Let’s look at several international companies that European insider Wolf Report – our newest addition to the iREIT on Alpha team – believes can make excellent investments for conservative dividend-oriented portfolios.

We’ll explore some excellent opportunities with double-digit, market-beating upsides. All three are companies Wolf Report owns. And all three are, in his view, significantly undervalued against both short-term and longer-term expectations.

Now, there are multiple reasons to invest in European companies right now. Admittedly, market-beating yields isn’t one of them. But conservative should still know:

They’ve lagged the overall global recovery. Many of them are still significantly undervalued compared to the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and even European indices. Germany and France stand out especially in this regard, partially due to extended lockdowns.

lagged the overall global recovery. Many of them are still significantly undervalued compared to the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and even European indices. Germany and France stand out especially in this regard, partially due to extended lockdowns. There’s a diverse range to choose from. Decades ago, you could argue that European stock markets were too very heavy on old-school financial banks, large state shares, and national energy companies. And that’s still arguably true of Italy. But, overall, Europe’s tech sector is now twice the size of banking. And consumer staples make up a significant size of the MSCI Europe index too. The continent has changed, to say the least.

Decades ago, you could argue that European stock markets were too very heavy on old-school financial banks, large state shares, and national energy companies. And that’s still arguably true of Italy. But, overall, Europe’s tech sector is now twice the size of banking. And consumer staples make up a significant size of the MSCI Europe index too. The continent has changed, to say the least. Europe is home to some of the world’s most valuable companies. In addition to the aforementioned banks and tech companies, there are massive industrial conglomerates and chemical majors, to name a few more. The pickings are nearly as endless as in the U.S.

As such, selecting so few names is challenging – which is why iREIT’s version of this article includes two more company names along with…

Orange Might Look Good on Your Portfolio

Let’s start with French-based Orange (ORAN), one of the fundamentally safer and larger telecom companies on earth. It features a well-covered dividend and what Wolf Report sees as an appealing:

Legacy

Potential portfolio growth areas.

While there were reasons behind it original stock price fall – and large amounts of capital expenditures have both been spent and remain to be spent – he sees Orange as having conquered much of its risks.

Wolf gives it an annualized upside of around 10%-11% on the lower end and upwards of 20%-40% on the higher.

Recent results indicate that its previous COVID-exacerbated revenue declines have peaked. The market currently disagrees with that assessment, but that works for us.

As is, we do have to acknowledge that there are no clear catalysts for revving up valuation in sight. But Wolf Report says he’s content investing in Orange’s “absolutely solid value and quality” in the meantime.

Its estimated 2021 native yield is over 8%. And earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is over €14 billion, which should improve in 2022.

(That’s to say nothing of its TOTEM towerco subsidiary, which Wolf Report values at well above €5 billion.)

Orange offers a better yield and lower valuation than its peers… investment-grade credit, and an appealing legacy-growth market combination. Even based on its current 10.4x price-to-earnings (P/E) and without any expansion in that area at all, its forward upside is still 22% annualized.

If it went up to 14.7x, new investors’ returns would be 43% annualized until 2023 (based on reversal possibilities). That’s not likely short-term, but it could happen further out.

Wolf Report considers Orange's conservative price target to be €12.6. And that would give it a 27% upside based on current estimates.

HeidelbergCement: A Concrete Investment

Next up, we have HeidelbergCement (HDELY), one of the largest cement/concrete businesses in the entire world. It's also a producer of one of the primary resources needed for further urbanization.

That’s important considering how 75% of the human population is expected to live in cities by 2050.

While it does face some headwinds related to its specific business model, Heidelberg has a history of weathering most conditions.

This company’s upside potential comes from its depressed overall valuation despite good results and expected improvements in 2021. Plus, earnings per share is expected to improve along with overall fundamentals over the next few years.

And Heidelberg has kept its dividend in place, currently yielding around 4%.

Its current analyst targets are €75-€85 per share based on conservative discounted cash flow ('DCF'). Even the high end of that is very realistic assuming low, single-digit EBITDA growth.

Besides, according to peer-based comparisons, the company still trades very cheaply.

It’s significantly underperformed comparative indices for the year, despite obvious improvements. Earnings, for example, are slated to hit €4 billion in EBITDA by 2022. And gearing-debt should come down to below 35% its debt-capital by 2022.

In short, HeidelbergCement has significantly lagged every relevant comp as the market seems to ignore every relevant upside. That’s why Wolf Report is realistically bullish on the company.

Some analysts have price targets as high as $105, but let’s stick to more conservative targets. Though, even then, HeidelbergCement still has an intense double-digit upside.

The momentum crowd isn't a fan of this stock, but we’re long-term investors. So we can analyze it as a good investment despite current year-to-date (YTD) returns of essentially 0%.

Wolf Report considers HeidelbergCement's conservative price target to be €85, which gives the company a 40% upside – or more – based on current estimates.

adidas Is Worth Running With

adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), our final recommendation (for this version, anyway) does come with a 15x+ premium. But Wolf Report believes it deserves that.

The company trades at significant discounts to public comps despite being the world's second-largest shoe company.

adidas was generating record-high profits for several years. But then COVID-19 with its subsequent challenges hit, resulting in it dropping down to today’s relatively cheap levels.

Considering adidas’ likely 2022 results, the company is massively discounted to its closest peer, Nike (NKE).

On the basis of 2021-2023 estimated results – and giving it a fairly conservative premium of 25x-28x compared to Nike’s near 45x P/E – we’re looking at a conservative annual upside of nearly 15%.

This possibility shouldn't be underestimated given the company's forward EPS growth of around 28%.

This is a matter of two companies virtually dominating a specific market. Yet one trades at a multiple that's essentially close to half the others.

In 2020, that might have made sense. Today, it does not.

Yes, adidas does carry some Asia-specific risks, and continued COVID-19 outbreaks will likely affect it. But this is one of those companies that really lets you sleep well at night – no matter where things go. It's generated value over the last 15-18 years that is second to none.

Since 2005, the ADR has returned 727%. Including dividends, that would have turned an initial $10,000 investment into about $82,700.

And, at today's valuation, the next 20 years could see similar returns.

Wolf Report gives Adidas a conservative long-term target of no less than €325. Some analysts put it almost up to €400, ranging from a 28% upside to around 40%-50%.

That’s why he’s calling it both a safe and a growth bet as a result.

In Conclusion…

In closing this article, we want to touch on an unpopular topic. But it needs to be said anyway.

Overall expectations are for the stock and bond markets to return significantly lower than historical averages going forward. That’s thanks to:

Historically low interest rates

Poor long-term economic growth prospects

Elevated and even bubble-like equity valuations

Comparative outperforming returns for the past 20-40 years.

According to many analysts, U.S. large caps will return less than 6.7% annualized over the next 10 years. Yet from 1970 to 2020, they brought in an average annualized 10.8%. And small-cap stocks, international large caps, and core bonds, and cash investments are expected to underperform too.

That’s not even factoring in inflation factors.

Based on everything we’ve seen, a downturn is coming. But we’re not worried. Nor should you be if you have a good investment strategy in place.

Knowledge and emotional control are, in our experience, the key to success in any venture. Our deep understanding of the markets and commitment to quality and valuation – in the U.S. or abroad, with real estate investment trusts (REITs) or other investments – help us sleep well at night no matter what’s coming our way.

As such, Wolf Report will continue providing further articles on EU companies that he believes will get us through the next decade and then some.

