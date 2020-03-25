Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

As someone that believes in the transition to electric mobility and clean energy, I have looked through the electric mobility value chain and found that there are many EV value chain companies listed outside the US which can provide valuable opportunities for investors to be exposed to.

Investment thesis

I believe that the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) is one of the best ways for investors to express their views on the electric vehicles (EV) revolution as LIT invests across the entire lithium ion battery life cycle, from mining to the production of batteries. Based on my analysis, I think that LIT has the optimal sector mix to ride the wave in beneficiaries of the EV boom as it has a good mix of battery manufacturers in the ETF. Lastly, I believe that exposure in EV and its value chain does not only reside in US but also in other geographies like China and Korea, where some of the best battery manufacturers are listed, and LIT has exposure to that as well.

The rise of the EVs

To look into reasons to invest in LIT, we first have to be convinced of the opportunities in the shift to EVs.

The reason for the shift to electric mobility and thus EVs is mainly due to the shift in mindsets towards a sustainable mobility. It was found that EVs can generate up to 67% less carbon emissions than the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

As can be seen by the figure below, the market share of EVs is expected to rise from low since digits today to 60% by 2040, according to Bloomberg News Economic Forum. By contrast, ICE vehicles will see their market share fall from more than 90% today, to about 40% by 2040.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

This rise in market share is not exclusive to one particular region, but globally, in US, Europe and China, the market share of EVs is expected to see an exponential growth, as shown below. As such, this EV revolution will not just be about one particular country or geography, but it will be a global phenomenon and exposure to these EV and battery players in these other countries can be very attractive.

Overview of LIT

For those who are unfamiliar, LIT is an ETF under Mirae Asset Management, under its Global X series which has many popular thematic ETFs to express certain views on the market. LIT is its ETF that has exposure to companies across the lithium ion battery and EV value chain, from mining to production of batteries and the ETF also invests globally, as well as into traditional sectors. The fund's inception year was in 2010 and since then its assets under management have grown to a sizeable $5.4 billion.

Analysis of top 10 stocks

These are the top 10 holdings of LIT, representing about 52% of the total portfolio.

Source: Global X website

Albemarle Corp (ALB) is the largest exposure in LIT. ALB has a leading position in lithium mining industry, with lithium mines across US, Chile, China and Australia. As the applications for lithium demand increases exponentially due to increase EV production and increasing battery size, the price of and demand and supply dynamics of lithium is expected to increase dramatically over the years as well. I believe that the exposure in ALB will provide valuable opportunity to be exposed to a quality lithium mining company with the best lithium resources in the world.

Source: Albemarle Presentation

Contemporary Amperex Technology (300750) is one of the largest lithium ion battery manufacturers in China, supplying batteries to the largest EV producers in the world like Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo, Daimler and BMW, just to name a few. As such, I believe that the exposure in CATL is valuable as it will be a key enabler to the EV value chain as EV penetration increases and batteries are short in supply, battery manufacturers, especially leading ones like CATL, could see a large upside as capacity and supply of batteries are still rather constrained compared to the demand for batteries.

Samsung SDI is another leading battery manufacturer that is listed in Korea. Korea is home to several leading and key players in the battery manufacturing space like Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY) and SK Innovation. These Korean players supply large EV OEMs like GM (GM), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Similar to CATL, I believe that these battery manufacturers will see a strong wave of demand that will enable favourable market dynamics for the industry in the next decade, until OEMs start building their own battery production capabilities.

Yunnan Energy is a company involved in manufacturing of separators that are a key component in EV batteries. The separator is a critical component in the battery that ensures that the cathode is separated from the anode to prevent any chemical reaction that may harm consumer safety. Yunnan Energy has the leading market share in separators for EVs and as such, shows its strong advantage in ensuring that separators produced are of decent cost and of high safety and quality.

Sector allocation

A large part of LIT's portfolio is in the materials sector, which includes lithium mining companies and battery producers. I believe that the larger mix in materials sector is one of the reasons I am optimistic about LIT as the materials sector will be one of the key beneficiaries to the rise of EVs around the world as more batteries and thus more lithium is needed and this group within the lithium ion battery value chain will stand to benefit from the tightness of the market.

Source: Global X website

Geography allocation

I believe that LIT is attractive also because of its geographical diversification. Its global exposure is one of the differentiators of LIT with its other peers. As shown below, China is the largest exposure at 45% of its portfolio, and US, South Korea, Japan and Australia having 23%, 10%, 10% and 5% of the portfolio exposure respectively. I believe that this will help investors get exposure to the EV revolution not just in companies exposed to the US but in the global EV revolution that is catalysed by global EV and lithium ion battery value chain companies.

Source: Global X website

Peer analysis

There is another Global X ETF called Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery ETF (2845 HK) that has a total of $1 billion in assets under management and exposed to the China EV market. However, this ETF is 100% exposed to China and, in my opinion, lacks the global diversity an EV and battery ETF should have and is more to express an opinion in the China EV market. As can be seen below, all its holdings are listed in Shenzhen exchange and the ETF focuses on the China EV market.

Source: Global X website

Another competitor ETF is Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT). This ETF has assets under management of only $230 million, which is only a fraction of LIT. In my opinion, I prefer LIT to BATT mainly due to the sector allocation.

After looking deeper into BATT's sector allocation, I found that 33% of the portfolio is in metals and mining, and 20% of its portfolio is in OEMs. In my opinion, this allocation is not ideal for investors as a large portion of exposure to metals and mining sector means that there could be more volatility as the prices of underlying metals may vary and can be quite unpredictable as BATT does not just invest in lithium mining companies. Also, I believe that battery producers and electrical equipment manufacturers that make separators like Yunnan Energy should make up a large portion of the portfolio as they will be the key beneficiaries in the value chain as demand for EV grows.

Source: Amplify ETF

To further elaborate on the metals and mining exposure, BATT invests in BHP (BHP), Glendora and MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) within this sector and thus this exposure could bring about other volatilities as the underlying metal prices fluctuate and some move in cycles.

Risks

Supply shortages

Currently, one of the headwinds for the EV industry is the shortage of components. First, there is the shortage of semiconductors for EVs as there is a global shortage of semiconductors. Another potential shortage can be the shortage of batteries or its underlying metals like lithium, which could slow the growth of EVs.

Political concerns

The EV supply chain is increasingly becoming more localised as each country wants to secure battery production within their country. As rivalry between US and China grows, the challenges for the EV supply chain could be material as they are currently very interconnected and dependent on one another.

Conclusion

I believe that LIT should be a key addition to the portfolio if the investor is keen to be exposed to the fast growing global EV value chain and benefit from the key beneficiaries of this new EV revolution as EVs begin to take over the market.