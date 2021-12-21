Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

There is no question that Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is a different type of retailer. It is not entirely an e-commerce play, but it is not just a bricks-and-mortar retailer either, it is actually both. And unlike some retailers that launched e-commerce operations after many years as brick-and-mortar retailers, Warby Parker started first as an e-commerce and later started opening stores. Another thing that makes Warby Parker special is that it did not go public through an IPO or a SPAC merger, but is instead one of the few courageous companies that opted for a direct listing. We like companies that do a direct listing because it evens the playing field with both institutional and retail investors having access to the same prices, unlike IPOs where hedge-funds typically get an allocation and retail investors have to usually pay much higher prices when the shares start trading. By doing a direct listing they can also make the roadshow presentation available to the general public (you can find it here). They are also a special type of corporation that tries to balance the interest of its shareholders with those of other stakeholders such as communities and customers. In this spirit, Warby Parker donates glasses to people that have trouble buying them, through programs like their buy one pair give one pair. Yet another thing making the company special is its incredibly high Net Promoter Score of 83, which means customers on average are truly delighted. One last thing that we noticed is that we have watched a lot of roadshow videos, and spoiler alert, we have never before seen one end with a joke. All of this is to say that we like the company, but now we will move on to the more mundane task of analyzing it and deciding if it is a good time to buy the shares.

For the 12 months ending on June 30th 2021 Warby Parker brought in revenue of $487 million, which represents growth of 33%, and this revenue had gross margin of 60%, delivering an adjusted EBITDA of $27 million and a net loss of $53.2 million. A big part of the difference between the adjusted EBITDA profit and the GAAP net loss is due to stock based compensation. For comparison the company currently has a ~$5.5 billion market cap.

Size of the Market

The TAM for Warby Parker is quite large, with a global market estimated at $140 billion of which $35 billion is in the US. Warby Parker believes it has barely captured ~1% of the market available to them in the US. The company also estimates that its available market will grow at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

An important thing to mention about the market, is that historically there has been little real competition, with a few giant conglomerates controlling most of it. The biggest of which by far is EssilorLuxottica, which owns a lot of the assets in the industry as can be seen in the slide below. It owns several of the biggest glasses store chains, as well as many of the best known brands. Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Stores

While Warby Parker started as an e-commerce, it has learned that to optimize its profitability it works well to open a certain number of stores. The company even referred to stores as some of the best billboards, as well as a good place to have direct interactions with the customers. In other words, they have learned that the best strategy is to be an omni-channel retailer. When they open a first store in a new market they have found it lifts sales by 250%. The company currently has 142 stores in the US and 3 in Canada, and believes it has the potential to open up to 900 stores in the US while maintaining good economics. This presents an opportunity to increase store count by about 6x. For its stores the company has historically targeted $2,900 revenue per square foot, 35% "four-wall margin", and <20 months new store payback.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Online Opportunity

As to the online opportunity, glasses is one of the categories where e-commerce still has a very low adoption rate. E-commerce as a percent of total market is only ~7.7%, giving Warby Parker significant room to expand. This, together with its still relatively small store fleet means that Warby Parker has the potential to increase its revenue several fold.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Innovation

The biggest innovation Warby Parker brought is probably the simplest, and that is a direct to consumer business model for prescription glasses. This gave the company a big advantage versus competitors in an industry that has little competition and a huge 10-20x markup.

Even though some of their competitors own the main glasses chains, Warby Parker can reach the consumer through the Internet, and afford programs that send 5 pairs of glasses for at-home testing.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

The company has been expanding the range of products and technologies it has available, now also selling sunglasses, blue light filtering lenses, and it even has its own brand of contact lenses. Contacts, exams, and accessories make up around 5% of the company's revenues.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Other innovations the company has developed include its virtual try on app, that lets customers see in real time how a specific pair of superimposed glasses looks on them. Another great innovation by the company is their virtual vision test app, that can calculate the prescription someone needs without them leaving their home. The company's innovation is also reflected in the number of patents it holds, including 15 issued utility patents, 35 issued design patents, 40 pending utility patents, and 28 pending design patents.

Contribution Margin

The company has an average revenue per customer of $218, and after taking out cost of goods sold, acquisition cost, and selling & service cost, a contribution of ~$45 is left per customer. This results in a contribution margin of ~21%, which we view as very healthy.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Cohort Analysis

Looking at cohort data, it is clear that every year customers are having a higher average spend from their first purchase and over time. This is very promising and means the company is getting better at increasing sales per customer and selling them more products and services.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Long-term Guidance

Warby Parker is guiding to sustained 20%+ net revenue growth, with 58-60% gross margin, and 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margin. An important note on adjusted EBITDA margin, as can be seen in the reconciliation below, it does not include stock based compensation, which some years can be very significant, and we consider a very real cost.

Source: Warby Parker Investor Relations

Valuation

Since the company is currently barely profitable, the best way to value it, in our opinion, is with a multiple of sales. Given that the company is guiding to 20%+ growth and 20% adjusted EBITDA margins long-term, we think a multiple of 2-3x would be attractive to us. Unfortunately, shares are trading much higher, currently ~8x revenues. If this was a software as a service company in its initial phases, we could view the multiple as cheap, even, but at the end of the day Warby Parker is a retailer, even if a very high quality one growing at a decent pace. We are therefore only adding the company to the watch list for the time being.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Warby Parker is a superb company that has found great success selling glasses online, and now in stores as well. They are growing at a good rate, have amazing values, and have great unit economics as well. It has everything needed to be a dream retailer. But as attractive as the company is we cannot justify paying 8x revenues for a retailer.