naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered SeaChange (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SEAC) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, nine days after a Bloomberg article hinted to a potential deal, ailing video solutions provider SeaChange finally announced the eagerly-awaited reverse merger agreement with Triller Hold Co LLC, the parent company of the video-sharing social networking platform and TikTok rival Triller as well as recent acquisitions Verzuz, FITE TV and Amplify.ai.

The combined company will be named "TrillerVerz Corp." or "TrillerVerz" and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ILLR".

The transaction values TrillerVerz at $5 billion or about 4x the amount ascribed to the company in last year's funding round.

SeaChange shareholders will have the right to receive either

their pro rata portion of $25 million cash consideration along with their pro rata portion of an aggregate $75 million in principal of new 5% merger consideration notes which under certain circumstances will automatically convert into new TrillerVerz Class A shares after 12 months, or

a certain number of TrillerVerz Class A shares.

The terms of the exchange offer incentivize SeaChange shareholders to outright convert their holdings into TrillerVerz shares.

Assuming that (i) all holders of SeaChange common stock elect to outright convert into TrillerVerz stock and (ii) that TrillerVerz issues $250 million of new convertible notes which convert in connection with the proposed reverse merger at an agreed discount of 20% to an assumed $5 billion TrillerVerz valuation, SeaChange equity holders would own approximately 2.3% of the combined company with the remaining 97.7% owned by existing TrillerVerz shareholders.

Based on 49.0 million outstanding SeaChange shares, transaction value per SeaChange share calculates to $2.35.

Existing SeaChange operations will become a business unit inside of TrillerVerz focused on cable, streaming and advertising.

As TrillerVerz has yet to file financial information with the SEC, assessing the transaction is somewhat difficult at this point.

That said, at $5 billion, the company's valuation has quadrupled from the most recent financing round despite a number of disputes regarding the true reach of its core Triller app with both active user and download numbers called into question by various sources including former employees, Billboard and app analytics companies Apptopia and Sensor Tower.

In response, Triller's then-CEO Mike Lu stated that there is no legal definition of average users and added that the company had stopped sharing user metrics altogether "because they do not accurately reflect company value".

But these tactics are unlikely to work any longer as SeaChange / TrillerVerz will be required to include key performance metrics in their upcoming S-4 filing with the SEC.

Bottom Line

A sea change at SeaChange as news of a reverse merger with TikTok rival TrillerVerz propelled shares to new 18-month highs before pulling back later in Wednesday's session.

Existing shareholders can opt for a combination of cash and new TrillerVerz bonds or outright converting their holdings into new TrillerVerz Class A stock.

Prior to closing, TrillerVerz will issue $250 million in convertible notes to a number of institutional investors.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1/2022.

Without any financial metrics so far disclosed by TrillerVerz, assessing the transaction appears to be difficult at this point, but investors should remain wary of the four-fold increase to the company's assigned valuation over the past year and the above-discussed user metrics and app download disputes.