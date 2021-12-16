Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

For over a decade, tech has been red hot.

This has created a dangerous situation for speculators who "buy the dip" and count on the Fed to keep momentum stocks going up.

Now the Fed has confirmed plans to accelerate the taper and potentially raise interest rates three times in 2022, three times in 2023, and twice more in 2024.

Historically, value stocks tend to outperform during the first year of tightening cycles.

This is great news for anyone, such as myself, who has spent years buying the world's best blue-chip bargains.

Just as expected, value is outperforming growth today, Thursday, December 16th, when tech is getting wrecked.

Value Is Flying While Tech Is Dying

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

And while value is doing well, tech is getting slaughtered.

The average tech stock is already in a correction and many are in severe bear markets.

"Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger "Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett "Today I buy what others won't so tomorrow I earn returns others can't." - Jerry Riche paraphrase

Today I want to highlight three amazing hyper-growth blue-chips that could be just what you need to make your own luck on Wall Street and cash in on the current tech correction.

Two of these are still overvalued, but close to fair value and one is already a potentially reasonable buy and a company I just bought more of.

Get Ready To Buy These 2 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips

These are some of the highest quality hyper-growth blue-chips on earth.

Company Ticker Sector Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Adobe (ADBE) Technology 13 94% 100% Mastercard (MA) Technology 13 86% 90% Average 13.0 Ultra SWAN 90% 95% Very Safe

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

And here's why.

S&P estimates these companies have very little chance of going bankrupt in the next 30 years. While no stock is risk-free, the chance of losing all your money buying these hyper-growth blue-chips is as close to zero as you can realistically get on Wall Street.

Company Dependability Score (out Of 100) Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 13-Year Median Return On Capital ROC Industry Percentile Adobe 88% 86% A 0.66% 212% 91% Mastercard 80% 83% A+ 0.60% 830% 95% Average 84% Exceptional 84.5% Very Good A+ Stable 0.63% 521% 93%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness. These hyper-growth blue-chips have returns on capital of over 350% and their industry-leading profitability firms their wide and stable moats.

And of course, when it comes to growth and long-term return potential they offer some of the best fundamental risk-adjusted return potentials on Wall Street.

These hyper-growth blue-chips are modestly overvalued but analysts remain very bullish expecting a 20% rally in the next year. Of course, I don't care about 12-month guesstimates I care about a growth potential of 20% annually for the foreseeable future.

Company Discount To Fair Value Yield 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Consensus LT Total Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Adobe -5% 0.00% 27.4% 18.50% 18.5% 13.0% 10.6% Mastercard -13% 0.56% 24.3% 22.50% 23.1% 16.1% 13.7% Average -3.36% 0.19% 22.0% 20.0% 20.2% 14.1% 11.7%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Even when adjusting for the risks of these companies not growing as expected, and the bond market's 30-year inflation forecast, we're looking at over 11% annual expected returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.44% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Expected returns that are almost 3X that of the S&P 500? 6% higher?

Time Frame (Years) Additional Inflation-Adjusted Money Annual Consensus Outperformance Potential 5 34% 6% 10 79% 6% 15 140% 6% 20 221% 6% 25 329% 6% 30 474% 6% 35 669% 6% 40 929% 6% 45 1276% 6% 50 1742% 6%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

That might not seem like much but over time it can become life-changing generational wealth.

Of course, valuations always matter in the long-term.

So here's the bottom line on these hyper-growth blue-chips' valuations.

Company Current Price Average Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Good Buy Near Potential Sell/Trim Price Consensus LT Total Return Adobe $565.86 $538.36 -5.11% $511.45 $807.55 18.5% Mastercard $349.95 $308.81 -13.32% $277.93 $463.22 23.1% Average -9.21% 20.78%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

I don't know about you, but the idea of potentially earning 20% long-term returns from some of the world's highest quality and safest companies sounds pretty appealing. And that's why you should keep these amazing companies on your watchlist in this tech correction.

What evidence we do have that these blue-chips can actually deliver Buffett-like returns?

Historical Returns Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)

"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's see how these growth legends have performed over the last 14 years when 91% of returns were the result of fundamentals.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

These hyper-growth blue-chips have delivered 23% annualized returns over the last 14 years, more than double that of the S&P.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

They delivered 5X the inflation-adjusted returns of the S&P 500 and 70% better volatility-adjusted returns.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The average rolling return has been 24%, indicating that 20% long-term consensus returns in the future are reasonable.

And if you combine them with one of the safest ultra-yielders in the world?

