Practical investors usually learn their problem is finding enough outstanding investments, rather than choosing among too many. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)
Of countless companies that researched over the years, I distilled my findings to feature only the highest quality operators. Whenever you see me reiterating a certain investment thesis, you should give it serious consideration. In other words, I only repeat investment prospects that have the best chances of delivering you good profitability. Now, that does not mean those stocks are guaranteed winners. No one can guarantee an investment. Like what Warren Buffett said, whenever someone promises you a guaranteed investment, you should immediately tell them, "No."
That being said, I'd like to reshare with you my investing thesis in BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). This is a company that I strongly believe will do well for you in the coming years. Notably, BioLife grows by leveraging the robust industry tailwind of the cell-based therapy niche. More importantly, it employs the powerful growth by merger and acquisition (M/A) strategy. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of BioLife and provide my expectations for this stellar growth stock.
Figure 1: BioLife chart (Source: StockCharts)
As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. I noted in the prior research,
Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, BioLife is a premier supplier of bioproduction products and a logistics service provider to the cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma sector. As cell-based therapy growing increasingly mainstream, you can anticipate that BioLife is positioned for robust growth.
Figure 2: Logistic and service pipeline (Source: BioLife)
From the figure below, you can see that BioLife services its clients throughout the whole process, from source collection to manufacturing and dose preparation. The company executes its various operations via storage and transport containers.
Figure 3: Customer workflow (Source: BioLife)
As BioLife is building a solid reputation for itself, it makes sense that its customer base is rapidly expanding. Looking at the picture below, you can appreciate that notable customers like Kite Pharma and bluebirdbio (BLUE) are also being serviced by BioLife's competitor, i.e., CryoPort (CYRX).
Don't be alarmed. That simply tells you the demand for this market is extremely strong. After all, a company like bluebird needs to engage multiple providers. And as BioLife is fulfilling this demand, I believe its businesses will continue to flourish.
Figure 4: Notable clients (Source: BioLife)
As you can imagine, the demand for logistics service providers in the cell-based therapy industry is growing robustly. As such, you can expect BioLife to continue enjoying this industry tailwind. So as long as this niche is growing, you can expect the market for BioLife to expand larger by the day.
Notably, it is estimated that the cold-chain packaging, lab freezers, and biopreservation media/equipment markets will grow to $5B by 2024, $4B by 2025, and $5B in 2025, respectively. Obviously, the larger the market the better a company's chances of banking a profit. That is to say, the market size drives the business volume for your investment.
Figure 5: Estimated market size (Source: BioLife)
Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.
As follows, BioLife procured $29.2M compared to $10.8M for the same period a year prior. As such, this represents a 200% year-over-year (YOY) growth. Of the total revenue, the bulk comes from product sales. Here, you can see that revenues are being ramped up aggressively. For fiscal 2021, the company projects a 125% annual growth at the lower end of the $108M estimate. Of that figure, I believe that's a reasonable projection.
Figure 6: Projected top-line growth (Source: BioLife)
That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods were $3.2M and $1.7M. I view the 88.2% R&D increase positively. The capital invested today can turn into billions of dollars in profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.
Additionally, there were $79K ($0.00 per share) net income compared to $1.1M ($0.04 per share) net losses for the same comparison. It's promising to see a young company transition to profitability. And, it signals competent management that is adept at execution.
Figure 7: Key financial metrics (Source: BioLife)
About the balance sheet, there were $75.2M in cash and equivalents. Against the $44.9M in quarterly OpEx, there is adequate capital to fund operations for roughly half a year.
Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the biggest for BioLife is whether the company can maintain its growth trajectory. That is to say, the main concern for BioLife is if the company can generate additional top-line (revenue) through strategic M/A. There is a risk that a buyout won't deliver synergistic results. That aside, BioLife can grow aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.
In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on BioLife with a five out of five stars rating. After multiple years of ramping up top-line growth, BioLife is exhibiting signs of a company transitioning into profitability. As you saw from the analysis above, the company already generated net earnings. Despite a small net income, it foretells a smooth transition into a profitable operation.
As the biotech industry increasingly focuses on cell-based therapies, you can expect BioLife to continue generating triple digits top-line growth. I don't see this company slowing down any time soon. As BioLife is carving a leadership position in the $14B logistics market for cell-based therapy, I anticipate that the share price will rise multiple folds in the coming years.
Thanks for reading! To read the full article, CLICK HERE. To get the latest articles, please hit the orange “Follow” button on top.
Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing.
Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription.
Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable.
Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium.
Click here for a FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Founded by Dr. Harvey Tran MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaboration with other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing LLC (“IBI) is a growing community of experts and everyday investors who help one another to invest better.
We bring to you a NEW investment philosophy called “Integrated BioSci Investing.” It's a distillation of value/growth investing wisdom from gurus such as Warren Buffett, Buffet's mentors (Ben Graham and Phil Fischer), and Sir John Templeton that are adapted specifically for biotech stocks.
IBI's analytical research is powered by the integration of (medical, scientific, and market) expertise to deliver unprecedented accuracy in clinical trial forecasting that, in and of itself, is one of the requisites to finding alpha bioscience investment.
Ultimately, our tireless due diligence and the wisdom of IBI members translate into strong returns for you. To name a couple of winners, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), CryoPort (CYRX), and Guardant Health (GH), correspondingly delivered 679.1%, 778.3%, and +435.9% for our subscribers."
As an IBI member, you’ll enjoy the following EXCLUSIVE benefits: daily real-time research articles that are comprehensive and more in-depth than free research articles; access to the chat room with many experts and everyday investors for you to ask your questions live about your favorite stocks (you’re expected to get an answer no later than 24 hours); ability to view our high performing portfolios and their pertinent updates; consulting on strategies to help you set up your own portfolios; Our best ideas and their updates via a research article or chat; potential to have research featured on your favorite companies; ability to reach Dr. Tran via phone call or Skype as you wish.
CLICK the orange FOLLOW button to receive the FREE real-time alerts on our articles and blogs.
CONNECT with Dr. Tran through his LinkedTree https://linktr.ee/DrHarveyTran
READ more on www.drtranbiosci.com (and make sure to register for our mailing list).
LEARN about Dr. Tran’s background in an in-depth article by following this link. http://www.drtranbiosci.com/p/dr-tran.html
"Stellar therapeutics for patients. Differentiated intelligence for investors. Premium valuations for firms."
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I'm not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I'm also NOT responsible for the action of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized. That aside, I'm not giving you professional medical advice. Before embarking on any health-changing behavior, make sure you consult with your own doctor.