industryview/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and their high distribution yield of 6.06%, the focus was upon their financial position and in particular, their leverage that is way higher than it seems, as my previous article discussed. Following their subsequently released financial results, it seems timely to provide a follow-up analysis that focuses upon their cash flow performance as well as the outlook for their key priorities that should see higher distributions in 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference

After seeing their operating cash flow weighed down significantly during the first half of 2021 due to working capital movements that should be temporary, at least in theory, it finally started catching up to its underlying performance during the third quarter. Whilst their operating cash flow of $255m during the first nine months of 2021 is still down massively year-on-year versus their result of $791m during the first nine months of 2020, it nevertheless marks an improvement versus the mere $68m that they generated during the first half of 2021.

If removing these temporary working capital movements, their underlying operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 was $750m and thus almost identical to their equivalent result of $760m during 2020. This marks an improvement versus the 8.15% year-on-year decrease they saw during the first half of 2021 as they recover from the one-off impacts of the Texas Winter Storm during the first quarter that weighed down their results at the start of the year, as per my previously linked article. Despite being positive, it nevertheless remains odd that this working capital build has not yet reversed given their usually smooth operating cash flow and thus this will be important to see during the fourth quarter of 2021, especially since the largest portion is $325m relating to "other assets and liabilities". This remains a wait-and-see aspect to review in the coming months once their full-year results for 2021 are released and thus in the meantime, their key priorities and resulting outlook for 2022 are far more important, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: DCP Midstream Third Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation.

It can be seen that apart from their usual "operational excellence' and "sustainability" priorities for 2022, their capital allocation strategy sees deleveraging that creates "optionality" for their excess free cash flow after distribution payments. Upon reviewing their conference call, this "optionality" appears to foretell higher distributions on the horizon, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We can continue to invest in the most important areas in our company from a G&P point. If you like the Permian, like the DJ, you can raise the distribution. You can do buybacks. I think any option or a combination of those is going to create additional value for unitholders. And I think we're going to be in a great place in the second half of 2022 to execute on any or all of those options."

-DCP Midstream Q3 2021 Conference Call.

Whilst not a firm commitment, management clearly appears to be flagging the potential for higher distributions and unit buybacks in the second half of 2022 once they reach their leverage ratio target of 3.50. If not for their very large working capital build, they would have generated $638m of free cash flow during the first nine months of 2021 against their $244m and thus providing very strong coverage of 261.48% that easily leaves scope for higher distributions in 2022, depending upon their yet-to-be-announced capital expenditure and unit buybacks. Despite having ample free cash flow to fund higher distribution payments, this appeal is diminished by their financial position that sees risks persisting.

Image Source: Author.

Thanks to their operating cash flow starting to catch up during the third quarter of 2021, their net debt finally started decreasing to now sit at $5.677b and thus down slightly versus its previous level of $5.737b at the end of the second quarter. Despite representing an improvement, it nevertheless still remains slightly above their net debt of $5.572b at the end of 2020 and when combined with their still almost non-existent cash balance of only $3m, their capital structure is essentially unchanged and thus by extension, their leverage and liquidity are also essentially unchanged. This makes these rather redundant to reassess in detail, especially since they were the focus of my previously linked article and thus if any new readers are interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article.

The two relevant graphs are still included below to provide context, which shows that their leverage remains within the very high territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 5.68 and net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.14 both exceeding the applicable threshold of 5.01. Whilst management targets a leverage ratio of only 3.50 during the second half of 2022 before potentially increasing their distributions, this ignores a material portion of their debt and other issues stemming from their preferred equity that my previously linked article explained, and thus as a result, it does not provide an accurate view of their true financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Despite the exciting outlook to see higher distributions within the next twelve months, sadly their leverage remains higher than it seems on the surface and thus it diminishes the appeal. I still believe that a bearish rating is appropriate following this analysis despite the outlook for higher distributions because their unit price remains near the intrinsic value that my other article estimated even under a bullish scenario that encompassed optimistic growth assumptions, thereby weighing the risks towards the downside.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DCP Midstream's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.