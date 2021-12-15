cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Dec. 17.

With 10Y Treasuries moving back below 1.5% last week and even high-yield corporate debt trading around 4.5%, high-yielding opportunities are few and far between. This is one reason why covered call strategies continue to remain popular with income investors as they consistently generate high single-digit and even low double-digit yields. In this article we take at the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) as well as the broader covered call / collar ETF space which we have recently begun to cover on the service across an 18-fund universe.

RYLD is the only fund in our 18-fund universe with exposure to the Russell 2000 index. It also offers the highest yield in the space as highlighted below.

Source: Systematic Income Equity Income Fund Tool

What we also like about RYLD is that it has been able to keep up with the Russell 2000 - its underlying equity index (as proxed by the ETF IWM below) - during periods of moderate uptrends (highlighted in purple) both through 2019 as well as immediately after the COVID crash, only lagging the index in the melt up of the second half of 2020.

Source: Systematic Income

What is even more striking is its ability to generate value in the mostly range-bound environment of 2021 (highlighted in green), outperforming the index by about 8%. As we discuss below, the rest of the covered call universe mostly tread water during a flat market period.

In our view this is due to the fact that Russell 2000 implied volatility has continued to trade at consistently higher levels than that of the other two indices. We also like the covered call strategy over the collar (short calls / long puts) strategy, in general, because it can pass on more of the earned call premiums to investors via distributions. A covered call strategy is likely to underperform a collar strategy in a sharp drawdown but can also claw back losses quicker in a recovery.

More broadly, however, it's important to point that investors with a keen eye on total returns and who remain constructive on the market will likely want to hold underlying index exposure directly rather than through a covered call strategy. This is because in "normal" market environments covered call strategies (of any flavor) have significantly lagged direct index exposure.

What's Not To Like?

Covered call funds have caught the eye of investors for a number of reasons. First, and most importantly, they boast elevated yields - in the high single-digits or even double-digit levels - a far cry from other equity-linked or even fixed-income funds.

Secondly, they tread on familiar ground - allocating primarily to large cap stocks or benchmark equity indices such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 or the Russell 2000 which are household names and don't require investors to decipher three letter acronyms such as CLOs which can also sport high yields.

Thirdly, they feature a familiar strategy commonly called buy-write or call-overwriting with some also buying puts as a risk management exercise.

Fourthly, they pitch their strategy as designed to outperform in a down market where call premiums accrue to offset the drawdown in stocks.

Fifthly, many of these funds distribute some level of ROC - a very tax-efficient way to make distributions though it does also reduce the cost basis of the position which can result in capital gains tax implications down the road.

Sixthly, they can participate in a strong market and typically feature stable or rising NAVs - a far cry from many other income funds which have downtrending NAVs.

Seventhly, they are not directly exposed to, what is arguably, the largest risk on the mind of investors heading into 2022 - the risk of persistent inflation and rising rates. A sharp move-up in rates will likely hit hardest higher-quality long-duration assets such as munis, investment-grade corporates and agencies. And although equities may not escape unscathed, a downtrend in stock prices in a period of elevated volatility should allow covered call funds to outperform their equity benchmarks.

Fund Strategy Considerations

Not all covered call strategies are created equal. In this section we discuss some of the key features investors should be aware of when they make allocation decisions in the sector.

The first, and most obvious, thing is the type of strategy followed by a given fund - specifically, whether it is a covered call or a collar fund. A covered call fund sells call options while a collar fund also buys puts in addition to selling calls. The performance of the two strategies can be very different depending on the market environment. A fund with a collar strategy should outperform in a sharp drawdown and is likely to have a lower volatility overall but is likely to underperform in a more stable market environment, all else equal.

The chart below shows that a collar strategy can hold up better in a drawdown though this is not always going to be the case across different implementations.

Source: CBOE

The second key consideration is the index used by the fund - the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 or the Russell 2000. There are other, less common indices, and some funds have an active approach and avoid using an index directly. Apart from the obvious stock composition issues and sector tilts etc, the key point is that the implied volatility of the three indices trades at different levels. Historically, the volatility of the Russell 2000 has traded above that of the Nasdaq 100 which has traded above that of the S&P 500. This means that, all else equal, a call on the Russell 2000 will have a higher premium.

Source: Systematic Income, FRED

In a "normal" market environment it means that a Russell call-overwriting strategy should outperform the other two indices as the following chart shows.

Source: CBOE

The third consideration is the strike selection strategy. Historically, research has shown that selling calls nearest to the forward (i.e. close to at-the-money) has performed much worse than selecting calls that are further out-of-the-money.

