Genmab (GMAB) has been on my wish list since its IPO, but conditions never aligned and I have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to nab a pilot position. I believe Genmab’s track record of developing monoclonal antibodies “mAb” utilizing their proprietary technologies will continue to deliver strong growth in 2022 and the coming years. As a result, I am looking to add GMAB to my “Bioreactor” growth portfolio that is comprised of healthcare tickers slated to report strong double-digit to triple-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

I intend to provide a brief overview of the company and its long-term outlook. In addition, I discuss GMAB’s valuation and how I plan on adding it to the Bioreactor Portfolio.

Company Overview

Genmab develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Despite the company’s business model being focused on mAbs, the company pipeline is differentiated between wholly-owned programs; partnered products created by the company; or partner-owned products that utilize Genmab’s technology.

Figure 1: GMAB Pipeline Overview (Source: GMAB Presentation)

The company’s pipeline consists of a variety of products ranging from pre-clinical to market. DARZALEX from Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a human mAb for multiple myeloma “MM” non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis. In addition, the company has teprotumumab that is partnered with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody that is partnered with Novartis (NVS) for relapsing multiple sclerosis “RMS”; and Arzerra for CLL. Furthermore, the company has Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin), which is partnered with Seagen (SGEN) and is approved to treat cervical cancer, In addition, the company is pushing Tivdak for ovarian cancer, and solid cancers. AbbVie (ABBV) is working with Genmab on epcoritamab for B-cell malignancies including R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company also working with BioNTech (BNTX) on developing DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB for solid tumors and NSCLC. Amivantamab is a fully human bispecific antibody that is approved for NSCLC and is being pushed by Janssen. Inclacumab works against P-selectin that was created with Roche and is now developed by Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) for sickle cell disease. Teclistamab (JNJ-64007957) is another Janssen program that is taking aim at R/R MM. Moreover, there is Talquetamab (JNJ-64407564) that is also targeting R/R MM. Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) chains Genmab’s HuMax-TAC antibody and ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based warhead plus linker technology to target R/R Hodgkin lymphoma. Mim8 is a novel, next-gen factor VIII mimetic human bispecific antibody that is partnered with Novo Nordisk (NVO) for Haemophilia A. PRV-015 binds to Interleukin-15 and was created with Amgen (AMGN) and is now being developed by Provention Bio (PRVB). Lu AF82422 is a human mAb that targets the toxic alpha-synuclein protein that is partnered with H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF). In addition, the company has roughly 20 active pre-clinical partnered and proprietary programs.

This business model has worked well for Genmab and has yielded 5 approved products with 4 partnered products that are generating recurring revenue from milestones and royalties. Moreover, Genmab reports astonishing profitability, margins, and free cash flow. What's more, the company has a durable balance sheet, with over $2.9 billion in cash and short-term investments.

My Thoughts

Admittedly, I probably didn’t need to list all of the company’s programs above, but I believe reading the number of pipeline programs helps illustrate the company’s clinical and R&D prowess. In addition, it is important for investors to realize the number of partnered programs and diversity of disease targets. Essentially, it is hard to find another company of this size capitalization that has a mAb pipeline that is on par with Genmab’s.

The take-home here is that Genmab’s specialty of focusing on monoclonal antibodies offers the opportunity for the company and its partners to employ the company’s technology to develop novel therapies and molecular drug targets against an assortment of diseases because of their specificity and flexibility. As a reward… Genmab is a profitable company with the potential to report substantial growth for the foreseeable future.

Ready For Growth

Recently, the company’s earnings have shown decreased earnings, however, that is due to Genmab receiving a large lump-sum payment from AbbVie. However, the company’s recurring revenue continues to swell (Figure 2).

Figure 2: GMAB Income Statement (Source: GMAB Presentation)

Genmab has now established long-term stable revenues from having royalties on four FDA-approved therapies, with Darzalex contributing more than half of the growth per year. This makes sense, the other drugs were only approved in the second half of 2020 and 2021. So, we haven’t seen those products really start to show some traction and are a long way off from their peak revenues. Keep in mind, mAbs are target-based, so we could see these drugs get additional FDA approval for supplementary indications that utilize the same target. Obviously, label expansions into additional indications should balloon peak sales and extend the patent life of these products.

As a result, I expect Genmab to report significant growth over the next several years as these drugs penetrate their market, and so, the revenue growth will hockey stick. Ultimately, the expected revenue growth should provide above-average market returns for the remainder of the decade.

My Strategy

Typically, most of my bioreactor companies come from my speculative portfolio (“Bio Boom”) and have crossed break even and still have years of double-digit growth ahead of them. GMAB is going to be a virgin investment, in fact, the company ran its IPO in 2019, and so it hasn’t been in play for that long. Now, I am looking to accumulate GMAB on technical dips or when it is trading on a discount.

Figure 3: Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the Street’s revenue estimates (Figure 3), we can see that the company is expected solid double-digit growth for the rest of this decade. We could see the ticker is trading well below the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x. So, I would say the ticker is currently trading at discount for 2021 and is trading at a significant discount on forward earnings estimates. As a result, I'm willing to initiate an upsized position in the immediate term and will continue to make periodic investments as long as the share price trades under a discounted (time and error) value of $72 per share.

Unlike my speculative investments, I am not looking to trade GMAB to develop a “house money” position, but will instead, gradually amass a full-sized position only to sell portions of my position when the ticker is trading at a premium (above 5x price-to-sales for 2022 revenue estimates) over $100 per share, or the revenue growth begins to fade.

Looking at the Street’s estimates, I suspect that I will be involved with the ticker for the remainder of the decade in anticipation the company will be recognized as one of the industry’s leaders in mAb and/or the company is acquired for a premium price.

