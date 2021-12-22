Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) went public in August 2020, raising $216 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $24.00 per share.

The firm provides a SaaS platform that enables merchants to incorporate various ecommerce and related functionalities to create online stores.

My outlook for BIGC is Bullish at around $38.40 per share due to low current valuation, strong growth metrics and lower-trending operating losses.

Company

Austin, Texas-based BigCommerce was founded to develop e-commerce software delivered as a SaaS platform for online retailers.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Chairman Mr. Brent Bellm, who has been with the firm since June 2015 and was previously President and COO of HomeAway, a vacation rental online marketplace.

The firm has developed a robust partner program for both Agency partners and Technology partners.

The firm's primary uses cases include:

Headless Commerce

B2B

Wholesale

Multi-Channel

International

Industries the company’s software serves include:

Apparel & Fashion

Health & Beauty

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Automotive

The firm originally launched with a focus on the SMB market, with a self-serve website-based service.

Since then, the firm has transitioned to a much wider approach, expanding its focus to include larger enterprises.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for e-commerce software was valued at $6.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in e-commerce capabilities to assist enterprises in automating core business functions while increasing the leverage firms have as consumers increasingly adopt online shopping for goods and services.

Also, firms that utilize APIs (Application Programming Interface) enable companies to employ low code solutions to quickly modernize their existing systems.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Magento

Salesforce (CRM)

Shopify (SHOP)

WooCommerce

Numerous smaller platforms

BIGC’s Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has grown at a similar trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating loss by quarter has fluctuated but trended closer to operating breakeven:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have varied and produced a poor result in Q3 2021:

In the past 12 months, BIGC’s stock price has dropped 40.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 26.5 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For BigCommerce

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,590,000,000 Enterprise Value $253,000,000 Price / Sales 13.60 Enterprise Value / Sales 12.77 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -52.72 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$9,310,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 41.25% Earnings Per Share -$0.80

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to BIGC would be Shopify (SHOP); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Shopify (SHOP) BigCommerce (BIGC) Variance Price / Sales 40.28 13.60 -66.2% Enterprise Value / Sales 36.73 12.77 -65.2% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 299.42 -52.72 -117.6% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $522,550,000 -$9,310,000 -101.8% Revenue Growth Rate 71.3% 41.3% -42.2%

Commentary On BigCommerce

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the results from its July 2021 Feedonomics acquisition, with strong growth in its ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of 61% over the same period in 2020.

BIGC acquired Feedonomics’ assets for $145 million in upfront and contingent consideration in order to bring in-house its product feed optimization for online merchant selling plans through third-party websites and services.

As an example, BIGC also announced an integration and partnership with TikTok, adding a potentially large and impactful channel for its clients.

Additionally, management is continuing to localize its platform in various European countries, speeding up merchant adoption and launching efforts.

As to its financial results, topline revenue grew by 49% year-over-year, with EMEA revenue producing an increase of 68% and APAC 55%.

Also, organic enterprise QoQ growth was about 3x that of seven quarters prior, indicating increasing enterprise uptake.

Non-GAAP gross margin rose 80 basis points and operating costs were likely impacted by a tight labor market affecting SG&A costs although R&D costs dropped to 25% of revenue versus 29% a year earlier.

Looking ahead, management continues to focus on hiring for its international segments while scaling in North America. Forward revenue guidance was around 42% growth for full-year 2021 and ‘since the IPO, we’ve accelerated revenue growth from the low-20% range to the high-40% range quarter while materially improving operating leverage.’

Notably, the company issued convertible senior notes ‘for $345 million at a coupon of 0.25% and a conversion premium of 37.5% or effectively a conversion price of $73.11 per share.’

Management used some of the note proceeds to enter into private cap call instruments which have the effect of increasing the conversion price to $106.34 per share, which reduces the potential dilution to existing common shareholders in the event of a conversion.

Regarding valuation, compared to industry leader Shopify, BIGC is currently being valued at a significant discount, which isn’t surprising given SHOP’s higher topline revenue growth rate, profitability and free cash flow.

SaaS company stocks have been in the middle of yet another valuation correction in recent weeks.

BIGC appears to be part of the overall correction, with the stock dropping precipitously from around $63 in early November to $38 now.

Recent SaaS valuation corrections have tended to be short and sharp, so my guess is that the current correction has mostly run its course.

At an EV/Revenue multiple of around 12.8x with 49% topline revenue growth and operating losses trending closer to breakeven, BIGC may be undervalued by the wider stock market at this juncture.

My outlook for BIGC is Bullish at around $38.40 per share due to low current valuation, strong growth metrics and lower-trending operating losses.