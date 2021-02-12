Mladen_Kostic/E+ via Getty Images

After long years of being shielded by Humira, the world's most productive therapeutic franchise, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is soon to lose the full measure of its US patent protection. AbbVie is fully prepared for this loss; its recent Rinvoq FDA win bolsters its ongoing position.

I have followed AbbVie with various articles chronicling its generally positive development since 05/2016's "AbbVie: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?". This current article reviews late developments particularly around its Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in trials for multiple indications, and recently FDA approved (12/2021) for a second indication.

Rinvoq, which provides important support for AbbVie's immunology franchise, has been dogged by recently resolved JAK inhibitor issues.

During AbbVie's 12/01/2021 appearance at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, it described the key role that immunology plays for the company as follows:

...We've transformed ...from a company that initially had only one growth pillar and really one product that was driving that growth pillar Humira. ... We've diversified our immunology portfolio from Humira ... to ... include[] now our portfolio products, ... Skyrizi ...[and] Rinvoq performing extremely well. Obviously, some uncertainty around the FDA Safety communication, but we would see that being resolved in the near future. We would certainly hope to have that result and expect to have that resolved this year not only for RA, but for the important new indications like psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

The safety communication at issue was grounded in the FDA's longstanding concerns over Pfizer’s (PFE) JAK inhibitor Xeljanz (tofacitinib) based upon its post-marketing study. The study showed increased risk of blood clots in the heart and lungs.

The issue has had a wide ranging bleed over impact on JAK inhibitors as a class of drug in treatment of inflammatory conditions. The FDA requires increased warnings on labels for Olumiant (baricitinib) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib). Olumiant and Rinvoq are included in the labelling requirements as a precaution since their risks for these issues have not been adequately evaluated.

Gilead (GILD) dropped its interest in JAK inhibitor filgotinib after the FDA rejected its filing for approval of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis. At one point filgotinib had been in a tight contest with Rinvoq for lead in developing its therapy as a successor to Humira in treatment of arthritis.

As signaled by AbbVie's 12/01/2021 alert that some uncertainty around an FDA Rinvoq Safety communication would be resolved soon, the FDA acted on 12/02/2021. It issued its Supplement 8 to its Rinvoq label. This supplement included several modifications, the change to its black box warning described in the section below and a limitation on Rinvoq's approved uses.

The Rinvoq use limitation restricts it to certain patients who have not responded or cannot tolerate one or more TNF blockers. Although there will likely be some uncertainty for a while as to the impact of this change, I am optimistic that it will have little to no long term negative impact.

Certainly AbbVie's shares have been on an upward trajectory - from ~$115 on 12/01/2021 to >$132 as I write on 12/22/2021. At this point AbbVie and its investors have clarity, labelled by CFO Severino as a gating function during the 4th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference; the way is now clear for Rinvoq to get FDA approvals for numerous remaining indications. Already it has received FDA approval in psoriatic arthritis, soon atopic dermatitis approval will follow, in due time the half dozen additional indications (slide 2) with trials pending should fall in line.

On 12/15/2021 the FDA approved Rinvoq in the treatment of adults with active psoriatric arthritis after several delays.

AbbVie filed its Rinvoq (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) sNDA for treatment of psoriatic arthritis [PSA] on 06/01/2020. Subsequently in 03/2021 the FDA extended its PDUFA review period for three months to late Q2, 2021. Then in 06/2021 the FDA extended its review yet again.

Finally, on 12/15/2021 the FDA approved Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with active PSA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. In connection with the approval Rinvoq netted a revised label with an expanded black box warning.

Rinvoq's former black box warning as set out in "Humira Battles: AbbVie's Upa Versus Gilead's Filgo-Redux" read as follows:

Its black box warning as revised in 12/2021 (below) is:

It is unclear to me how this change to the warning will play out for Rinvoq. The fact that the most daunting concerns are cited with reference to:

...another Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor vs. tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients."

leads me to expect that AbbVie will be able to mute its impact. I will watch with interest as this plays out over time. In any case I believe that Rinvoq is now out of the FDA's penalty box. If so rulings should be forthcoming for Rinvoq sNDAs in other indications shortly.

AbbVie's strong pipeline of marketed therapies gives it advantages in securing insurance coverage.

AbbVie's Q3, 2021 10-Q (pp 24-25) lists its revenues from its various FDA approved products. Its top earners are in its five principal therapeutic areas, immunology, hematologic oncology, aesthetics, neurology and eye care.

Its highest earning therapy, Humira generated >$5.42 billion during the quarter. Second behind Humira came its hematological treatment, Imbruvica which generated >$1.37 billion. Its aggregate quarterly revenues were >$14.34 billion. This wide range of therapies, including many which are the standard of care for their particular approved indications gives AbbVie significant negotiating leverage.

Insurance coverage and formulary placement are critical for successful commercialization of new therapies. Beyond FDA approval, drug companies must secure insurance coverage on favorable terms in order to successfully launch a therapy.

Typically drug plans have a listing or formulary of therapies for particular indications. The formulary typically ranks therapies into particular tiers, say 1-4. The lower the tier the easier a therapy is for an insured to access and the less it will cost.

Tier 1 therapies may be available at no charge with no requirements other than a prescription. Tier 4 therapies on the other hand will require prior authorization before allowing access to the drug. Tier 4 therapies also provide for limited coverage, perhaps a fixed amount or a percentage of the cost.

It is important for pharmaceutical companies like AbbVie to obtain favorable formulary access for their therapies. The companies want their drugs to be available at the lowest possible cost to patients with the least hurdles to access.

On the other hand they want the insurance company to pay them their expected charge for the drug. This is where negotiations and leverage are important. The potential that AbbVie might misuse its leverage has not passed unnoticed in the halls of Congress.

The recent Majority Staff Report to the House Committee On Oversight's Drug Pricing Investigation set out in detail how pharmas allegedly abuse their leverage. AbbVie is featured throughout the report as a prime contributor to abusive practices.

Fortunately for shareholders these types of thoroughly researched exposés seem to come and go with the seasons. Washington is so gridlocked on drug pricing issues that changes are rare. Significant changes are nonexistent.

Conclusion

AbbVie's ratings page shows that AbbVie regularly finds support across all three ratings sources, Seeking Alpha's quant system, Wall Street Analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors. Today (12/22/2021) after market close with AbbVie trading at an all time high of $132.05, above the analysts' average price target, caution is essential.

By my lights, AbbVie is always a buy for at least a small placeholder position for investors who have no holdings yet. However investors who have such positions (or more) are better off waiting for pullbacks to build their position. I am strongly bullish of AbbVie's long term prospects, particularly now that its Rinvoq appears to be establishing itself. However at today's price I am neutral.