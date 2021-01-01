Dmytro Kvasnetskyy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After the planned merger between HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and DouYu (DOYU) fell through, following a rejection by regulatory authorities, some growth estimates for the online gaming streaming company have been revised. As one of the leading gaming streaming giants in the People's Republic of China, HUYA has enjoyed a consistent rise in MAUs (monthly active users), even as the pandemic headwinds subsided and more people who were home during it have begun going back to work and other non-online activities.

The company, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), which has seen its share price stagnate over the past few years, has begun facing much tougher share price pressure after Chinese regulatory agencies began cracking down on Chinese tech companies which are listed on US exchanges. Since then, the company has lost about 65% of its share value over the past year and to some there seems to be no end in sight.

Even so, sales for the company have continued their march higher, growing at a consistent high single digit rate, alongside a steady rise in earnings per share, excluding some pandemic-era comparative headwinds. The company's core business hasn't changed by all that much, even as their share price has suffered under the regulatory headwinds, and it remains a strong longer term investment as China leads the world in online gaming streaming.

What Does HUYA Do?

HUYA operates gaming and live streaming platforms in China, enabling broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company’s content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. It also operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America as well as providing online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company offers streaming services for over 4,000 games and has seen increased monthly active users (MAU) over the past few years.

HUYA grew MAUs by almost 15% in the last reporting quarter, to reach 85.1M. This was a 12.7% rise from my last reporting about 6 months ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, of 75.5M, signaling strong organic growth.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic comparative era is that paying users remained flat, with the company reporting roughly 6M paying users, nearly flat over the past 6 months and flat compared to the same reporting quarter last year. The company did, however, report 6.1M paying users at the height of the pandemic, which means that HUYA is catching back to their highest figure.

The company's revenue increases have been partially due to higher spending per user, indicating a more loyal base, boding well for the longer term prospects of their growth.

Current Expectations Remain Strong

As of now, analysts expect that the company will report a strong high single digit sales growth rate over the next 3 years, with similarly strong earnings per share figures but with a post-pandemic dip due to higher expenses.

Here are these figures in an easier format to analyze:

2021 2022 2023 Sales $1.8 billion $1.93 billion $2.08 billion Growth +7.33% +7.29% +8.01%

As you may notice if you visit the Seeking Alpha Earnings Forecast page (linked below), there is indeed a forecast for 2024 which calls for low double digit increase to sales, but since it is done by only 1 analyst, I do not include it for the sake of this analysis, similar to any other company analysis I have done in the past.

But as we can see, there is set to be some acceleration in the company's sales growth and this is due to the higher overall demand in gaming streaming and the potential for the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns taking place well into the next few quarters and years, beyond the original forecast.

There is a similar story with earnings per share, here are those figures:

2021 2022 2023 EPS $0.23 $0.04 $0.34 Growth -71.83% -82.32% +747.4%

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - HUYA Inc)

After the massive surge in pay per paying user during the COVID-19 pandemic it's rather expected that the company will be seeing some reversion to those numbers. But with the re-emergence of the Omicron variant, these trends may reverse quicker than expected and cause the next few quarters' pay per paying users to grow much faster.

Conclusion - Don't Sleep On HUYA

The company's balance sheet is also a great advantage and catalyst for their upward momentum - they hold $481 million in cash and equivalents and a whopping $1.24 billion in short term investments, which yields over $40 million in interest income annually, while they hold no long or short term debt. This superb balance sheet position will aid the company's expansion of their existing streaming services, which includes more aggressive marketing and advertising as well as their ability to launch new features at record time to compete with other local and international players.

Long-term investors would have another factor working in their favor - the company's short interest. As a percentage of the float, over 12% of the company's shares are held short, meaning that any meaningful positive changes the company is likely to experience will compel (as evidenced by other companies with such high short interest) those holding the company's shares short to close out their position, aiding the upwards price momentum.

Given these fundamental and technical factors working in the company's favor, as well as their recent price action, I will be initiating a long position in the company over the coming week, as a long-term (1-2 years) investment.