Then just take a look at the kind of income growth magic you can create!

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio 2007 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips $2 $29 21.05% 0.2% 2.9% One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chips $66 $489 15.38% 6.6% 48.9% Yield + Growth $34 $557 22.11% 3.4% 55.7%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining safe high-yield with hyper-growth resulted in the fastest annual income growth of all, as well as the most income over time.

Portfolio Average Income (2007 To 2021) $1,000 Starting Portfolio Total Income (2016 To 2021) $1,000 Starting Portfolio Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips $16 $217 One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chips $278 $3,885 Yield + Growth $296 $4,137 Difference $3,920 Average Annual Income Difference $280

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining growth with yield resulted in nearly $4,000 in income, from a $1,000 investment!

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Hyper-Growth + One Of The World's Safest 8+% Yielding Blue-Chip 4.7% 12.6% 17.3% 12.1% 9.8% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.44% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Did I mention that combining these hyper-growth blue-chips with one of the world's safest ultra-yielders creates a 4.7% yielding super dividend stock?

One that analysts think could deliver 17.3% long-term annual returns? Basically, matching the 18% returns these companies have generated over the last 14 years?

And what about future income growth? Not only can these amazing blue-chips deliver a very safe 4.7% yield but analysts expect them to potentially generate 20% annual income growth.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 20.20% 14.14% 12.02% 9.62%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Even adjusting for the risk of companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, that's almost 10% annual income growth. Good enough to double your inflation-adjusted income every seven years.

Time Frame (Years) Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost Inflation-Adjusted Income From $100,000 Investment Average Retired Couple's Annual Social Security Total Inflation-Adjusted Annual Income Total Monthly Inflation- Adjusted Annual Income 5 $74.40 1.58 7.44% $7,439.55 $39,768 $47,208 $3,934 10 $117.76 2.51 11.78% $11,775.95 $39,768 $51,544 $4,295 15 $186.40 3.97 18.64% $18,639.95 $39,768 $58,408 $4,867 20 $295.05 6.28 29.50% $29,504.88 $39,768 $69,273 $5,773 25 $467.03 9.94 46.70% $46,702.79 $39,768 $86,471 $7,206 30 $739.25 15.73 73.93% $73,925.08 $39,768 $113,693 $9,474 35 $1,170.15 24.90 117.01% $117,014.80 $39,768 $156,783 $13,065 40 $1,852.21 39.41 185.22% $185,220.80 $39,768 $224,989 $18,749 45 $2,931.83 62.38 293.18% $293,182.98 $39,768 $332,951 $27,746 50 $4,640.75 98.74 464.07% $464,074.54 $39,768 $503,843 $41,987

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

What can 10% annual income growth deliver over time?

Time Frame (Years) Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income ($100,000 Initial Investment) 5 $30,349 10 $82,380 15 $175,050 20 $342,049 25 $642,535 30 $1,179,376 35 $2,130,009 40 $3,798,416 45 $6,702,367 50 $11,719,364

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

How about $1.2 million in potential inflation-adjusted retirement income from a $100,000 investment over a standard 30-year retirement?

How about nearly $12 million in income over 50 years?

How about the ability to retire in safety and splendor?

This isn't just about retiring rich and staying rich in retirement. Yield + Growth blue-chip investing can also help your children and grandchildren retire even richer.

Bottom Line: These 2 Hyper-Growth Blue-Chips Should Be On Your Watchlist During This Tech Correction

Unless the global economy permanently implodes every market decline is a long-term buying opportunity.

Since 1926 the market has never failed to deliver positive returns if you are patient and use prudent risk-management for your needs.

Today the market is starting to wobble as tech gets wrecked, mostly due to more than a decade of incredible returns that have pushed up valuations to some absurd levels.

But today Mastercard and Adobe are not trading at absurd or dangerous levels. They are modestly overvalued.

(Source: CNBC)

Do you feel like it would take a miracle for you to be able to retire in comfort, much less splendor?

Well, I'm not God and have no miracles to offer. But I can show you how to combine my favorite hyper-growth blue-chip recommendation today with one of the world's safest ultra yielders to get a very safe 4.7% yield and 10% to 20% long-term income growth.

In a world where junk bonds yield just 4%, the ability to enjoy almost 5% yield and double-digit income growth for decades to come from the world's greatest companies is as close to a miracle as you can find on Wall Street.

But it's not magic, it's just math. The math for getting and staying rich on Wall Street, and making your retirement dreams a reality.