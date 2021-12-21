Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

Nike (NYSE:NKE) remains one of the leading global brands with their signature swoosh an iconic symbol across the world. The company has invested more into their digital channels in recent quarters/years as consumer preferences have rapidly evolved since the onset of the global pandemic.

The global pandemic has also caused some production impacts in recent quarters as the company's Vietnam facilities were placed on restriction. With inventory levels dropping throughout the pandemic given the many challenges with pandemic-related shutdowns, the company appears to be back on track with inventory levels growing 7% in their recent quarter.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The stock has been up around 20% so far this year, which is pretty similar to the overall market returns. However, a majority of these gains have come since mid-June, near the start of the company's fiscal year.

Nevertheless, the company reported a strong FQ2 earnings with revenue and gross margin above expectations despite the headwinds from global supply-chain issues and pandemic-impacted regions in Greater China and Asia Pacific & Latin America. The long-term growth trajectory remains intact as these are likely near-term headwinds to growth.

When it comes to valuation, there seem to be two different camps. On one hand, some investors believe Nike will permanently trade at a premium valuation given their growth opportunity and iconic brand image. Another set of investors believe Nike's premium valuation will contract over time given the "average" growth profile.

As history has shown, some of the leading global brands (look at Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Starbucks (SBUX), Walmart (WMT), McDonald's (MCD), etc.) have constantly traded at a premium, and Nike is no different.

While I do believe valuation is a little expensive at current levels with the stock trading at just under $170, I don't foresee a significant pullback in the near term. I believe long-term investors should continue to build a position with any potential dips, though I would caution waiting too long as we could see an up-and-to-the-right movement on the stock chart in coming quarters and years.

FQ2 Earnings Review

Nike recently reported a rather strong quarter with revenue growing 1% yoy (though flat growth on a constant currency basis) to $11.36 billion. Despite the supply chain constraints throughout the world, Nike Direct sales remained strong, growing 9% to $4.7 billion. In addition, the company's Nike Brand Digital sales were very strong at 12% growth, which was driven largely by the 40% growth in North America.

Clearly, the supply chain constraints have affected geographies differently, as shown below. However, the strong digital sales have acted as sort of a hedge against this. The pandemic rapidly caused consumer behavior to shift towards digital channels, given the in-person shopping experience was largely put on hold for the better part of the past 12-18 months.

Source: Company Presentation

Historically speaking, the Greater China and Asia Pacific & Latin America regions were among the fastest growing geographies for Nike. Given the supply chain constraints impacting these regions, revenue growth has materially slowed in recent quarters.

Greater China saw revenue fall 20% during the quarter while Asia Pacific & Latin America fell 8%. Yes, these trends are not good for short-term oriented portfolios, but the underlying market demand remains healthy as this is more of a supply issue.

Combined, these two geographies are still smaller than their North America segment, though I believe the long-term growth trajectory could lead to faster growth in these emerging markets. Nike's premium brand has resonated well throughout North America for many decades and as their brand proposition continues to spread globally, there remains significant long-term growth opportunities.

Source: Company Presentation

What was impressive during this quarter was Nike's ability to expand gross margins by 280 basis points to 45.9% despite the many concerns around inflation, supply-chain concerns, and rising wages. Gross margins were strong and driven by higher Nike Direct margin, due to lower markdowns and higher full-price mix of sales. Yes, increased freight/logistic costs weighed on margins a bit, but the strong performance from Nike Direct more than offset this.

Given the strong performance from revenue on top of better than expected margins, EPS for the quarter came in at $0.83, which was over $0.20 better than consensus expectations for around $0.60.

Revised Guidance Metrics

Before diving into the company's updated guidance metrics, it's important to note that last quarter, management lowered guidance expectations due to uncertainty around supply-chain issues. On the last earnings call, they cut revenue guidance to mid-single-digit growth (vs. prior expectation for low-double-digit growth) and expected gross margins to expand by 125bps yoy (at lower end of prior guidance range).

