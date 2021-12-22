peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) have settled just below $40 after the company announced the completion of a convertible notes offering this week. Heading into FY 2022, Lucid faces a set of challenges and opportunities that could make or break the stock!

Production Ramp FY 2022

The single most important event for Lucid next year is the production ramp of the Lucid Air sedan, the company's first production car which has seen the start of deliveries in October 2021. Production of the Lucid Air started in September and Lucid is looking at a material ramp in production and deliveries in FY 2022. In its Advanced Manufacturing Plant-1, AMP-1, in Casa Grande Arizona, Lucid has a production capacity of up to 34 thousand vehicles annually. As of November 15, 2021, Lucid had more than 17 thousand reservations for the Lucid Air. Compared to the previous reservation update from September, Lucid's reservations grew 30% between September and November. While FY 2022 will see a material increase in factory output for the Lucid Air sedan, the firm is unlikely to achieve full plant utilization. By FY 2023, however, I expect Lucid to produce and deliver 34 thousand vehicles annually, creating a sales potential of $2.4B.

Lucid is already working on growing its existing production capacity in Arizona by kicking off phase 2 of its expansion project. This phase will see the addition of 2.85M square feet of plant space which will support a production ramp to 90 thousand vehicles once the project is completed. Lucid has not given a specific timeline as to when full production capacity will become available, but it will likely be after FY 2022.

I expect Lucid to collect another 5 to 6 thousand Lucid Air reservations from November until the EV startup submits its fourth-quarter earnings card in February. I estimate that Lucid can realistically deliver between 20 to 25 thousand EVs in FY 2022.

SEC investigation

In December, the SEC requested information (source) from Lucid regarding its SPAC merger. Lucid is not the only EV startup that the regulator is looking into, however. Special purpose acquisition vehicles have been popular in the EV industry and some EV companies have taken statements about their technological capabilities a bit too far in the past. The SEC probe, and its outcome, have the potential to drive Lucid's share price lower in FY 2022... if the SEC finds evidence of wrongdoing.

Lucid's convertible debt offering, impact on liquidity and production ramp

Lucid has a super strong balance sheet after its de-SPAC reverse merger closed this year. In 2021, the firm added $4.4B in liquidity to its balance sheet. In September, Lucid's cash balance was $4.8B, not including funds from the recent debt offering.

(Source: Lucid)

Lucid completed a convertible debt offering on Monday which, including the exercise option, delivered $2.0B in gross proceeds. These new funds improve the firm's already strong balance sheet and they will help finance the production ramp expected for FY 2022. I estimate that Lucid's improved cash position after the convertible senior notes offering can finance Lucid's vehicle production until year-end 2023. To come to this conclusion, I assumed $600M to $700M in average quarterly operating expenditures, including R&D and SG&A, for the next two years. Actual operating expenses in the third-quarter were $494M and increased by a factor of 3x year over year. But Lucid's operating expenses are set to increase in FY 2022 as the company moves into the scale phase of production. With currently available liquidity of more than $6.0B, Lucid has enough cash to finance the production ramp even if it doesn't generate much in revenues.

Nasdaq-100 index inclusion

Shares of Lucid were included in the Nasdaq-100 index in December which helps the firm gain exposure and visibility relative to other EV firms in FY 2022.

High valuation

Lucid's valuation is already high, possibly too high compared to where the firm stands regarding deliveries. In two years' time, however, Lucid could produce and deliver 34 thousand EVs annually and generate $2.4B in sales. Shares of Lucid currently trade at 26x vehicle revenues expected for FY 2023 and 13x book value. The market capitalization stands at $63B, indicating that Lucid is currently overvalued considering that the firm just began deliveries.

Revenue estimates will likely rise as the company ramps up production and deliveries in FY 2022...

Data by YCharts

Risks with Lucid

Lucid will ramp up production of its various Lucid Air models next year and the market will take a keen interest not only in how many electric vehicles the startup can roll off of factory belts, but also how customer deliveries are going. Scaling production while maintaining positive cash flow is also a huge challenge for car brands, whether they are producing EVs or traditional passenger vehicles with combustion engines. A delay in production is a big commercial risk for Lucid and the stock as well.

Final thoughts

Lucid faces a plethora of challenges and risks as the firm moves into the most critical stage of its existence in FY 2022. But while the risks are high, so is the reward potential. The EV startup needs to convince the market that it can seamlessly transition from the design and development stage into a stage of mass production. If Lucid can ramp production of its Lucid Air model quickly and without delays, shares of Lucid may revalue significantly higher in FY 2022!