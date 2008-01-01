Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

In my last article, I analyzed the investment case of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and noted the undervaluation of the company's core business. I think the company shares are more attractive now than at that time, as the growth drivers are approaching. The main driver, in my opinion, is the data from the first phase of trials of the SEA-CD40 drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, which is expected early next year. Another growth driver could be a victory in litigation with Daiichi (OTCPK:DSKYF). In addition to this, I note that the company has received approval for its fourth drug, and its core business is showing good growth. Let us examine these points in more detail to understand why I think the company is attractive to invest in. Let's start with the latest reports from the company.

Total Q3 revenue was $424 million (10% above consensus). Drug sales totaled $366 (+37% YoY). Royalties were $41 million. Affiliate revenue was $17 million. Management raised its forecast for drug sales for 2021, according to which Adcetris sales are expected at $700-710 million (+7% YoY), Padcev sales - at $315-325 million (+49% y/y), Tukysa - at $315-325 mn (+168% y/y). The royalty forecast has been raised to $140-150mn, mainly due to stronger sales of Adcetris by Takeda (TAK). Collaboration revenues are expected to be in the $25-30 million range. The company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash. Now, let's move on to an analysis of the company's current business.

The Core Business Overview

Adcetris:

Adcetris sales in Q3 were at $185 mn (+13% YoY, 4% above consensus). The management noted that the median survival rate for Adcetris treatment is 5 years. That can help the drug to increase its market share further.

Padcev:

Padcev brought the company $95 million (+ 54% YoY, 12% above the consensus forecast). According to Padcev, the company intends to move into the early stages of treatment for urothelial cancer. As first-line therapy, Padcev is being tested in combination with Keytruda for patients who are not eligible for cisplatin therapy. The results of clinical trials are expected in 2022. For the treatment of bladder cancer, the company is testing combinations of Padcev + Keytruda in two cohorts - in patients who are eligible for cisplatin treatment and who do not eligible for cisplatin treatment. Those indications can increase the addressable market for Padcev fourfold.

Tukysa:

Tukysa's revenue rose 104% YoY to $87mn (5% above consensus). The company is testing the Tukysa + Kadcyla combination versus Kadcyla monotherapy. Management noted that the drug became the most used second-line treatment option for metastatic HER + breast cancer with brain metastases. The drug has already been launched in 36 countries but has received reimbursement only in Germany, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

Tivdak:

The company received approval in September for Tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak) for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer that progresses after chemotherapy. Management noted that doctors are responding positively to the possibility of using the drug as a second and third line of treatment for metastatic cervical cancer, as the current treatment standards do not bring many benefits to patients. The company is working to validate the drug's efficacy in earlier lines of treatment for cervical cancer. Clinically, the combination of Tivdak and Keytruda in the first line of therapy showed an overall response rate of 55% with a complete response in 12% of patients and the durability of response of 13.8 months. The company completed the recruitment of volunteers for the second phase of its Tivdak study (for the treatment of metastatic HER + colorectal cancer).

The Pipeline Overview

LV (the partnership with Merck (MRK))::

The company is searching for the proper dosage and schedule for LV monotherapy and the Keytruda+LV combo therapy. Also, LV is in the second phase of research for the 1-line therapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Triple-negative breast cancers account for 10-15% of all breast cancers. There are 281,000 cases of breast cancer in the United States per year, which gives us an estimate of potential triple-negative breast cancer cases at 35,000.

SEA-CD40:

The company has completed recruiting volunteers to the drug's efficacy study in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The preliminary results of the first phase will be published early next year. Due to the low efficacy of current treatment standards (23% ORR and 5 months PFS), the drug may go straight to the third line of research in the case of its effectiveness. In the United States, about 60 thousand new cases of pancreatic cancer are recorded annually, and 48 thousand people die every year due to this type of cancer.

Disitamab Vedotin (DV):

The company has partnered with RemeGen to develop an ADC drug targeting HER2. As part of the agreement, the company will pay $200 million upfront to RemeGen. Under the contract, Seagen may pay an additional $2.4 billion to RemeGen to meet specific clinical and regulatory goals. RemeGene retains commercialization rights on DV in Asia (excluding Japan and Singapore). RemeGen will receive royalties of 5-15% on Seagen's sales. The drug has already received conditional approval in China for a third-line therapy for gastric cancer. Although the mechanism of action is similar to the company's current drugs (vedotin payload), it is absorbed faster, which may be beneficial in the treatment of some HER2 cancers.

The litigation with Daiichi:

The litigation concerns intellectual property regarding the use of ADC technology. Daiichi and Seagen entered into a partnership agreement in 2008 that lasted until 2015. As part of this agreement, Seagen provides access to its ADC technology. The management expects the court decision until the end of this year. If the decision is in favor of Seagen, the company will receive some royalties from the sale of several drugs (Polivy from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), Blenrep from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and others).

The Final Thoughts

The company's current business is gaining momentum and showing good results even in the face of a difficult start of sales of Padcev and Tukysa drugs in the context of the pandemic. Let me remind you that 80% of my target price consists of the DCF model valuation and 20% of the company valuation as a target for a takeover. As a result of the review, my target price is upgraded to $193 due to the core business revenue forecast upward revision. My valuation does not include the possible sales of two drugs from the pipeline - LV and SEA-CD40, so these drugs could give upside to my valuation. In the case of SEA-CD40's positive results, the drug can become the main driver of the company's stock price appreciation in the near term. Also, a short-term positive could be a win in a patent dispute with Daiichi.