we can see that while the fund's NAV was relatively stable. The share price of the fund made sharp counter moves based on whatever the 10 Year was doing.

Data by YCharts

The lag between the share price and the NAV has made DLY an interesting candidate at this time. Additionally, the fund has released a new Annual Report, making it prime for an update.

(Source)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.78

Discount: 7.61%

Distribution Yield: 7.69%

Expense Ratio: 2.22% (including interest expense)

Leverage: 24.56%

Managed Assets: $1.266 billion)

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date February 25th, 2032)

DLY's investment objective is quite simple: "seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income." To achieve this, the fund will "invest in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities or other income-producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality."

This just translates into the fund being able to freely invest in just about anything it wants to in the credit space. That also includes anywhere around the globe. That's important to note because they have some of their portfolios in emerging markets.

The fund is quite a significant size, and they utilize leverage to potentially enhance returns. Leverage can increase risks, but overall they are using a rather modest amount of leverage compared to other fixed-income peers. It isn't uncommon to see leverage ratios of over 30%.

Since the fund was launched in 2020, it has the standard term structure with which closed-end funds are being launched. In this case, it was a 12-year term. They also include the common language for switching to perpetual as well, which is a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. If they have $200 million in assets after such a tender, they can switch to perpetual.

One final note, the fund's expense ratio comes to 2.22%. However, that includes leverage expenses. They don't provide the breakdown with this excluded. That can make it appear to be more expensive than some other peers. However, it is anticipated that the leverage can pay itself off - as long as they are outearning what they spend on the interest.

At this time, the average interest rate of the borrowings came to 1.21%. It's fairly reasonable to assume they are outearning this expense. On the other hand, since it is tied to one-month LIBOR plus a 1.10% spread when rates rise, this could put some pressure on the fund.

Performance - Reasonable Results

Since the fund's launch, the fund has been able to keep its NAV near its IPO price. That can be important for some investors, though it doesn't tell us the entire story. In this case, the fund launched at a $20 price and NAV. Today the NAV stands at $19.79. It only recently sank below its $20 original price tag.

That being said, the fund has still provided investors with a return. The reason is that a lot of a CEF's returns will come in the form of the distributions it pays out. DLY pays a monthly distribution and has paid out a total of $2.334 since its launch. Taking a look at the fund's total return since that period - which would assume the reinvestment of the distributions gives us the results below.

We will also include PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) for comparison. PFN is another multisector bond fund, though not directly comparable as they favor different sectors within the credit space.

Data by YCharts

I should also note that this is a chart of performance since DLY's inception. For the first few months, they would have still had the cash they were putting to work. They also wouldn't have been leveraged up yet, either. DLY also doesn't carry nearly as much leverage as PFN does. 24.56% for DLY and 37.05% for PFN.

DLY gets a bit more interesting because the recent declines have pushed the fund back into a deeper discount. I mention 'back' into a deeper discount because these are the same levels we saw from this fund in Q4 2020 to around Q1 2021.

Being that it is a newer fund, we don't have as much of a gauge, historically, to base this off of. That being said, it seems that the current discount of 7.61% discount is quite attractive. This level pushes it deeper than the last 1-year average of 4.26%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Appealing 7.69% Distribution Yield

The fund's current monthly payout works out to $0.1167 or a 7.69% distribution yield. On a NAV basis, that works out to 7.11%. This has been the same distribution they've maintained since their launch. Not that impressive, as they really hadn't had to navigate through any significant downturn aside from when it first launched. Except when it first launched, it benefited from the depressed prices at that time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund's net investment income [NII] rose quite substantially year-over-year. This is a result of being a fully reported period and having their portfolio firmly established. So the actual change in the NII from year to year doesn't have much meaning for DLY.

On the other hand, the lack of NII coverage is something to watch. For a fixed-income fund, we would ideally want to see NII coverage at over 100%.

(Source - Annual Report)

NII coverage here comes to 90.74%. We have seen NII coverage remain weak in other fixed-income funds across the board as well. Lower interest rates are having a negative impact on a lot of the debt that these funds can invest in.

Interestingly, PFN wasn't one of those with weak coverage. The fund's coverage as of July 31st, 2021, its last fiscal year-end, had NII coverage of 105%. PIMCO cut the distribution in that fund anyway. That was along with PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). That fund's distribution was also cut but was more deserving of a cut when coverage was at 84.5% when they reported.

