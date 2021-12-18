Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GILD), with its $90 billion market capitalization, is a massive player in the anti-viral business. Specifically, in HIV, the company has played an enormous part in improving a patient's standard of living. As a result, its HIV business now earns almost $20 billion in annual revenue, or, despite major acquisitions, more than 80% of its non-Remdesivir revenue.
The purpose of this article is to discuss and quantify some threats to Gilead Sciences' core business, given the lack of support it sees from the market.
Gilead took a unique path to development of its TDF / TAF HIV medication. The company originally developed TDF and then withheld the safer TAF from the market to extend patent production on the TDF. That allowed the company to have another 12-13 years on its key HIV portfolio drugs supporting its earnings.
Litigation is being filed. Current allegations are that 20,000 people (by their self admission through joining of the litigation) reportedly faced bone breaks or kidney disease as a result of this. Legally, it's much trickier. Gilead argues TAF development wasn't worth it at the time given the TDF focus. Plus there's no denying that TDF helped revolutionize HIV treatment as a first-line drug.
However, one other claim is that Gilead downplayed toxicity. The FDA has sent warning letters to Gilead Sciences about this, so while unproven, that might mean an additional risk.
Gilead’s sales reps and CEO claimed TDF was “a ‘miracle drug,’ had ‘no toxicities,’ was ‘benign,’ and ‘extremely safe’,” according to lawsuits. In fact, as early as 1997, studies already showed it had significant bone and kidney toxicity. - Drug Watch
So far, litigation has been allowed to at least proceed. They'll take years to resolve but Gilead Sciences warned in its 2018 annual reports liability could be significant. It's tough to put an exact number of this, but juries have awarded massive settlements and we see this as something that could cost the company into the billions.
Another legal issue here is for PrEP, a treatment sold by Gilead, but actually patented by the U.S. government after the government spent $10s of millions supporting research. Activists argue that the government should be earning something from its patents and investments. The government argues that its current system enables more drugs where it's not always economical.
However, this could also put pressure on the company's income, and in our view, is a much more valid lawsuit.
Gilead Sciences has responded to the TDF litigation saying they're without merit.
Gilead had the chance to pursue TAF but discontinued development way back in 2004, claiming that it was too similar to TDF research, the lawsuit says. But in truth, the plaintiffs say, the company saw an advantage for pursuing two separate periods of exclusivity for the meds.
A Gilead spokesman said that "for nearly three decades, Gilead has been committed to developing and improving upon therapies that address unmet needs for people living with HIV."
"Ongoing collaboration with, and input from, the medical and advocacy communities have always played a key role in helping inform our development programs and decisions," he added. "Patient safety is of foremost importance to us. Gilead believes these lawsuits are without merit and we intend to defend against the claims." (FiercePharma)
However, so far, the court has rejected all of the company's attempts to overturn the litigation. It's clear so far that the litigation is proceeding, and that they're not going to be dismissed immediately. However, the results of the various lawsuits and the effects on Gilead Sciences still remain to be seen by the market.
Another potential risk for the company is "CytoDyn" (OTCMKTS: OTCQB:CYDY), a company we discuss in more detail here.
The company has been driving forward its significant drug Leronlimab, which it totes as the ability to be the next big thing in HIV healthcare. We expect Gilead Sciences with Lenacapavir will be able to outperform here, however, the drug does have the potential, with BLA being approved in the next six months, to go into the market.
Its initial indications are for treatment-resistant HIV which won't affect Gilead Sciences' market share much, however, it could expand. In our view, if Gilead Sciences saw a true threat here, it could comfortably acquire CytoDyn. However, there is always the chance of a "from left field" arrival that could hurt the company.
In our view, a much larger risk to the company than CytoDyn is ViiV Healthcare. That's the second-largest HIV company in the world, a joint venture between Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Shionogi, some of the largest healthcare companies in the world.
ViiV Healthcare has significant strength in the long-acting injectable treatment market where it's launched Cabenuva. Gilead Sciences hasn't entered the market yet, although it's looking to do so. GlaxoSmithKline still sees the potential for $20 billion in peak sales here from its overall business. The company is continuing to maintain a dominant position in the market.
That's a risk worth paying close attention to.
Gilead Sciences' struggle is for years it's been reliant on the HIV business. The company temporarily built up and generated massive earnings from the Hep C, however, that's gone away due to competition in the field. It's now a small part of the company's business and makes up ~10%-20% of the company's overall revenue.
The company has recently spent $10s of billions trying to build up a new oncology business, but it's proving difficult. Through Magrolimab and Trodelvy, along with Yescarta and other drugs, we see the company's businesses here, in oncology, as having the potential for almost $10 billion in peak sales. However, the growth here has been slow for the company.
That's a struggle worth paying close attention to. Still, we expect going into the late 2020s, the company will see higher revenues than it is today. Going into the early-2030s it'll become interesting to see where the company's HIV and other businesses are positioned and whether it can continue its shareholder rewards.
The thesis risk to Gilead Sciences is that the company is in the middle of a massive multi-year transition. Filgotinib, a drug that originally had up to $5 billion in peak sales estimates, and where it has struggled due to safety assessments, has dropped 80% in the latest 18 months. The company invested heavily through Gilead Sciences.
The $11 billion Kite Pharma acquisition isn't panning out as expected either. The company has numerous additional planned oncology investments, however, there's no guarantee that the portfolio pans out as expected for the company. These are risks worth paying close attention to for the company given its massive investments.
Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets, however, the company is facing numerous threats toward its business and its overall portfolio. The company is seeing HIV litigation due to TDF, with significant allegations among improper salesmanship, that could cost it at least $5 billion but even more depending on various benchmarks.
The company also sees threats to its established HIV business from CytoDyn and ViiV Healthcare. It's held them off, but that's not guaranteed. As the company works through its transition, it has risks, but its continued strong earnings should enable the company to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards.
