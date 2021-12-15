metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 15th, 2021.

Earlier in the year, I wrote an article discussing the best innovation growth funds for the year. In that article, I claimed that the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) was a particularly strong innovation growth fund, due to its comparatively safe, diversified, reasonably valued holdings. Potential returns were quite high, due to focusing on high-growth stocks, but risks were comparatively low, as valuations were reasonable.

Since then, valuations for most highly innovative companies have (started to) normalize, causing significant losses for most innovation growth funds, except for GINN. The fund's comparatively safe holdings outperformed during a tough year, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Potential gains are still quite strong, due to the fund focusing on innovation growth stocks.

GINN's investment thesis has not materially changed since my last article. The fund remains a strong growth fund and investment opportunity, and one particularly well-suited for more risk-averse investors looking for innovation, tech, and growth funds.

GINN Overview

GINN is a global innovation growth index ETF. It tracks the Solactive Innovation Global Equity Index, and index of these same securities. As with most innovation indexes, it starts by selecting innovation themes: areas or industries with the potential for outstanding growth and outsized returns. Selecting appropriate innovation themes is of the utmost importance, as returns are strongly dependent on industry fortunes and sentiment. As an example, biotech and e-commerce saw market-beating returns in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, due to bullish market sentiment, but have underperformed as of late, as investors sentiment has changed. Fundamentals remain strong, but if sentiment shift losses can mount.

GINN's index has settled on the five following themes:

Data Driven World for IT, big data, machine learning, and the like.

for IT, big data, machine learning, and the like. Finance Reimagined for innovative financial companies and fintech.

for innovative financial companies and fintech. Human Evolution for healthcare and biotech companies.

for healthcare and biotech companies. Manufacturing Revolution for manufacturing, electric and autonomous vehicles, and robotics.

for manufacturing, electric and autonomous vehicles, and robotics. New Age Consumer for companies developing new consumer products, and new ways to buy these.

GINN's selected investment themes are all high-growth industries, and hence perfectly fine choices. As an example, electric vehicles, a component of the manufacturing revolution theme, have seen high double-digit sales growth for years. Most analysts expect strong growth to continue. Deloitte, for instance, is forecasting 29% annualized growth for the next decade, a middle-of-the-pack figure.

(Source: Deloitte)

GINN's other investment themes have seen surging growth for years as well.

The biotech revolution is, I think, pretty well-known by now, owing to the resounding success of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX), and Moderna (MRNA). Biotech is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, benefitting patients and shareholders alike.

Fintech is also surging, with the continued success of companies like Square (SQ) and Stripe (STRIP). Future growth is likely, as costumers shift towards the simpler, faster, cheaper fintech product offerings and services.

(Source: Visual Capitalist)

It is a similar story for GINN's other investment themes. New Age Consumer is a bit of an outlier in this case, but seems to include most of the large customer-centric tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and MercadoLibre (MELI), all high-growth companies.

Having selected the aforementioned investment themes, the index then selects applicable companies for each of these. Companies are filtered using a natural language processing algorithm, which parses company filings to select companies with sufficient exposure to the aforementioned investment themes. Companies are then manually reviewed by the index provider to ensure the algorithm is working properly / has selected appropriate companies. Companies are then ranked according to their exposure to the investment themes, with the top 100 companies for each theme included in the index.

As there are five themes, the index could include up to 500 companies. In practice, there is some overlap between the themes, so the fund generally invests in slightly fewer than 500 companies. Weights take into consideration market capitalization, theme exposure, and have floors and caps to ensure a modicum of diversification.

So, companies must first pass an algorithmic filter, then a manual review process, a quantitative filter, and are then weighted. It is a complicated process, but appropriate for a complicated industry. The manual review is particularly important, in my opinion at least, as more automated, quantitative investment processes sometimes have unforeseen, but easily solvable issues. You don't want an index which exclusively invests in companies with a ton of buzzwords and fluff in their company filings, and the manual review process prevents this. In theory, at least.

