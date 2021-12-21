Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) might have developed the ultimate productivity solution, allowing anyone to create a seamless digital robot to automate repetitive tasks regardless of their technical expertise. It is the platform everyone secretly wanted, connecting all apps, system functions, and websites to offer an easy-to-use productivity tool, unlocking the value of personal computers. Despite superior product offering, prominent addressable market, and growth potential, share price multiples are only marginally above average. The recent share pullback provides an attractive entry point, rendering PATH one of the top 2022 investment ideas.

Stock Performance

On the first trading day, PATH shares closed at $69 per share, valuing the software vendor at $35 billion. Since then, the company has shed 40% of its value. PATH price movement mirrors that of other popular tech companies going public. Meta "Facebook" (FB) depreciated 50% in the first few months of trading before reversing the trend after trading sideways for some time. Similarly did Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP), Pinterest (PINS), and Alibaba (BABA). Keeping focused on relative valuation is paramount to resist the temptation of following a bearish herd and risk missing out on what I believe is an attractive risk/reward investment.

Valuation

The narrative surrounding PATH revolves around its declining growth rates, suppressing share performance. One of the reasons is that PATH lacks diversification, relying on a single product. If it fails to meet expectations, or if competitive dynamics change, the results will be detrimental. However, the company succeeded in becoming the #1 Robotic Business Automation "RBA" company quickly. This go-to-market position partially offsets product concentration risks. Moreover, PATH has enough capital to invest in new product development projects with its strong balance sheet.

PATH's investment idea rests on its potential long-term revenue and, by proxy, its relative valuation metrics, including PE, PEG, and P/S, which admittingly are currently high. Thus, comparing the company's 1y - 2y price multiples forecasts doesn't help much. We know that PATH's market is enormous, given peers' operations, earnings, and market forecasts.

For PATH to gain a PE ratio comparable to its "relatively mature" peers, such as Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE), it must increase its revenue to $6 billion - assuming net margin similar to the industry average of 7% and a total shares outstanding of 443 million. The company's TTM revenue of $810 million is a bit far from the "mature" valuation state, unriddling the investor's community's fixation on fast growth. However, I believe that the company's valuation ratio will fluctuate with market conditions and sentiment, creating price-multiple volatility alongside a steady revenue growth.

It is not uncommon for a growing IT company to trade at high multiples. Despite having a more robust market compared to DocuSign (DOCU) and Zoom (ZM), PATH's market cap is 30% and 66% less than these companies, respectively. Despite having similar revenue, it trades at half the price of Datadog (DDOG). Its EV/Sales lies at the upper bound of its peers, but clearly within range, and much less than some outliers such as and Trade Desk (TTD), DDOG, and Atlassian (TEAM), which have an EV/Sales of 148x, 59x, and 39x, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Trends and Macro-dynamics

The pandemic changed how corporations conduct business, leading to a spike in capital expenditures on digital infrastructure. The rapid revenue growth of IT companies offering business process automation solution "BPA" mirrors this trend. This accommodative industry trend, combined with the sector's subscription-based pricing models and consumer loyalty, creates high-quality, recurring revenue, supporting PATH's value.

PATH's unique business offerings also contribute to its attractiveness as an investment. Its platform doesn't compete with existing business automation apps, rather, it derives its value from them. The more BPA apps, the higher the value of its platform as a connector/canvas for users to automate their work using these different programs.

For example, while Salesforce and Oracle (ORCL) compete in the Customer Relationship Management space, PATH's platform incorporates either. Its competitive edge is unbeatable because the users create the robotic business process. Until these companies enter the Robotic Process Automation "RPA," there is no way to beat that.

Businesses across all industries will continue to seek ways to automate their back offices, not only to gain a competitive edge from higher margins but also because of macroeconomic factors around labor shortages. Workers are demanding higher wages and are more willing to walk away from a job than before. The greying population also contributes to these dynamics, increasing the need for automation solutions.

Financial Position

The software business is scalable and high-margined. Engineers only have to write the code once before selling more or less the same copy over and over. PATH's $400 million TTM net income loss is mainly related to management's stock compensation. On a cash basis, the company is operating near break-even. It ended the quarter with $1.9 billion, enough to continue building operations, culture, and human capital, the latter being of particular importance. BPA companies often invest aggressively in sales and marketing because of consumer behavior and buying trends, which are characterized by loyalty and stickiness. For this reason, IT companies race to land these customers before competitors do, because once a corporate client adds a digital system to it back office, it rarely switches to another vendor, given the expenses related to employee training and operational changes to fit the new system. Sales and Marketing expense is the largest account on PATH's books, accounting for $173 million in the last quarter alone.

Summary

The temporary pessimistic narrative around PATH's growth pace will soon fade as the company hone its operations, build culture and sales teams. Despite posting GAAP losses, the company is operating near break-even on a cash basis. With $1.9 billion in cash and negligible debt, the company has enough dry powder to continue executing its strategy in an expanding market.

Demand for digital automation solutions continues to show strength. Corporate America is channeling its capital expenditure to digital infrastructure, allowing BPA companies to lock high-quality, recurring, subscription-based revenue.

The company has a vast addressable market. Its platform doesn't compete with other business automation companies; instead, it unlocks the value of its peers' software. This unique position, combined with comparable EV/Sales multiples, makes PATH a top 2022 investment idea.