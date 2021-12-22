Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

Julian Lin is the founder of Best of Breed and seeks high conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow. Julian looks for investment opportunities across all sectors with the goal of achieving strong, sustainable growth. Valuation is critical to margin of safety, but strong underlying growth can add another layer to margin of safety, that being time. Best of Breed owns a portfolio of attractive secular growth stories that are priced to reward shareholders over the long term.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2022?

The S&P 500 (SPY) delivered yet another strong performance in 2021, though high-growth stocks faltered near the end. Prior to the recent volatility, I was selectively bullish on growth stocks but cautious overall due to valuations. After the price declines, my concerns have subsided. In 2022, I expect high-growth names to recover due to the valuation reset. Execution on growth rates will improve sentiment - improving sentiment will lead to multiple expansion. With the market still on a bull run, only strong execution will be tolerated.

As we approach 2022, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks? In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

I'm bullish. It's quite simple: When stocks fall, the valuation gets cheaper. Some investors grow increasingly cautious as stocks fall: That's madness to me. Heading into 2020, I have positioned our portfolio with a heavy tilt on high quality growth stories, with mindful attention to valuation. I try to balance between the strength of secular growth (risk) and the level of undervaluation (reward). I look for stocks which can provide attractive shareholder returns through both annual growth rates as well as multiple expansion.

This setup was seen at Facebook (FB), which I wrote positively of in late 2018. At the time, FB was trading at 20x earnings with a 20% growth rate. I expected the shareholders to benefit both from underlying growth as well as multiple expansion. FB has generated triple digit returns since then, handily beating the returns of the S&P 500.

(Author data)

Another example is that of Upwork (UPWK), which I wrote about amidst the pandemic crash. UPWK was not yet profitable but I still saw value in the stock, which traded at 3x sales versus a 10% top-line growth rate. Even with unprofitable companies, buying the stocks at low valuations can yield outsized returns, as UPWK returned over 300% in under two years.

(Author data)

While I consider UPWK to be still buyable at current levels, it's no longer in my portfolio due to better opportunities elsewhere. FB remains one of my largest positions, as the stock trades at 23x forward earnings versus a 15% projected growth rate.

My portfolio is heavily allocated to high-growth names, but I emphasize that not all growth stocks are overvalued. There is a huge difference between buying stocks like Atlassian (TEAM) at 40x sales and 31% growth (don't do this), vs. buying stocks like Upstart (UPST) at 15x sales and 40% growth. I own the latter as I expect UPST to materially outperform consensus estimates and sustain a high growth rate for many years.

In terms of sector weighting, I'm most heavily allocated to the US cannabis sector, which features a highly attractive secular growth story while trading at bargain basement valuations. I wrote about Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) in this public article, and remain highly bullish on TCNNF and other top-tier US cannabis stocks.

Which domestic/global issue is the biggest risk that could adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

The easy answer is the pandemic, with what seems like a never-ending string of variants. The correct answer is, however, that the real story of 2022 likely can not be foreseen today. The best way to prepare for the unexpected is to prepare ahead of time: my strategy is to focus on high quality and undervaluation.

Is rising inflation a legitimate fear that could squeeze profits and/or cause valuation multiples to contract?

Inflation is an interesting subject - the recent price weakness has sometimes been attributed due to rising inflation, yet it's tech stocks that have felt the bulk of the pain, in spite of the tech sector having the least exposure to inflation. I find the typical suggestions regarding investing amidst inflation to be suspect. The most common suggestion is to purchase gold or Bitcoin due to their independence from the US dollar. Another common suggestion is to buy high yield dividend stocks, with the justification that the yield would outpace inflation. Both of these suggestions miss the mark in that they do not address the underlying ramifications of inflation, namely that one's buying power is decreasing over time. Instead, the solution is so obvious to me: If my buying power is declining, then the solution is to seek strong sustainable growth. Inflation should not be used as justification for exotic or high risk securities - it's simply further reason to be focusing on generating strong total returns over the long term. Amidst inflation, I seek out stocks that can grow rapidly, while paying mindful attention to valuation. There's no use in buying growth stocks if all the growth has already been priced into the stock price.

How does the political/regulatory climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

For the stocks in my coverage universe, the greatest political catalyst is present in the US cannabis sector. With Democrats holding on to some control at least until the midterm elections, it's reasonable to be optimistic for prospects of cannabis reform, such as SAFE banking, which would allow financial institutions to safely work with cannabis operators. I expect SAFE banking to also enable institutions to invest in the stocks of US cannabis operators, which should lead to a substantial re-rating upwards. For reference, the high quality US cannabis stocks trade at around 10x 2022e EBITDA in spite of 50% projected top-line growth rates. US cannabis stock trade as if it is an unloved sector, but the reality is far from the truth as is evidenced by the rich valuations that Canadian operators like Canopy Growth (CGC) trade at. In comparison with US peers, Canadian operators have seen lower profit margins and slower growth, yet trade at substantial premiums due to the fact that institutions can only invest in Canadian operators and not US operators. Throw in the long secular growth runway, and I will repeat myself in calling US cannabis stocks a generational buying opportunity.

Do you see value stocks or growth investing leading the markets in 2022?

While much of Wall Street expects value stocks to outperform growth stocks moving forward, I take the other side of that argument. The recent correction in growth stocks have only helped to improve the return potential for growth stocks and increase the likelihood of outperformance relative to value stocks. It's commonly said that growth stocks become overheated during bull markets. My response is to focus only on undervalued growth stocks, but I make a further assertion: In bull markets, value stocks present a poor value proposition. Value stocks typically carry secular tail end risk, which in my opinion isn't being properly compensated at bull market valuations. My view is that value investors tend to underestimate the secular risk, with the mistaken view that valuations have priced it in. The most sustainable strategy for long-term outperformance remains to buy high quality stocks featuring both high levels of growth and deep levels of undervaluation.