GINN's underlying index is reasonably broad, the five themes are all quite different, which results in a well-diversified fund. GINN has exposure to most relevant industries, in roughly similar proportions to those of the S&P 500 and similar indexes. The fund is somewhat overweight healthcare, due to its strong exposure to biotech, while underweight the more traditional real estate, energy, and consumer staples sectors.

(Source: GINN Corporate Website)

GINN focuses on the U.S., the largest, most innovative economy in the world, with smaller investments in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The fund seems underweight China, which tends to be a large segment in most international, innovation, and tech funds.

(Source: GINN Corporate Website)

Concentration is quite low, with the fund's top ten holdings accounting for just 18.6% of its value. Most uncapped market-cap weighted equity indexes, including the S&P 500, are more concentrated.

(Source: GINN Corporate Website)

GINN's largest holdings are quite similar to those of broader equity indexes, including the S&P 500. The fund invests quite heavily in the tech giants, including Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), as well as other innovative mega-cap names like Pfizer (PFE). These are household names and mainstays in most equity indexes, but also very innovative companies, hence their inclusion in the index. As an example, Pfizer co-developed the mRNA coronavirus vaccine and the most promising coronavirus therapeutically, so it makes sense as a top GINN holding.

GINN's high-quality, large-cap holdings reduce risk, volatility, and potential losses during downturns, especially compared to its peers. Companies like Apple or Microsoft are simply too large, resilient, and diversified to suffer significant losses or underperformance, at least compared to smaller companies. GINN can't significantly underperform or over perform the market either, because it focuses on the companies which more or less encompass the market. This significantly reduces risk, but also potential gains. Due to this, the fund is a more appropriate investment for more risk-averse investors looking for innovation growth fund. GINN is still riskier than a broad equity index fund like the S&P 500, but much, much safer than most of its peers.

GINN's holdings differ from those of most equity indexes, including the S&P 500, in two key ways.

First, is the fact that the fund includes hundreds of smaller, innovative companies which are not included in most equity indexes. As an example, the fund invests in BioNTech (BNTX), co-developers of an mRNA coronavirus vaccine, in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), developers of an innovative gene editing technique, and Coinbase (COIN), the largest publicly-traded cryptocurrency exchange. These are all hyper-growth stocks, with the potential for outsized returns.

Second, is the fact that the fund excludes several of the more traditional, stodgier, old-economy names. GINN does not invest in either Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) or JPMorgan (JPM), for instance. Excluding these companies should be a net long-term positive, as doing so allows the fund to invest a bit more heavily in the aforementioned hyper-growth stocks.

In essence, GINN sells more traditional large-cap equities, uses the proceeds to buy more speculative small-cap growth stocks, while keeping exposure to large-cap tech holdings constant. I think this is a strong combination of holdings, as the fund's exposure to innovative companies should lead to outperformance in the future, while the diversification plus large-cap holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility. The combination should allow the fund to outperform in the long term, while reducing losses during downturns and periods of bearish market sentiment.

GINN has mostly performed as expected, although the fund had terrible timing. It launched at the tail-end of the tech / innovation bull market, and so outperformed for a couple of months before underperforming. The net effect has been negative, with the fund moderately underperforming the S&P 500 since inception.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, the fund has outperformed most other innovation growth funds, and by quite a large margin.

Data by YCharts

GINN's comparatively strong performance was due to its diversified, large-cap holdings. These were meant to reduce potential losses if valuations were to normalize, which they did (at least in this specific market niche).

Moving forward, I believe that GINN's innovative, high-growth, small-cap holdings will deliver strong, market-beating returns. If I'm mistaken, as has been the case since inception, underperformance is likely to be moderate, at worst, and much lower than that of its peers.

Conclusion

GINN provides investors with exposure to high-growth, innovative, small-cap companies with the potential for market-beating returns, while minimizing potential losses due to diversification. This is a solid combination and makes the fund a buy.