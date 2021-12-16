For over a decade, tech has been red hot.
This has created a dangerous situation for speculators who "buy the dip" and count on the Fed to keep momentum stocks going up.
Now the Fed has confirmed plans to accelerate the taper and potentially raise interest rates three times in 2022, three times in 2023, and twice more in 2024.
Historically, value stocks tend to outperform during the first year of tightening cycles.
This is great news for anyone, such as myself, who has spent years buying the world's best blue-chip bargains.
Just as expected, value is outperforming growth today, Thursday, December 16th, when tech is getting wrecked.
And while value is doing well, tech is getting slaughtered.
The average tech stock is already in a correction and many are in severe bear markets.
"Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger
"Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett
"Today I buy what others won't so tomorrow I earn returns others can't." - Jerry Riche paraphrase
Today I want to highlight three amazing hyper-growth blue-chips that could be just what you need to make your own luck on Wall Street and cash in on the current tech correction.
Two of these are still overvalued, but close to fair value and one is already a potentially reasonable buy and a company I just bought more of.
These are some of the highest quality hyper-growth blue-chips on earth.
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Quality Rating (out Of 13)
|Quality Score (Out Of 100)
|Safety Score (Out Of 100)
|Adobe
|(ADBE)
|Technology
|13
|94%
|100%
|Mastercard
|(MA)
|Technology
|13
|86%
|90%
|Average
|13.0 Ultra SWAN
|90%
|95% Very Safe
And here's why.
S&P estimates these companies have very little chance of going bankrupt in the next 30 years. While no stock is risk-free, the chance of losing all your money buying these hyper-growth blue-chips is as close to zero as you can realistically get on Wall Street.
|Company
|Dependability Score (out Of 100)
|Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile
|S&P Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|13-Year Median Return On Capital
|ROC Industry Percentile
|Adobe
|88%
|86%
|A
|0.66%
|212%
|91%
|Mastercard
|80%
|83%
|A+
|0.60%
|830%
|95%
|Average
|84% Exceptional
|84.5% Very Good
|A+ Stable
|0.63%
|521%
|93%
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness. These hyper-growth blue-chips have returns on capital of over 350% and their industry-leading profitability firms their wide and stable moats.
And of course, when it comes to growth and long-term return potential they offer some of the best fundamental risk-adjusted return potentials on Wall Street.
These hyper-growth blue-chips are modestly overvalued but analysts remain very bullish expecting a 20% rally in the next year. Of course, I don't care about 12-month guesstimates I care about a growth potential of 20% annually for the foreseeable future.
|Company
|Discount To Fair Value
|Yield
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate
|Consensus LT Total Return Potential
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Adobe
|-5%
|0.00%
|27.4%
|18.50%
|18.5%
|13.0%
|10.6%
|Mastercard
|-13%
|0.56%
|24.3%
|22.50%
|23.1%
|16.1%
|13.7%
|Average
|-3.36%
|0.19%
|22.0%
|20.0%
|20.2%
|14.1%
|11.7%
Even when adjusting for the risks of these companies not growing as expected, and the bond market's 30-year inflation forecast, we're looking at over 11% annual expected returns.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.9%
|11.3%
|7.9%
|5.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.44%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|-1.4%
Expected returns that are almost 3X that of the S&P 500? 6% higher?
|Time Frame (Years)
|Additional Inflation-Adjusted Money
|
Annual Consensus Outperformance Potential
|5
|34%
|6%
|10
|79%
|6%
|15
|140%
|6%
|20
|221%
|6%
|25
|329%
|6%
|30
|474%
|6%
|35
|669%
|6%
|40
|929%
|6%
|45
|1276%
|6%
|50
|1742%
|6%
That might not seem like much but over time it can become life-changing generational wealth.
Of course, valuations always matter in the long-term.
So here's the bottom line on these hyper-growth blue-chips' valuations.
|Company
|Current Price
|Average Fair Value
|Discount To Fair Value
|Good Buy Near
|Potential Sell/Trim Price
|Consensus LT Total Return
|Adobe
|$565.86
|$538.36
|-5.11%
|$511.45
|$807.55
|18.5%
|Mastercard
|$349.95
|$308.81
|-13.32%
|$277.93
|$463.22
|23.1%
|Average
|-9.21%
|20.78%
I don't know about you, but the idea of potentially earning 20% long-term returns from some of the world's highest quality and safest companies sounds pretty appealing. And that's why you should keep these amazing companies on your watchlist in this tech correction.
What evidence we do have that these blue-chips can actually deliver Buffett-like returns?
"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's see how these growth legends have performed over the last 14 years when 91% of returns were the result of fundamentals.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These hyper-growth blue-chips have delivered 23% annualized returns over the last 14 years, more than double that of the S&P.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
They delivered 5X the inflation-adjusted returns of the S&P 500 and 70% better volatility-adjusted returns.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
The average rolling return has been 24%, indicating that 20% long-term consensus returns in the future are reasonable.