The chart below shows that two CBOE out-of-the-money indices (moneyness can be measured in percentage terms relative to ATM e.g. 2% OTM or in relative terms i.e. "Delta" which can vary depending on the level of implied volatility and other factors) have performed better than the standard ATM strategy. One thing to watch out for is that many funds will use an ATM strategy as their option benchmark but sell calls with strikes further out-of-the-money - an easy but dodgy way to show outperformance relative to a benchmark.

Source: CBOE

The fourth key consideration is whether the fund has an index or a single-stock strategy. Typically, covered call funds will hold all the individual stocks in a given index and sell calls on the index itself rather than on individual stocks as that is much easier to execute. Some funds will sell calls on individual stocks but these funds will often be actively managed and hold only a subset of a given index. A key point here is that a basket of options is worth more than an option on a basket. In other words, a fund that sells calls on all the individual constituents of an index would collect more in premiums than a fund that sold a call on the index itself. This is because the index will have a lower overall volatility due to offsetting moves in stocks and so an option on the index will be worth less, all else equal.

Investor Considerations

Apart from fund-level features, there are a number of other considerations for investors who allocate to the sector.

First, tax implications of covered call funds are both all over the place and very likely to be less tax-efficient than the underlying equity benchmark in a taxable account. For example, the S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is 90% ROC whereas the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is mostly ordinary income with zero ROC. This has an obvious bearing on taxable accounts.

It's important to keep in mind, however, that even in a "best-case" scenario where 100% of the fund's distributions are ROC there may still be eventual capital gains tax implications because of the step-down in the cost basis with each ROC distribution. This means that even with 100% ROC, a covered call fund that matches the performance of its equity benchmark is not necessarily more tax-efficient than an ETF of the equity benchmark whose main tax consequence would likely be a function of the long-term capital gains tax rate.

Secondly, it's important to consider the current volatility regime. It's very odd that very little of covered call fund analysis does this at all. This is a bit like discussing holding small-cap or Japan equity exposure without at all discussing why small-cap or Japan equity exposure is an attractive hold in the current environment.

Currently, the level of implied volatility is very attractive versus the previous decade (see the VIX chart above). This is very likely due to the relatively recent equity drawdown which has reminded investors that equities don't always go up in a straight line. And it is also likely due to the fact that a big chunk of volatility sellers were blown out in the Volmageddon fiasco and who have not come back to the market. This puts less pressure on the level of implied volatility we are seeing now and pushes call premiums higher than they would be otherwise.

Thirdly, apart from the general level of volatility, the level of so-called volatility skew is very important for covered call strategies. The volatility skew describes the level of implied volatility for different strikes. Since the 1987 Black Monday, downside puts (i.e., primarily executed on lower strikes) have tended to trade at much higher implied volatility than upside calls (i.e. primarily executed on higher strikes) since people caught onto the fact that stocks crash down rather than crash up. However, the Reddit crowd seems to have changed the landscape recently, chasing gains by buying high strike calls which has caused upside volatility to move higher. This helps those who are in the business of selling calls such as covered call funds.

A fourth key consideration for investors is simply the fact that over the last decade or so, covered call funds have underperformed their underlying equity benchmarks, often by double digit amounts per year. Some analysts like to wheel out numbers starting from 1986 which show some of the indices keeping pace with the S&P 500 but that data is entirely unrepresentative of the market environment of the last decade. It also ignores the fact that covered call fund fees are both much higher than the fees of equity index ETFs and are not included in the historic comparisons.

Source: Google, CBOE

The primary reason for this large underperformance is obvious - stocks have trended higher over the last few decades and covered call funds sell away the upside. However, there are less obvious causes of underperformance such as the dynamics of mean-reverting market environments which we touch on below. This doesn't mean that holding covered call funds is wrong - it just means that investors focused on total returns and have a constructive market view should keep this fact in mind.

Source: Systematic Income Equity Income Fund Tool

A fifth consideration is performance in a drawdown. A big selling point for covered call funds is that they outperform in down markets. The 2020 drawdown is a good test case for this and is highlighted in the table below across the three equity benchmarks.

For example, focusing on the S&P 500 benchmark (top section in the table), the drawdown in the SPX (proxied by SPY) was 33.7%, while the covered call funds delivered returns of -33.4%, -33.3%, -28.4% and -32.6%. Collar funds delivered returns of -15.5% and -14.2%. This shows that covered call funds offered fairly marginal outperformance, if any, on average and only collar funds offered real outperformance in that drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income Equity Income Fund Tool

Another feature of covered call funds that is underappreciated is how they respond to a highly mean-reverting market environment. For example, the performance in 2020 is a great case study - the S&P 500 fell 33% and then bounced quickly higher, ending the year higher than when it started.

