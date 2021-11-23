Yuliya Ufimtseva/iStock via Getty Images

Santa!!! Man do I ever love Christmas. It's such a great time of the year. The kids are so excited for it this year and we have plans to meet up with our families although not in the huge crowds from a couple years ago. Argh! Bah Humbug.

The gifts are all bought, and it's time to look into what company to buy for December 2021.

Tops on the list right now gotta be Oil and Gas Stocks. While they have had a monster 2021, I don’t think they are done running and in a market full of overpriced stocks, they are actually pretty cheap.

Now you may say that, but Rob, more lockdowns are upon us – look what happened in the past. That’s a risk for sure but do you see things really getting full force locked down again? Will people stand for it? We got those 2 needles; we were told things would get back to normal.

Obviously, they aren’t normal but how much does the government really want to push people. Most studies are showing Omicron as a very aggressive spreading Covid but pretty mild. South Africa have already said hospitalizations have peaked. I think it's time to ignore case numbers and focus on hospitalizations; it should be the only thing that matters. Why are we freaking out if people test positive but only have the sniffles?

Anyways, we just got news that Canada is implementing new Covid payments once again. The money printers gotta start up (did it even stop) again and we will continue to see increased inflation.

It's probably a good idea buying companies that can definitely pass those cost increases onto customers or buy the commodities themselves, as a hedge to rising inflation.

The last couple years, governments have been beating down oil and gas. And with crude oil so cheap a while back, there was less exploration for new rigs and also less companies putting out oil. Here we are with WTI over $71 and Biden begging OPEC to increase the supply. They refused, so Biden thought he could put a dent by releasing 50 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, which basically did nothing and will need to be replenished.

British Columbia got hit with a massive storm that closed down the Trans Mountain Pipeline. That forced them to implement maximum $30 car fill-ups. Showing just how important pipelines are to the economy still.

We also see Europe in a full force energy crisis. Their costs have shot sky high in both gas and natural gas.

It's safe to say oil and gas will be around for a long time until we find more suitable options and that will take years to truly implement.

Eric Nuttall, who may be the best go-to guy for Canadian Oil and Gas news, recently posted this graph. We are now using more oil than we produce from onshore facilities. If that doesn’t scream bullish, I don’t know what to say!

Stock #1: Suncor

I started a position in Suncor (SU) in October and almost instantly got rewarded with a 100% dividend raise. Suncor is a producer, refiner and seller. We try to buy our gas exclusively from Petro-Canada to save 3 cents a litre and get more Petro-Points. The stock got crushed when they cut their dividend earlier this year and hasn't rebounded like CNQ. I feel there is better value buying Suncor at these prices vs. CNQ; both great companies and will do awesome with oil at these prices.

I always love owning companies I do business with and Suncor is definitely one of them. Right now they are making money hand over fist. They plan on paying down debt, raising their dividend and buying back shares. The triple threat right? That’s exactly what you want to see and even better when companies are buying back shares cheap vs. at all-time highs.

According to RBC Direct Investing, Suncor has:

P/E 19.3x

Fair value is $37.33 implying 18.33% upside potential from today’s price

5.43% dividend yield

22 analysts covering SU – 14 rate buy, 2 rate strong buy, and 6 hold

I also recently signed up for Mike’s – Dividend Stocks Rock, so I get to see their stock cards. Check out this graph!

That’s Suncor’s free cash flow and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that line go higher next earnings. It’s safe to say this is my top pick of the month.

Stock #2: TC Energy

More energy stocks! Like I said earlier, we saw the impact when the Trans Mountain Pipeline got shut down. While TC Energy (TRP) doesn’t own that, it just shows how critical pipelines are and I think in the future we will only see more demand for natural gas, which is TC Energy’s bread and butter.

I love to add to this company under 60 bucks a share. Unfortunately, it has popped up a bit, but it was at 58 just the other day. While they recently lowered their dividend growth policy from 5-7% to 3-5%, I think the dividend is still safe and you will collect a solid yield. Some projects have come over-budget, which of course isn’t ideal.

They are seeking 15 billion from the Biden administration since they cancelled Keystone XL right when he came into power. (I’m pretty sure he would love that oil now though right?) If they get that, they could put a lot towards their debt and new projects. While growth may be slow in the coming years, the price is good and you get paid to wait.

P/E 30.2 really high at the moment but forward P/E is 13.85

Fair value 64.12 (6.82% upside)

Dividend Yield – 5.85%

22 analysts – 1 underperform, 11 hold, 8 buy, 2 strong buy

While it's not a screaming buy, 1K put into TRP would enable us to drip one more share a quarter; and with an ex-dividend date of December 30th, I could get the dividend next month.

Stock #3: Manulife Financial

Manulife (MFC) still continues to stay around 23-24 bucks a share even after their recent 18% dividend increase. One of the best ways to fight inflation is to raise interest rates. There is more and more talk of governments doing that in 2022 and that will be fantastic for Manulife. I think MFC has been making a lot of the right moves in the insurance industry especially by doing more and more stuff online, but yet the price hasn’t risen.

While Canadian Banks are another option to ride the rising interest rate trend, I don’t think they are as good of value at the moment. Here’s hoping some of the Covid related news pulls them back a bit; I’d love to continue to grow our National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) position. Meanwhile, Manulife is one of our smaller holdings, so I always like beefing them up.

P/E ratio – 6.9x

Fair Value $26.67 (13.09% undervalued)

Dividend Yield 4.76%

14 analysts – 1 underperform, 4 hold, 5 buy, 3 strong buys

Conclusion

Well, there it is. The top 3 stocks on our watch list for December 2021. I’ll keep an eye on them the next couple days but feel really good about adding to Suncor before their next earnings. The only thing I don’t like about adding to energy is the political landscape and narrative.

While I'd love a world fully renewable, I just don’t see us being there at the moment especially in Canada. Our panels only brought in 66 bucks this month, so I don’t think that’s a practical option until we can come up with an option to store that much energy over the summer months. Our next car will most likely be electric, but hopefully that’s not for another 5 years.

What are your thoughts on this list? What are you looking at buying currently?

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas full of smiles, excited kids, family and great food. Ho Ho Ho!