And if you combine them with one of the safest ultra-yielders in the world?
Then just take a look at the kind of income growth magic you can create!
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|Portfolio
|2007 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips
|$2
|$29
|21.05%
|0.2%
|2.9%
|One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chips
|$66
|$489
|15.38%
|6.6%
|48.9%
|Yield + Growth
|$34
|$557
|22.11%
|3.4%
|55.7%
Combining safe high-yield with hyper-growth resulted in the fastest annual income growth of all, as well as the most income over time.
|Portfolio
|Average Income (2007 To 2021) $1,000 Starting Portfolio
|Total Income (2016 To 2021) $1,000 Starting Portfolio
|Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips
|$16
|$217
|One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chips
|$278
|$3,885
|Yield + Growth
|$296
|$4,137
|Difference
|$3,920
|
Average Annual Income Difference
|$280
Combining growth with yield resulted in nearly $4,000 in income, from a $1,000 investment!
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Hyper-Growth + One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chip
|4.7%
|12.6%
|17.3%
|12.1%
|9.8%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.9%
|11.3%
|7.9%
|5.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.44%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|-1.4%
Did I mention that combining these hyper-growth blue-chips with one of the world's safest ultra-yielders creates a 4.7% yielding super dividend stock?
One that analysts think could deliver 17.3% long-term annual returns? Basically, matching the 18% returns these companies have generated over the last 14 years?
And what about future income growth? Not only can these amazing blue-chips deliver a very safe 4.7% yield but analysts expect them to potentially generate 20% annual income growth.
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|20.20%
|14.14%
|12.02%
|9.62%
Even adjusting for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, that's almost 10% annual income growth. Good enough to double your inflation-adjusted income every seven years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment)
|Amount Of Income Increase
|Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost
|Inflation-Adjusted Income From $100,000 Investment
|Average Retired Couple's Annual Social Security
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Annual Income
|Total Monthly Inflation- Adjusted Annual Income
|5
|$74.40
|1.58
|7.44%
|$7,439.55
|$39,768
|$47,208
|$3,934
|10
|$117.76
|2.51
|11.78%
|$11,775.95
|$39,768
|$51,544
|$4,295
|15
|$186.40
|3.97
|18.64%
|$18,639.95
|$39,768
|$58,408
|$4,867
|20
|$295.05
|6.28
|29.50%
|$29,504.88
|$39,768
|$69,273
|$5,773
|25
|$467.03
|9.94
|46.70%
|$46,702.79
|$39,768
|$86,471
|$7,206
|30
|$739.25
|15.73
|73.93%
|$73,925.08
|$39,768
|$113,693
|$9,474
|35
|$1,170.15
|24.90
|117.01%
|$117,014.80
|$39,768
|$156,783
|$13,065
|40
|$1,852.21
|39.41
|185.22%
|$185,220.80
|$39,768
|$224,989
|$18,749
|45
|$2,931.83
|62.38
|293.18%
|$293,182.98
|$39,768
|$332,951
|$27,746
|50
|$4,640.75
|98.74
|464.07%
|$464,074.54
|$39,768
|$503,843
|$41,987
What can 10% annual income growth deliver over time?
|Time Frame (Years)
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income ($100,000 Initial Investment)
|5
|$30,349
|10
|$82,380
|15
|$175,050
|20
|$342,049
|25
|$642,535
|30
|$1,179,376
|35
|$2,130,009
|40
|$3,798,416
|45
|$6,702,367
|50
|$11,719,364
How about $1.2 million in potential inflation-adjusted retirement income from a $100,000 investment over a standard 30-year retirement?
How about nearly $12 million in income over 50 years?
How about the ability to retire in safety and splendor?
This isn't just about retiring rich and staying rich in retirement. Yield + Growth blue-chip investing can also help your children and grandchildren retire even richer.
Unless the global economy permanently implodes every market decline is a long-term buying opportunity.
Since 1926 the market has never failed to deliver positive returns if you are patient and use prudent risk-management for your needs.
Today the market is starting to wobble as tech gets wrecked, mostly due to more than a decade of incredible returns that have pushed up valuations to some absurd levels.
But today Mastercard and Adobe are not trading at absurd or dangerous levels. They are modestly overvalued.
Do you feel like it would take a miracle for you to be able to retire in comfort, much less splendor?
Well, I'm not God and have no miracles to offer. But I can show you how to combine my favorite hyper-growth blue-chip recommendation today with one of the world's safest ultra yielders to get a very safe 4.7% yield and 10% to 20% long-term income growth.
In a world where junk bonds yield just 4%, the ability to enjoy almost 5% yield and double-digit income growth for decades to come from the world's greatest companies is as close to a miracle as you can find on Wall Street.
But it's not magic, it's just math. The math for getting and staying rich on Wall Street, and making your retirement dreams a reality.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MA in our portfolios.