The performance across 2020 is highlighted in the table below across the three different equity benchmarks. The results are striking - the funds underperformed their equity benchmarks by about 20% for the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 and about 35% for the Nasdaq 100 on average. The best fund underperformed by 8.5% and the worst underperformed by 40%.

Source: Systematic Income Equity Income Fund Tool

While investors often think about an uptrending or downtrending market environments, it is really a volatile mean-reverting market environment that will really cause covered call funds underperform. This dynamic also extends to less dramatic periods in markets.

This brings up another selling point for covered call funds is that they will outperform in a flat market environment. This makes a lot of sense intuitively since covered call funds monetize the likelihood of higher prices which then don't actually show up. However, this pitched outperformance in a flat market environment often fails to show up.

The table below shows how the funds have performed in a flat market environment chosen individually for the three equity benchmarks over the past 18 months. For the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, the average performance was right in line with the equity benchmark with some funds outperforming and others underperforming the index. The only significant outperformance was in the RYLD fund which managed a very impressive 16% outperformance of the index.

Source: Systematic Income Equity Income Fund Tool

The takeaway here is that investors shouldn't count on covered call funds to outperform their equity indices in a flat market environment. The reason for this brings us back to the mean-reversion point above. The thing is that a flat market environment is not actually totally flat - like a coast line, if you zoom in you will see lots of wiggles. And it is these wiggles that create a drag on covered call funds which lock in most of the downside for each down move and then sell away most of the upside when the index gets back to even.

Obviously, as the RYLD case shows, it doesn't happen in all cases of flat performance but it is instructive that RYLD is the only fund out of 18 which significantly outperformed its equity benchmark in a flat market period. In our view, this is due, in part, to the higher implied volatility of the Russell 2000 options pricing.

An important point to consider is that the Fed (and arguably the government) may have changed the dynamics of the equity market in the last few years. Simply put, mean reversion is likely to be much higher going forward i.e. we are likely to see many more frequent sharp turns in markets than before. This is because of the fact that the Fed has become more activist in its support of the economy and markets and so the market is more likely to be driven by the high-frequency whims of policymakers rather than the slower-moving longer-trend macro developments. If this is correct then it is likely to make life more difficult for covered call funds which will tend to underperform during periods of high mean reversion.

Bringing It All Together And Takeaways

Covered call funds are typically pitched by analysts as a "no-brainer" alternative to holding the underlying equity index - you get the same basket of stocks but with a high yield and less downside. The reality, is, as usual, more complicated. The key point here is that covered call funds are a path-dependent product. In other words, their performance relative to their underlying index depends on how the index moves between its start and endpoints. A path that is highly mean-reverting with lots of ups and downs is likely to cause the covered call strategy to underperform more than a path that is very smooth. That is why we saw significant underperformance of covered call funds in 2020 and it is also why covered call funds don't significantly outperform equity indices in flat market environments.

Many investors take the view that so long as a fund is producing income, thinking about total returns (and, by extension, performance relative to the underlying equity index) is a fool's game. However, even if some income investors don't care about total return, total return cares about their income. This is because a strategy that structurally underperforms over several years naturally limits the amount of income it can generate in the future. Ultimately, income comes from a certain base of capital and if capital growth is weak it also undermines the level of income it can support sustainably in the future.

The other key takeaway is that comparing different covered call funds to each other is very difficult and requires investors to take a view on a number of strategy features. For instance, we recently touched on the pros and cons of two funds on the service: the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI). It would be difficult to come up with a more different pair of funds. JEPI is based off the S&P 500 and NUSI is off the Nasdaq 100, JEPI is an active stock-picking fund and NUSI holds all the stocks in the index, JEPI follows a covered call strategy and NUSI follows a collar strategy. Pointing to historic returns as evidence that one fund is "better" than the other is a classic example of "rear-view mirror" analysis that treats funds like black boxes and assumes that future returns should simply mirror past returns.

It is also tempting to simply use CBOE strategy results to show that a covered call strategy outperforms a collar strategy over the last three decades. However, this misses the obvious point a collar strategy actually outperforms in the last five years and that JEPI does not actually follow the standard CBOE covered call strategy - in terms of strike selection or single-stock calls.

In our view what should guide investor decisions in the sector is the following: 1) type of strategy, i.e., covered call vs. collar and 2) the index. Specifically, investors who are very drawdown sensitive should stick with a collar strategy and investors who don't mind living through a drawdown similar to the underlying equity benchmark should stick with a covered call strategy. Secondly, Russell 2000 continues to trade at a higher level of implied volatility which means that it will continue to deliver higher call premiums over the other two indices. However, this can change in the future and investors should be prepared to take this into account in their allocation.