Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is not only enjoying demand for lithium from the EV industry. With cash in hand, the management is also investing in Australia, and is looking for new projects elsewhere. I used conservative estimates to run a DCF model, which implied a valuation of $77-$97. I know that there are some risks. However, I cannot really explain why the company is trading at less than $41-$57. The future FCF justifies significant upside potential.

Business Model

SQM produces lithium derivatives, specialty plants nutrition, and many other industrial chemicals. While the company is headquartered in Chile, the clients are all over the world, and the business model is well-established. Take into account that SQM appears to be the largest seller of potassium nitrate in the world:

We estimate that our sales accounted for approximately 48% of global potassium nitrate sales for all agricultural uses by volume in 2020. Source: 20-F

SQM already has four projects in Chile, producing between 14k and 1.3k MT per year. However, management appears quite ambitious. Very recently, SQM signed an agreement to start production also in Australia. With the new project, most investors would be expecting more production and more revenue growth in the coming years:

On February 17, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the investment in the Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia. SQM's share of the project investment is expected to be approximately US$700 million, between 2021 and 2025. The feasibility study confirms an expected initial production capacity of 50,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide during the second half of 2024. Source: 20-F

Beneficial Estimates From Analysts

I believe that most analysts expect significant increases in both the price of lithium and SQM's production. I cannot blame them. Market estimates include net revenue worth $2.57 billion in 2021, $3.51 billion in 2022, and $3.76 billion in 2023. If market analysts are correct, the company will experience 41%-36% sales growth in 2021-2022. That's not all. The company's EBITDA margin is also quite impressive. Analysts believe that in the next three years, SQM could deliver an EBITDA margin of 39%-42%. Finally, also take into account that in 2022 and 2023, the company would deliver positive free cash flow. In my opinion, other financial modellers will be interested in the future FCF projections:

My Estimates Are A Bit More Conservative Than Market Estimates

I believe that SQM will most likely enjoy significant revenue growth thanks to the increase in the production of electric vehicles. Notice that I am not thinking out of the box. According to the most recent presentation, SQM expects higher sales volumes in lithium because market demand is increasing significantly:

I would also expect an increase in SQM's FCF if management continues to strengthen its operations and supply chain. The company has operated for many years, so I believe that management has sufficient expertise. Directors in the company will most likely know how to increase their margins.

Finally, I am also quite optimistic about the new projects initiated by SQM as well as the sale of assets. In my view, SQM will be ready to identify new opportunities as they appear:

In pursuit of our objectives, we expect to acquire and develop projects and interests that are consistent with our existing and new businesses, either alone or with joint venture partners. We may also divest or sell-down interests that we have acquired to deploy funds for other investments or other purposes in pursuit of our objectives or to adjust risk or diversify our asset base. Source: 20-F

For the years 2022 and 2023, my sales figures are approximately close to that of market estimates. With that, I want to be very conservative, so in 2024 and 2025, my sales growth declines to 4.7%. In 2025, I expect sales of $1.47 billion, EBITDA around $1.72 billion, and EBIT of $1.71 billion:

My assumptions regarding changes in working capital are also close to what the company reported in the past. I would be using changes in accounts receivable of $119-$51 million, and changes in inventories of $139-$89 million. Capital expenditures would also stand at $312-$507 million. With all these assumptions, the free cash flow stands at $177-$574 million:

I also tried to be very conservative when I chose the EV/EBITDA exit multiple. Peers are trading at 6x-24x EBITDA. Taking the valuation of peers into account, my exit multiple of 9x-13x EBITDA is quite conservative:

With the previous assumptions in mind, I assumed cash of $2.61 billion and debt of $2.69 billion. With an exit multiple of 9x, the implied share price stands at $77. The IRR would also be close to 19%:

If we assume an EBITDA multiple of 13x EBITDA, the fair price would increase to $97. With SQM currently trading at $41-$57, under the assumptions of this case scenario, I believe that the upside potential is significant:

With $1.8 Billion In Cash, SQM Has Financial Resources To Pay Significant Capital Expenditures

The free cash flow expectations are not the only feature that I like about SQM. With an asset/liability ratio close to 2x, $1.8 billion in cash, and $754 million in other financial assets, SQM has a significant amount of resources. If we assume capital expenditures of $300-$400 million, in my view, SQM has sufficient cash to pay capex for more than four years:

On the liability side, I found financial debt worth $2.589 billion. I am not really afraid of the company's financial debt because I expect 2025 FCF of $570 million. Besides, a significant part of the debt is payable in 2049-2050. That's a long time.

In The Worst-Case Scenario, I Expect A Valuation Of $50-$65

In my opinion, the clearest risk for SQM comes from the inability to renew the mineral exploitation rights related to the Salar de Atacama concession beyond 2030. Note that in 2020, Salar de Atacama represented 33% of the total revenue. If management cannot negotiate a good deal with the Government, the company's production of Potassium and Lithium would most likely decline. As a result, I would be expecting a decline in the expectation of sales:

For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues related to products originating from the Salar de Atacama represented 33% of our consolidated revenues, consisting of revenues from our potassium business line and our lithium and derivatives business line for the period. Source: 20-F

Under this case scenario, I would also expect an eventual increase in the amount of capital expenditures expected by the market. If management decides that it will be necessary to use more capital resources than expected, the expectations for FCF would decline significantly. As a result, I believe that many investors would dump their shares, which would increase the beta, and may decrease SQM's fair valuation. In my view, investors could expect capex increases in the Salar de Atacama and caliche ore deposits as well as the project in Western Australia:

We must continue to invest capital to maintain or to increase our exploitation levels and the amount of finished products we produce. For example, we have a US$1.9 billion investment plan for the years 2021-2024. The plan will allow us to expand our operations of lithium, iodine and nitrate by accessing natural resources both in the Salar de Atacama and caliche ore deposits in Chile as well as through the 50,0000 metric ton Mt. Holland lithium hydroxide project in Western Australia. Source: 20-F

There are also many other things that could go wrong, like radical changes in the expected tonnage, grades, and metallurgical characteristics. Besides, changes in the labor conditions, availability of personnel, or changes in customer demand could affect the price, the revenue, and the FCF obtained from 2022 to 2025:

The actual project profitability or economic feasibility may differ from such estimates as a result of any of the following factors, among others: changes in tonnage, grades, and metallurgical characteristics of ore or other raw materials to be mined and processed; estimated future prices of the relevant products; changes in customer demand. Source: 20-F

Under the worst-case scenario, I believe that we could foresee sales growth of 25% in 2021 and 2022, and 5% in 2024-2025. I would also be expecting capital expenditures of $280-$410 million:

My results include FCF of $225-$180 million, WACC of 10%, and a fair price around $50-$65. Note that my exit multiples are around 9x-13x, which means that I have not changed them as compared to the previous case scenario. Let's tell it this way. Perhaps, I am not becoming extremely fatalistic in this case scenario:

Conclusion

With significant demand for the company's lithium production from the EV industry, I am quite optimistic about SQM's future free cash flow. Most analysts also have great expectations. SQM has a significant amount of cash in hand, which will allow management to pay capital expenditures, and acquire other projects. The most recent agreement in Australia proves that SQM is ready to start new ventures. Putting it all together, my DCF implied a valuation of $77-97. In the light of these results, the company is a buy at the current market price.