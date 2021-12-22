Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

I often hear complaints from friends that the stock market is too expensive with the S&P 500 (SPY) hovering near all-time highs, despite some recent pressures. It’s important to bear in mind, however, that it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, and I’ve never found a time when there were no bargains to be had.

This brings me to Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which has seen material share price weakness in recent months. In this article, I highlight why I see the selling as being overdone what makes Comcast a compelling value opportunity at the moment, so let’s get started.

Comcast Is An Irresistible Bargain, Here’s Why

Comcast is a global media and technology company that provides broadband and streaming services to 57 million customers across the U.S. and Europe. Its broadband, wireless, and video services include Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky Brands, and its media empire includes Universal, Sky Studios, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock streaming.

Comcast has seen material share price weakness in recent months, falling from the $61-level achieved in September to just $48.90 at present. As seen below, CMCSA is currently on its third leg down, and has seen support at the $48 level.

(Source: StockCharts)

Whether the recent support represents a potential ‘dead cat bounce’ remains to be seen. However, what I do know is that CMCSA appears to be too cheap considering its strong operating fundamentals. Notably, Comcast has managed its NBC Universal acquisition very well, more than doubling its cash flow from 2011 (time of acquisition) to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has continued to aggressively spend on content.

More recently, Comcast has demonstrated strong top-line revenue growth of 19% YoY in the third quarter to $30.3B, beating analyst expectations by $430M, and Q3 adjusted EPS grew by 33% YoY to $0.87, beating analyst expectations by $0.12.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

These strong results were driven by 255K and 300K net customer additions to the cable and broadband business segments, respectively, and by a strong recovery to the Universal Studios Theme Park business, which delivered the most profitable quarter since the first quarter of last year.

Notably, CMCSA comes with significant advantages of scale, given its large-scale infrastructure deployments. This leads to incrementally higher margins with every new customer addition.

The benefits from scale have helped Comcast to earn an A+ grade for profitability. CMCSA generates sector-leading margins, with Gross, EBITDA, and Net Income margins of 67%, 29%, and 13%, all of which sit well above the sector median, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

CMCSA also continued its strong track record of shareholder returns, returning $2.7B in capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($1.5B) and dividends ($1.2B) during the third quarter.

Looking forward, I see Comcast benefiting from a re-aggregation of customers back towards an all-in-one setting. That’s because the streaming segment has become rather fragmented with too many choices as every television studio has seemingly entered the fray. This is perhaps best embodied by CMCSA’s recent launch of XClass TV, which integrates multiple platforms, including Xfinity, Charter, and other entertainment apps into one platform setting.

In addition, Morningstar sees continued momentum around Comcast’s well-positioned broadband business, as noted below in its recent analyst report:

"Comcast’s cable business has steadily gained broadband market share over its primary competitors, phone companies like AT&T and Verizon, as high-quality Internet access has become a staple utility in more households. We estimate the firm has increased broadband market share in the areas it serves to about 66% from about 58% five years ago and 52% a decade prior. While that share shift may seem modest, it implies that Comcast’s customer base in a given area is now more than 60% larger on average than its rivals’. With a network that can be upgraded at modest incremental cost, we expect Internet Comcast will remain the dominant provider in many parts of the country and compete well in areas where the phone companies are building fiber. The high margins on Internet access should offset the decline in the traditional television business, where margins have plunged in recent years." - Morningstar

Meanwhile, Comcast maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet with a safe net debt to EBITA ratio of 2.7x (down from 3.1x and 3.3x in 2019 and 2020). While the 2.1% dividend rate is low compared to telecom companies such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), it does come with a low payout ratio of just 31% and a 5-year dividend CAGR.

Risks to Comcast include management’s recent guidance for slowing broadband additions. Longer-term, the proliferation of 5G may lead customers to switch to the major telecoms for home internet. Lastly, Comcast’s 2018 acquisition of British broadcaster Sky exposes it to risks around the traditional television model as opposed to online alternatives.

I see value in CMCSA considering all of the above, at the current price of $48.90, with a forward PE of just 15.3x, sitting well below its normal PE of 18.3 over the past decade, as seen below.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Very Bullish rating, and Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $64. This implies a potential one-year 33% total return including dividends.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Comcast has a moat-worthy and diversified business around broadband, wireless, media, and theme parks. It’s executing very well in the current environment, and could benefit from a re-aggregation of customers back into an all-in-one media setting.

Meanwhile, CMCSA maintains industry-leading margins and pays a well-covered and growing dividend. I find CMCSA to be rather cheap after the material drop in share price over the past three months. CMCSA is a Buy for potentially strong total returns.