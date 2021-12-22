sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is a secular growth company that benefits from two tailwinds. Intapp’s industries are at the beginning of their digital transformations. Intapp is well-positioned to capture this theme. Intapp is at the beginning of its cloud transition as well. The company should see accelerating revenue growth that is of higher quality than its current revenues.

Intapp’s promising future comes at a great price. The company trades well below peer averages despite, in my opinion, having above peer operations. Intapp reaching the peer median multiple would mean more than doubling in the stock price. I’m a buyer of Intapp at these levels.

Intapp Has Two Stories

Investing in stories always gives me comfort. I can follow the process and the macro themes when I’m buying a story. Valuation buys without catalysts are pointless and catalyst buys can let down especially when investing with the consensus. Intapp has two secular themes going for it. It benefits from the underlying changes in its end markets as well as changing for the better itself.

Intapp’s End Markets Will be Lucrative for It

Intapp serves several professional services-related industries including private equity, investment banking, management consulting, and accounting. These markets are tough to serve for legacy SaaS vendors like Salesforce (CRM) or SAP (SAP). They have unique workflows that are very different than other industries and have special needs like compliance that are tough to serve. This builds a structural competitive advantage for Intapp over mega-cap peers.

Moreover, the relationships in these industries tend to be very sticky. It’s very difficult to switch SaaS vendors never mind vendors that serve specialized products. Intapp should remain the market leader if it can scale its leading position.

The company’s end markets are sizeable. The S-1 filing listed a $24 bn TAM and a $10 bn SAM for its industries. The end markets are undergoing favorable changes that make them ripe for Intapp. Professional services industries are laggards in their digital transformation. The cloud transition is just beginning for these companies and they can afford the change. These companies are typically high-margin businesses that don’t refrain from investing in infrastructure that improves workflows. Intapp is at the beginning of its journey at just a 2% penetration rate and has years of runway for growth.

Cloud Transition Will Boost Intapp

Intapp’s business model is undergoing a favorable change from on-premise to cloud. We’ve seen the cloud transition play out many times in many industries over the past years perhaps most notably in Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK). Both of these companies found new growth, higher profitability, and a higher valuation multiple. I expect to see the same for Intapp.

Transition to the cloud has many advantages. Cloud sales are highly visible as they’re based on long-term contracts and/or subscriptions. The revenue visibility gives confidence to investors and makes financial planning easier for company management increasing efficiency. Cloud software is typically sticky. It’s tough to change infrastructure and cancel subscriptions even in a downturn. Cloud software is highly scalable. Incremental revenues bring almost no incremental costs other than the cost of the sale. Growth tends to be cheaper in cloud software. The existing customer base can be used to identify needs and launch new products. Cloud SaaS businesses are the holy grail of business models.

Intapp is halfway through its cloud transition. 55% of company ARR is from the cloud currently and increasing. While total revenue grew by 29% in the last quarter, the cloud segment grew 56%. Moreover, cloud growth is accelerating; cloud ARR growth increased from 52.6% last year. Cloud revenue will boost Intapp over the coming years.

The vast majority of revenues should be sourced from the cloud over time. Almost all of the company’s new ARR came from the cloud in the last quarter. Intapp’s revenues should also see acceleration as the faster-growing cloud presents more of total revenue. Intapp is a true quality growth story and is growing for the better.

I’m Looking for Significant Multiple Appreciation

Intapp’s quality growth comes at a great price as it trades extremely cheap compared to peers. I’ve provided a forward multiple comp table below of various vertical SaaS peers. Intapp has the second-lowest multiple. We’re looking at >40% gains even if the company gets to the next lowest multiple. Median multiple would mean more than double the current price and I see this as conservative as I believe that Intapp’s prospects and operations are above the median peer.

Source: Capital IQ

As this seems too good to be true I want to give my thoughts on why Intapp could be trading at a lower multiple. I believe that the main reason is the market not realizing the SaaS switch yet. Intapp was founded in 2000 and has been cruising under the radar for a long time. Its legacy operations are boring ones with little to no growth. I believe that the market is still partly pricing Intapp as an on-premise vendor despite its cloud strength. I also believe that as Intapp grows its cloud ARR, it will be rewarded the multiple that it deserves. I’m a buyer of Intapp at these levels.

Margin Picture is a Common Worry But Will Improve

I want to make a closing point about the margin profile which is another misunderstood reason why Intapp stock is so cheap that bears will be quick to call out. The reason behind the company’s tight margins is its position in its growth cycle. The company is at the beginning of its cloud transition in an industry that also is beginning its cloud transition. This is evident in Intapp’s accelerating revenue. Early stages will require heavier investments in sales and R&D but as the platform scales, margins will widen.

Bears will be quick to point out the relatively low gross margins of 68% and that gross margins scale a lot less than operating ones. While I agree with the logic, the output is flawed here. The company’s core ARR gross margin is upwards of 80%. The overall gross margins will converge onto this value over time.

Intapp has a professional services business that’s been running on deeply negative gross margins. This business aims to spark cloud transition in large enterprises and feeds cloud ARR. It’s like an investment in sales. It should represent a smaller part of the margin picture as ARR grows.

There are transitory margin pressures as well. The margins of the professional services business are hurt by the pandemic. Per management commentary, the company built out its professional services for a much larger demand than it’s seeing now. The demand was hurt by the pandemic but the management chose not to let go of staff. The management also said that it’s seeing the demand environment normalize for the segment. As the demand picks back up and utilization rates go up, the margins of the segment should inflect higher.

I don’t see tight margins as a reason to stay away from the stock because 1) I think that they’ll improve significantly over time and 2) the valuation seems to discount this.