During the FQ2 earnings call, management seemed much more confident about the current fiscal year and their ability to navigate the supply chain constraints. In fact, inventory levels were up 7% yoy during the quarter, one proof point of Nike's ability to navigate these harsh conditions.

For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue growth of mid-single-digits (reiterated from last quarter), though they now expect gross margins to expand 150bps yoy driven by their full-price mix of revenue (i.e. Nike Direct). On the call, management provided some commentary around guidance expectations.

As we approach the end of the second year of the pandemic, it is becoming even more challenging to compare quarters and fiscal years due to multiple waves of COVID- related disruption, at different times, across the consumer marketplace and now supply chain. We expect the operating environment to remain volatile as COVID-variants continue to cause disruption to business operations. Our Fiscal 22 financial outlook reflects inventory supply significantly lagging consumer demand across Nike's portfolio of brands. However, Nike's long-term market opportunity is larger than ever, and so we remain focused on what we can control in the short-term...and on where we are heading through our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy

In addition, Nike expects product costs to rise throughout the second half of the year, which should come as no surprise given the high levels of inflation we have seen in recent months. Near-term, this could be a mild headwind for Nike; however, inflation over time can be passed along to consumers.

With Nike's strong brand position, consumers are not likely to defer their purchase of new Nike shoes if they now cost $60 instead of $55. While that $5 does not seem like a big difference, it does represent a 9% increase in price. While this is just an illustrative example, it does show the potential pricing power Nike has, even in an inflationary environment.

For FQ3, Nike is expecting revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, which was pretty similar to expectations for 2% growth. There continue to be some impacts from the lost product in Vietnam caused by the pandemic, though as the company continues to build up inventory and the factories in Vietnam return to full capacity, I believe there is potential upside yet to come.

Valuation

Valuation for Nike can be a little tricky given the company is not expected to grow at software-like revenue growth rates, but the stock has constantly traded at a premium to the market. So what drives this?

First, Nike has a long history of consistent growth and strong margin expansion. The net result is EPS growth remaining quite healthy, something long-term investors love to see.

And second, the company's premium brand has long-term staying power. Not too many people believe that the Nike brand won't be one of the leaders in 5-10 years or, in other words, Nike will be around long-term.

Data by YCharts

Consensus currently expects EPS of $3.60 for FY22 and $4.74 for FY23, which represents growth of 32%. Obviously, this EPS growth rate is not sustainable on a go-forward basis, though there are enough growth opportunities and margin potential to drive EPS growth of 10%+ for many more years.

When using consensus estimates for FY23, this implies a forward P/E of ~35x. This remains at quite a premium relative to the market, though long-term investors should feel pretty comfortable about this investment.

To put it in other words, if FY24 EPS only grows 10%, we could see FY24 EPS of ~$5.20, implying a multiple of ~32x. A low-30s P/E multiple seems somewhat reasonable given the strong growth opportunities (digital, international, etc.) and it may be difficult for investors to see a significant pullback to cause a strong buy recommendation.

For now, I believe long-term investors should use any dips to build up a position, but I would not expect a significant pullback in the near term. Supply chain issues are starting to improve and inventory levels continue to build back to healthy levels. Consumer demand remains strong, and post-pandemic, the Nike brand image remains as strong as ever. It seems difficult for a one-time event to have a material negative impact on the stock and would continue to advocate long-term ownership in the name.

The biggest risk to the company remains potential supply-chain issues and pandemic-related lockdowns. If the world returns to 2020-type lockdowns, this could impact Nike's ability to deliver products to consumers. In addition, if supply-chain issues deteriorate, this could cause increased input costs such as freight/shipping and lower sales. Also, higher inflation can impact wages more than potential pricing power, thus putting pressure on gross margins. Valuation also remains at a premium, and if the company's brand image and financial growth profile weakens, this could cause the multiple and the stock to contract.