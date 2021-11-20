Brankospejs/iStock via Getty Images

Practical investors usually learn their problem is finding enough outstanding investments, rather than choosing among too many. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

Of countless companies that researched over the years, I distilled my findings to feature only the highest quality operators. Whenever you see me reiterating a certain investment thesis, you should give it serious consideration. In other words, I only repeat investment prospects that have the best chances of delivering you good profitability. Now, that does not mean those stocks are guaranteed winners. No one can guarantee an investment. Like what Warren Buffett said, whenever someone promises you a guaranteed investment, you should immediately tell them, "No."

That being said, I'd like to reshare with you my investing thesis in BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). This is a company that I strongly believe will do well for you in the coming years. Notably, BioLife grows by leveraging the robust industry tailwind of the cell-based therapy niche. More importantly, it employs the powerful growth by merger and acquisition (M/A) strategy. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of BioLife and provide my expectations for this stellar growth stock.

Figure 1: BioLife chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. I noted in the prior research,

Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, BioLife is a premier supplier of bioproduction products and a logistics service provider to the cell therapy, gene therapy, and biopharma sector. As cell-based therapy growing increasingly mainstream, you can anticipate that BioLife is positioned for robust growth.

Figure 2: Logistic and service pipeline (Source: BioLife)

Business Approach

From the figure below, you can see that BioLife services its clients throughout the whole process, from source collection to manufacturing and dose preparation. The company executes its various operations via storage and transport containers.

Figure 3: Customer workflow (Source: BioLife)

Notable Clients

As BioLife is building a solid reputation for itself, it makes sense that its customer base is rapidly expanding. Looking at the picture below, you can appreciate that notable customers like Kite Pharma and bluebirdbio (BLUE) are also being serviced by BioLife's competitor, i.e., CryoPort (CYRX).

Don't be alarmed. That simply tells you the demand for this market is extremely strong. After all, a company like bluebird needs to engage multiple providers. And as BioLife is fulfilling this demand, I believe its businesses will continue to flourish.

Figure 4: Notable clients (Source: BioLife)

Capturing A Vast Market

As you can imagine, the demand for logistics service providers in the cell-based therapy industry is growing robustly. As such, you can expect BioLife to continue enjoying this industry tailwind. So as long as this niche is growing, you can expect the market for BioLife to expand larger by the day.

Notably, it is estimated that the cold-chain packaging, lab freezers, and biopreservation media/equipment markets will grow to $5B by 2024, $4B by 2025, and $5B in 2025, respectively. Obviously, the larger the market the better a company's chances of banking a profit. That is to say, the market size drives the business volume for your investment.

Figure 5: Estimated market size (Source: BioLife)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, BioLife procured $29.2M compared to $10.8M for the same period a year prior. As such, this represents a 200% year-over-year (YOY) growth. Of the total revenue, the bulk comes from product sales. Here, you can see that revenues are being ramped up aggressively. For fiscal 2021, the company projects a 125% annual growth at the lower end of the $108M estimate. Of that figure, I believe that's a reasonable projection.

Figure 6: Projected top-line growth (Source: BioLife)

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods were $3.2M and $1.7M. I view the 88.2% R&D increase positively. The capital invested today can turn into billions of dollars in profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $79K ($0.00 per share) net income compared to $1.1M ($0.04 per share) net losses for the same comparison. It's promising to see a young company transition to profitability. And, it signals competent management that is adept at execution.

Figure 7: Key financial metrics (Source: BioLife)

About the balance sheet, there were $75.2M in cash and equivalents. Against the $44.9M in quarterly OpEx, there is adequate capital to fund operations for roughly half a year.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the biggest for BioLife is whether the company can maintain its growth trajectory. That is to say, the main concern for BioLife is if the company can generate additional top-line (revenue) through strategic M/A. There is a risk that a buyout won't deliver synergistic results. That aside, BioLife can grow aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on BioLife with a five out of five stars rating. After multiple years of ramping up top-line growth, BioLife is exhibiting signs of a company transitioning into profitability. As you saw from the analysis above, the company already generated net earnings. Despite a small net income, it foretells a smooth transition into a profitable operation.

As the biotech industry increasingly focuses on cell-based therapies, you can expect BioLife to continue generating triple digits top-line growth. I don't see this company slowing down any time soon. As BioLife is carving a leadership position in the $14B logistics market for cell-based therapy, I anticipate that the share price will rise multiple folds in the coming years.