For DLY, they were able to easily make up this shortfall with capital gains in their fund. Over the longer term, we would want to see less reliance on these gains.

The tax character of the distribution is going to be mostly ordinary income. This makes sense as interest income doesn't typically qualify for any tax-friendly rates in terms of taxes.

(Source - Annual Report)

DLY's Portfolio

Being a fixed-income fund, it is important to focus on the fund's duration at this point. If you expect interest rates to be raised wildly higher, you would want a fund with an incredibly low effective duration. On the other hand, if you believe rates will only rise moderately, then having the ultimate low duration isn't really necessary. For me, I want to be diversified across various durations and assets.

That being said, with DLY, you get a low duration of just 1.91 years. The average weighted life of the underlying holdings comes to 5.99 years. The maturity of the fund's portfolio plays a significant role in the fund's duration. Where DLY can lower its duration is through investing in floating rate instruments. Since they are invested in a broad spectrum of underlying holdings, some of their portfolios will have variable coupons and others fixed.

Here is the security type breakdown as of September 30th, 2021.

(Source - Annual Report)

The bank loans and CLOs are primarily floating rates. Even a lot of the CMBS in the fund's portfolio is variable.

The fund also mentions that it can hedge through various derivatives. I don't see any such derivatives listed with the latest report that would indicate it is hedged in that manner. Here are some more details on what the portfolio can do in terms of hedging:

The Fund may take positions in various foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, including by actual holdings of those currencies and through forward, futures, swap, and option contracts with respect to foreign currencies, for hedging, or as a substitute for actual purchases or sales of the currencies in question; the Fund may also invest without limit in investments denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, including the local currencies of emerging markets. The Fund may (but is not required to) attempt to hedge some of its exposure to foreign currencies in order to reduce the risk of loss due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.

The largest sector for the fund comes from the CMBS holdings. Data is as of October 31st, 2021.

(Source - Fund Website)

This has been fairly consistent in terms of the weightings of the fund. With our last update, the data was as of February 28th, 2021. We see almost identical breakdowns of CMBS being 22.62% at that time, with high yield at 20.99%, MBS at 17.55% and emerging markets at 16.27%. That is despite the fund reporting a 44% portfolio turnover rate. While they were buying and selling, they seemed to have stayed relatively consistent.

The credit quality of the portfolio is quite firmly in the junk category. This isn't unsurprising as that's one of the only places to find some yield left for investors. That is also consistent with the fund's policy of investing in "investments of any credit quality."

(Source - Fund Website)

Finally, taking a look at the fund's latest Fact Sheet, we can see the top ten holdings for DLY. This data was as of the end of September 2021.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

I think the important point to note here is the fund's diversification. CEFConnect shows there are 484 holdings in the fund. With the top ten only representing 12.26% - that should mean no one position in the portfolio can play an overly prominent role in the fund.

The largest position here is STACR 2020-HQA2 B2 at 2.46%. The next largest position is nearly half of that allocation. The name of the positions sounds like some sort of code that is probably more meaningful to investors who are much more familiar with fixed-income instruments. This is why I rely on managers such as DoubleLine and PIMCO to manage my fixed-income exposure. I have less knowledge and less exposure in this area.

Going back to the fund's largest position, the Annual Report can provide some more details. It is an agency mortgage-backed obligation issued by Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). FMCC trades OTC and therefore has unique risks. It currently pays quite a high rate, which is interesting to see. It is also an example of one of their floating rate investments.

(Source - Annual Report, highlights from author)

Conclusion

DLY's valuation has been going in favor of buyers due to changes in the 10-Year Treasury. As rates are set to rise, DLY's price could become even more erratic. That being said, we can see the fund's NAV hadn't moved as much. That is often the case with CEFs, as investors overreact, pushing prices one way or another. Sometimes this is to the benefit of investors as well.

The fund's latest report shows us that DLY's distribution coverage is lacking. However, they made up for the shortfall with capital gains. Going forward, we can see there will be pressures on some of those gains, which are once again tied to rates. Higher rates mean lower prices for existing debt. Ideally, we'd like to see that coverage rise to provide a more sustainable distribution. Since they have floating rate securities in their portfolio, higher interest rates could also benefit the fund's income. So higher rates aren't all bad news for DLY.