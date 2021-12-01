OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

Bearish operating news keeps flowing at Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The R&D chief has resigned, the company announced it will lay off 1,000 employees, and a minor restructuring has begun. Mainly the problems are a result of the botched rollout of its first-to-market and incredibly controversial Alzheimer drug approved in June. If you want an excellent recap of the ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) injection drama, including links to FDA meetings, I recommend another Seeking Alpha article here written by Keith Williams.

From all appearances, the number of prescriptions filled for Aduhelm has been well below forecast. Enough so, that the company this week announced a 50% cut in the price charged to consumers and insurance companies. The yearly cost of the maintenance dose (10 mg/kg) in America was slashed to $28,200 per patient. Biogen is now projecting roughly 50,000 patients will be prescribed the medicine in 2022.

Given all the rotten news from the company, its stock quote should be in full collapse mode. Yes and no. It already has discounted tons of bad press and lowered analyst expectations from the potentially groundbreaking Alzheimer drug with its stock price collapse since June's approval. Yet, the share price has actually been drifting higher of late, even with Wall Street generally turning lower during December.

When all is said and done, Biogen's recent $235 stock quote has nearly been cut in half since June's FDA decision on Aduhelm and is approaching an 8-year low level. In other words, investors have completely erased any future value derived from Aduhelm, writing off the drug as if it was never approved. What if this pessimism proves premature, as the FDA's preliminary approval has given Biogen nine years to prove its effectiveness/utility/safety in new larger research efforts? Plus, the rest of the company and pipeline is actually worth something.

Patented Drug Development

To be honest, the pipeline of drugs under development, and potential for new medicine approvals replacing older inventions falling off patent protection, is quite extensive. A review of this R&D effort is highlighted below, taken from Biogen's September Investor Presentation.

The company spent $4 billion on research & development last year, a good 37% of fiscal 2020 sales of $10.7 billion. Few other big pharma names are spending as much on the future, as a percentage of revenue. The industry norm is in the 15% to 20% range currently.

Low Valuation

Investor sentiment on Biogen has reached an amazingly low level, with Aduhelm's weak rollout now creating suspicions about the whole pipeline. I believe such pessimism is becoming quite misplaced.

If 2021-22 proves the bottom in sales and earnings, as forecast by analyst consensus, Biogen may be a real bargain around $235 a share. On a 10-year lookback, price to trailing cash flow and free cash flow are in a slightly lower than normal position. Reviewing price to sales and book value, Biogen is incredibly cheap today. Both are trading around decade lows.

In fact, price to sales is the lowest of the big pharma/biotech group outlined below. With a median average of 4.9x sales, Biogen's 3.2x multiple stands out. If sales growth surprises on the upside next year, a $300 to $350 price may be more reasonable in 12 months.

Analysts are projecting sales expansion of 5% to 10% annually after 2022. What if this forecast proves overly conservative and 10%+ gains are around the corner? Under this optimistic scenario, a run back toward $400 a share could be in the offing by 2023.

Plus, operating earnings are still running high, producing an industry-low P/E under 13x 2021-22 estimates. What if the 1-year forward P/E is actually closer to 10x by 2023?

More good news, even after extra charges in 2021 are considered, the trailing P/E is selling at a sizable discount to the S&P 500 ratio of 27x. And, if the U.S. economy stalls in 2022-23, keeping stock market P/Es high while Biogen's numbers beat expectations, a forward P/E of 10-11x would be a dramatic discount to a 25x multiple on blue chips generally.

Technical Trading Setup

Against the big pharma and biotech peer group, or the S&P 500, Biogen has been a dismal performer for investors the last 1-year and 3-year periods. Below are charts of total returns, including dividends. Biogen does not pay out a regular cash distribution currently.

Catching my attention lately on the charts is the deep oversold momentum condition at the early December bottom. The 14-day Relative Strength and Money Flow Index readings in combination with the high Average Directional Index score (boxed in red) have not been this extreme in many years. My view is a selling exhaustion point has been reached, with any further declines somewhat limited to arbitrage with a stock market decline and minor momentum trend hangovers from the steep sell-off. In another month or two, I expect a turnaround in price with nice gains to follow the rest of 2022.

Final Thoughts

I rate Biogen a Buy today, with the possibility of a Strong Buy situation appearing on weakness back to $200 a share. The continuation of Wall Street's December correction into January or February may keep some downward momentum pressure on shares, but this outlook is not guaranteed. If you are interested in acquiring a stake, a cost-average approach for the next several months may be the best method to create a position, while reducing short-term risk.

The biggest negative for Biogen shareholders is the company does not pay a dividend, like other major pharmaceutical businesses. Management's philosophy has been to focus on growing sales and earnings "per share" with financial engineering buybacks. The thinking is a higher stock price (and a reduction in owner counts) taxed at a lower capital gains rate is a better idea than sending out dividend checks taxed as regular income for shareholders. Excess cash flow has been used to buy back shares over the years, which has increased leverage for remaining owners, without adding debt. Over $23 billion has been spent (returned to owners) on share repurchases over the last decade.

In the end, a flat stock quote for eight years means total returns have failed to keep up with industry averages, absent any cash dividends paid. My view is the worst underperformance from Biogen is now past for investors. The pipeline is stronger than Wall Street is giving credit, actual results are being discounted on the low end of the industry spectrum, and the Alzheimer drug Aduhelm could surprise on the upside. My forecast is Biogen will beat projections starting next year, and the stock price may rebound into a range closer to $300 in 9-12 months.

What could go wrong? As with any drug company, changing government regulation and the potential for Medicare mandated pricing are perhaps the biggest operating risks going forward. Lawsuits over patents and drug reactions are present every day. Macroeconomic risks from a recession and/or stock market crash could also keep the stock price in check around $200 another year. The lack of a regular dividend also adds to price volatility vs. leading big pharma names.

For a truly bullish reset of the stock, starting a 2% or 3% annual dividend, on top of better acceptance by the medical community/consumers for Aduhelm would be the immediate news events to turn Wall Street's bearishness around. Another point to ponder, over three decades of trading I have witnessed many pharma businesses with strong pipelines and low valuations become takeover/merger candidates. Biogen could be a $300+ stock overnight with a combination bid by a bigger fish.

The corporation held $7 billion in cash and current assets at the end of September, with a tangible book value of $16 per share. Total net liabilities (minus cash and current assets) could theoretically be paid off with two years of operating cash flow, far beneath the 5-year net zero liability payoff ratio for the typical S&P 500 business. I rank the balance sheet with an "A" grade.

Biogen is currently on my buy list to accumulate over time. It would be a small position in a diversified long/short portfolio. If you do not employ shorts or market hedges, considering a 10% or 20% stop-loss level makes sense on your purchase price. One scenario running through my mind is a 15% to 20% correction in the S&P 500 could soon pull Biogen back to $200 (or slightly lower), before a significant price turnaround appears. If you get stopped out with a 10% loss, at the same time as the S&P 500 declines 15%, replacing the position (or adjusted the stop price lower) may prove a reasonable/profitable long-term decision.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.